What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 9-15, 2024

Happy Sunday, and welcome back to another look forward at what’s coming up on Netflix over the next week, which will take us to the midway point of December. A good mix of new movies and series this week so let’s dive into what you’ve got to look forward to.

Just a bit of housekeeping before we dive in. We’re expecting the January 2025 list this week from Netflix given that they’ll soon be clocking off for the holidays. Speaking of which, if you’re looking for something festive to watch, refer back to our list of all the new Christmas movies and series available and what’s still to come.

Most Anticipated Releases on Netflix This Week

It Ends With Us (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Could this be the movie to unseat A Man Called Otto as the most-watched Sony Pictures first window premiere? We certainly think so given the hype and press the arrival of this movie on Netflix US has gotten. Based on the novel of the same name, the

The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni-led romance movie first hit theaters in August and grossed over $350 million at the box office.

Lively plays Lily Bloom, a young woman who moves to Boston after a poor childhood full of trauma. She falls hopelessly in love with a neurosurgeon until he starts exhibiting traits that remind her of her parent’s sour relationship. Things are complicated further when an old flame re-enters her life.

The movie has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, with Empire being the most balanced in its review, saying, “This is not a perfect film, but it handles the important stuff — abuse, trauma and recovery — unexpectedly well. If its reception is anything like the book’s, it will be a powerful vessel for people with similar stories of their own.”

No Good Deed (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Coming to Netflix from the creator of Dead to Me (no pressure!), the biggest thing that will get people through the door for this series is undoubtedly the cast. Headlined by Ray Romano, Lisa Kudrow, and Luke Wilson, as well as the return of Linda Cardellini, the comedy is one Netflix has been high about for some time now.

The plot follows three very different families as they fiercely compete to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa, believing it to be the answer to all their problems, only to uncover, as the sellers already have, that the home of their dreams might just be their worst nightmare.

Carry-On (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

While Netflix has been high on No Good Deed, we’ve been hyping up Carry-On all year, with it being our biggest one-to-watch pick all year round. Although not a holiday movie per se, it is set during the festive period. The thriller is about an airport security officer who races to outsmart a mysterious traveler who seemingly forced him to let a dangerous item slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson and Jason Bateman headline the new movie and from everything we’ve seen thus far, it looks like it could end Netflix’s movie slate on a high. We’ll get to see whether it lands successfully at the end of the week!

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: This list is primarily for Netflix in the United States – other regions’ lineups may vary.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, December 9th

It Ends With Us (2024) – Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni headline this romance drama that premiered in theaters earlier this year.

– Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni headline this romance drama that premiered in theaters earlier this year. Rubble & Crew (Season 1) —Nickelodeon’s spin-off of PAW Patrol is coming to Netflix. The story focuses on Rubble and his canine construction crew.

—Nickelodeon’s spin-off of PAW Patrol is coming to Netflix. The story focuses on Rubble and his canine construction crew. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7) Netflix Original – Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are joined by former hopefuls who’ll whip up sweet seasonal treats in their bid to take top honors.

– Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are joined by former hopefuls who’ll whip up sweet seasonal treats in their bid to take top honors. Nevertheless: The Shapes of Love (Season 1) – Japanese romance series.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, December 10th

Alaskan Bush People (Multiple Seasons) – Reality wilderness survival series.

– Reality wilderness survival series. Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Monument Valley 3 (iOS and Android) Netflix Games – The third and exclusive new entry in the Monument Valley puzzle game universe.

– The third and exclusive new entry in the Monument Valley puzzle game universe. Polo (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sports docu-series looking into the lives of people that play professional polo. Produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

– Sports docu-series looking into the lives of people that play professional polo. Produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean reality competition series.

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, December 11th

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary short from Julio Palacio about a teenage girl who has spent her life grappling with a rare form of autism.

– Documentary short from Julio Palacio about a teenage girl who has spent her life grappling with a rare form of autism. Maria (2024) Netflix Original – Angelina Jolie plays the role of the opera singer Maria Callas who is living out her final days in Paris.

– Angelina Jolie plays the role of the opera singer Maria Callas who is living out her final days in Paris. One Hundred Years of Solitude (Season 1) Netflix Original – Colombian series following seven generations of a family navigating life in the timeless town of Macondo.

– Colombian series following seven generations of a family navigating life in the timeless town of Macondo. Queer Eye (Season 9) Netflix Original – The long-running make-over series sees a new host and the team going to Las Vegas.

– The long-running make-over series sees a new host and the team going to Las Vegas. The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga (Season 1) Netflix Original – A small-town feud, an internet conspiracy, an Elvis impersonator, black market body parts, and an assassination attempt on the President. This crime documentary series has it all.

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, December 12th

Happiness (Season 1) – K-drama series – Residents of a high-rise building fight for survival when a deadly disease breaks out and turns the infected into blood-lusting zombies.

– K-drama series – Residents of a high-rise building fight for survival when a deadly disease breaks out and turns the infected into blood-lusting zombies. La Palma (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A Norwegian family vacationing on La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.

– A Norwegian family vacationing on La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption. No Good Deed (Season 1) Netflix Original – A big ensemble cast comes together for this brand new comedy-drama series from the creator of Dead to Me.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, December 13th

1992 (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Spanish crime thriller series about a serial killer operating in the early 1990s.

– Spanish crime thriller series about a serial killer operating in the early 1990s. Blood Sweat & Heels (Season 2) – Reality series.

– Reality series. Carry-On (2024) Netflix Original – Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, and Danielle Deadwyler are among the cast for this new high-stakes thriller about a TSA agent racing against time to save a plane that has a mysterious figure boarding with a package.

– Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, and Danielle Deadwyler are among the cast for this new high-stakes thriller about a TSA agent racing against time to save a plane that has a mysterious figure boarding with a package. Disaster Holiday (2024) Netflix Original – South African family holiday comedy.

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, December 14th

Married at First Sight (Season 16)

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, December 15th

Captain Tsubasa (Season 1) – Sports anime based on the beloved manga.

– Sports anime based on the beloved manga. Saucedo (2024) – Documentary on the Mexican-American professional boxer who suffered from a life-changing injury.

– Documentary on the Mexican-American professional boxer who suffered from a life-changing injury. You Can’t Ask That (Multiple Seasons) – Australian documentary series about marginalized groups answering uncomfortable questions.

