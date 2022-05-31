Superhero Movies and Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

While many would argue the superhero genre is locked up by Disney and Warner Bros with their Marvel and DC properties, that doesn’t stop other distributors and streamers from getting in on the genre. Below, we’re going to look at all the superhero movies and series Netflix has in development and set to release over the next few years.

This list will no doubt have a lot of crossover with our upcoming comic book adaptations list but there are a few that feature on this list and not that list.

Grendel

Adapted from the Dark Horse Comics, this new series is being helmed by Andrew Dabb who is also working on Netflix’s Resident Evil series.

The show is likely to be Netflix’s best bet at filling the Daredevil-sized hole left in its library following the departure of the Marvel-Netflix series in early 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Follows a gifted fencer, writer and assassin, seeking to avenge the death of a lost love. He goes to the criminal underworld and asks himself, why beat them, when he can join them?”

Supacell

Best known for directing the 2019 movie Blue Story, Rapman will be directing and writing this new superhero series produced by Netflix UK and New Wave Agency.

The show is about a group of ordinary individuals from South London who develop superpowers overnight with their only connection to each other being their skin color.

Super Crooks

Following the release of the anime series last year, Netflix is set to adapt Super Crooks once again but this time in a live-action series format.

The show is a superhero heist series that will be about Johnny Bolt and a host of other supervillains who commit ambitious robberies with each other.

Other Superhero Series Coming Soon to Netflix

Akin Omotoso Project (Season 1) – Nigerian superhero 6-part series about Kemi, a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister’s death.

– Nigerian superhero 6-part series about Kemi, a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister’s death. Ragnarok (Season 3) – Final season of the Norweigen fantasy superhero series.

– Final season of the Norweigen fantasy superhero series. Stranger Things (Season 5) – Eleven may have lost her powers but she’s very much still bitchin’ and will continue to until the final season of Stranger Things coming soon to Netflix.

– Eleven may have lost her powers but she’s very much still bitchin’ and will continue to until the final season of Stranger Things coming soon to Netflix. Titans (Season 4) – Netflix outside the US only – DC superhero series.

– Netflix outside the US only – DC superhero series. The Sandman (Season 1) – Coming in 2022 – Should this be included here? It’s based on a comic and there’s certainly superpowers featured albeit it more fits in the dark-fantasy genre. We’ll include it anyway just in case!

– Coming in 2022 – Should this be included here? It’s based on a comic and there’s certainly superpowers featured albeit it more fits in the dark-fantasy genre. We’ll include it anyway just in case! The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) – Due to release on Netflix in June 2022 –

Superhero Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

BRZRKR

Not only will we be getting a live-action movie for BRZRKR but we’re also getting an anime spin-off too. Keanu Reeves is expected to star as the Berzerker who fights through the ages as an immortal warrior.

The Old Guard Chapter Two: Force Multiplied

Charlize Theron will be reprising her role as Andy in this sequel movie to The Old Guard which debuted on Netflix in July 2020.

Gina Prince-Bythewood is on board to direct the sequel but sadly, we don’t know how long this movie is in production.

Ball and Chain

Netflix acquired Ball and Chain starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in May 2020 and little has been heard about the movie since then.

Based on the comic by Scott Lobdell, this is about a power couple who are struggling in their marriage but can’t go at it alone as their powers only work while together.

Code 8: Part II

Following the success of Netflix licensing the first Code 8 movie, Netflix is exclusively set to release a sequel that’s been filming in Canada throughout late 2021 and into 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel:

“After witnessing the murder of her brother and subsequent cover up, a teenage girl with abnormal abilities seeks the help of an ex-con (Robbie Amell) and his former partner-in-crime (Stephen Amell). Together, they face a unit of corrupt police officers who deploy advanced robotic technology to prevent themselves from being exposed.”

Prodigy

From Millarworld, this movie adaptation of the comic series was first announced in 2017 and confirmed in early 2022 to be the first major movie release since Netflix’s acquisition of the comic book collection.

Prodigy revolves around a man with superior intelligence (think Tony Stark but more academic) who is called upon to help the government fix problems.

Past Midnight

The Russo Brothers are producing this upcoming superhero crime thriller that’s set to be directed by Rick Famuyiwa and starring Keanu Reeves.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A former vigilante was sentenced to life in prison and gets caught after stopping the worst domestic terrorism act ever to hit New York City. The hero teams up with a disillusioned detective to track down his old nemesis, who has returned to threaten the city.”

Other Superhero Movies Coming Soon to Netflix