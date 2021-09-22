New Spanish-Language Originals on Netflix in October 2021

Some of the most popular non-English language titles on Netflix have been from Spanish-speaking nations, the likes of Money Heist and Control Z come to mind. In October 2021, subscribers can look forward to the upcoming release of three new Spanish-language Originals on Netflix.

N = Netflix Original

The Five Juanas (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Country: Mexico

Cast: Juanita Arias, Sofia Engberg, Oka Giner, Renata Notni, Zuria Vega

Netflix Release Date: Wednesday, October 6th, 2021

Five women with the same birthmark set out to unravel the truth about their pasts and discover a tragic web of lies spun by a powerful politician.

Fever Dream (2021) N

Director: Claudia Llosa

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 93 Minutes

Country: Spain

Cast: María Valverde, Dolores Fonzi, Guillermo Pfening, Germán Palacios, Emilio Vodanovich

Netflix Release Date: Wednesday, October 13th, 2021

A young woman named Amanda lies in pain, while a young teenager named David urgently questions her, forcing her to unravel the truth of what happened to her. She is not his mother and he is not her son. Together they will reveal a disturbing and evocative tale of broken souls, an invisible lurking terror, and the fragile threads that bind parents and children.

The Time It Takes (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 10 Minutes

Country: Spain

Cast: Álvaro Cervantes, Nadia de Santiago, Carla Linares, Nico Romero, Moussa Echarif

Netflix Release Date: Friday, October 29th, 2021

Where a girl tries to forget about a romantic mistake from the past. Lina is starting over, moving house, looking for a new job, and trying new experiences. But what Lina is really trying to do is forget a love from the past, her first love. Every day, Lina tries to keep the time she spends thinking about Nico one minute less so that she can move on with her life.

Which of the new Spanish-language dramas are you excited to watch on Netflix in October 2021? Let us know in the comments below!