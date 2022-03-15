Thriller Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022 & Beyond

From spine-chiller crimes to blood-curdling horror and mysteries, we’ll be keeping track of every upcoming Netflix Original thriller coming to Netflix in 2022 & beyond.

Upcoming Netflix Original Thriller Films Confirmed for 2022

Black Crab

Director: Adam Berg

Language: Swedish | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Aliette Opheim, Dar Salim, Jakob Oftebro, Ardalan Esmaili

Netflix Release Date: March 18th, 2022

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Prometheus actress Noomi Rapace stars in her fourth Netflix Original. As far as Swedish actors go, Noomi Rapace has been a huge draw for Netflix in all of her appearances, so we expect Black Crab to be one of the most popular Swedish originals on Netflix in 2022.

Set in the not too distant future, the world has been torn apart by an endless winter and war. A team of six soldiers is sent on a perilous mission across the frozen sea in order to transport an important package that could finally end the war.

Windfall

Director: Charlie McDowell

Language: English | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins, Jason Segel, Omar Leyva

Netflix Release Date: March 18th, 2022

Lily Collins is one of Netflix’s most popular actresses right now thanks to her exploits in Emily in Paris. Acting alongside the excellent Jesse Plemons, and the charming Jason Segel, we expect to see Windfall as one of the standout Originals on Netflix in March.

A billionaire tech mogul and his wife get the shock of their life when they arrive at their empty vacation home, only to find it being robbed.

Choose or Die

Director: Toby Meakins

Language: English | Runtime: 84 Minutes

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Eddie Marsan, Robert Englund, Kate Fleetwood, Ryan Gage

Netflix Release Date: April 15, 2022

Horror legend Robert Englund sets his sights on The 100’s Iola Evans and Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield.

College dropout Kayla decides to play an obscure, 1980s survival computer game in pursuit of an unclaimed $125,000 prize. But the game curses her, and she is faced with dangerous choices and reality-wrapping challenges. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she realizes she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her life. The game locks her into an inescapable cycle of mind-bending horror. Stopping is not an option. Its play or die.

Silverton Siege

Director: Mandlakayise Walter Dube

Language: English | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Arnold Vosloo, Tumisho Masha, Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini, Stefan Erasmus

Netflix Release Date: April 27th, 2022

An incredibly tense thriller awaits subscribers in late April which is based on the fight for the freedom of Nelson Mandela during South Africa’s apartheid rule.

Three South African freedom fighters are on the run from the police after their sabotage mission is thwarted. Seeking refuge, the trio takes shelter in a bank in Silverton, Pretoria. Desperate to see their demands made, they take everyone inside hostage, and will only release them in exchange for the release of Nelson Mandela.

La Ira de Dios

Director: Sebastián Schindel

Language: Spanish | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Macarena Achaga, Juan Minujin, Diego Peretti

Netflix Release Date: June 15th, 2022

Luciana is immersed in a circle of mysterious deaths of her relatives, which becomes smaller and smaller around her. An enigmatic writer, her former boss, hovers over the scene with a veil of horror and an air of guilt. The obsessive struggle to save the life of her only living relative, her younger sister Valentina. A crossroads between reason and death. A race against time to bring the truth about her to light, and one last blood pact to end revenge.

The Gray Man

Director: The Russo Brothers

Language: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick

Netflix Release Date: July 2022

Chris Evans reunites with The Russo Brothers for what will be another incredible action-packed thriller that is sure to break some top Netflix records.

Count Gentry aka, Sierra Six a highly skilled former CIA Operative, was once the agency’s best merchant of death. After his escape from prison, and recruitment by former handler Donald Fitzroy, Gentry is now on the run from the CIA with agent Lloyd Hansen hot on his trail. Aided by Agent Dani Miranda, Hansen will stop at nothing to bring Gentry down.

Thar

Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary

Language: Hindi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sanjay Bishnoi

Netflix Release Date: Mid 2022

Very little is known about the plot except for the tag line;

A man who moves to a big town to seek a job and to avenge his past.

Western thrillers are few and far between, add the fact the feature is also a Hindi title and we’re more than intrigued to see what’s in store for us with Thar.

Centauro

Director: Daniel Calparsoro

Language: Spanish | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Begoña Vargas, Édgar Vittorino, Carlos Bardem, Àlex Monner, David Cruz Barje

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Rafa’s hooked on the pure, fiery feelings he gets from speed racing, but when his kid’s mom gets mixed up with drug dealers, he burns rubber to save her.

End of the Road

Director: Millicent Shelton

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges, Ludacris, Frances Lee McCain, Jesse Luken

Netflix Release Date: 2022

2022 is a busy year for actress Queen Latifah which will see her lead her very first Netflix Original in End of the Road, and a supporting role in Adam Sandler’s upcoming sports-drama Hustle.

A recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Havoc

Director: Gareth Evans

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Luiz Guzmán, Jessie Mei Li

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Expect some awesome action in Havoc thanks to director Gareth Evans who previously directed the incredible Raid films.

When a drug deal goes disastrously wrong, a bruised detective fights his way through the criminal underworld in order to rescue the estranged son of a politician. While on the case, the detective unravels a deep web of corruption and conspiracies that have plagued his city.

I Came By

Director: Babak Anvari

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kelly Macdonald, George MacKay, Hugh Bonneville, Varada Sethu, Paddy Wallace

Netflix Release Date: 2022

A young graffiti artist stumbles upon a shocking secret that puts him and those closest to him in grave danger.

Loving Adults

Director: Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg

Language: Danish | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Dar Salim, Mads Kruse, Lars Ranthe, Mikael Birkkjær, Sonja Richter

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Follows a couple who appear to be living the perfect life after their son is declared healthy following a long-term illness.

Monica, O My Darling

Director: Vasan Bala

Language: Hindi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Vijay Kenkre

Netflix Release Date: 2022

With an extremely talented cast and some great writing, we expect the comedy-thriller Monica, O My Darling to be one of the most popular Hindi titles on Netflix in 2022.

A young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder.

Monkey Man

Director: Dev Patel

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Brahim Chab

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Netflix has high expectations for Dev Patel’s action thriller after dropping $30 million to ensure Monkey Man is exclusive to the streaming service.

A recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values.

Spiderhead

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, Miles Teller, Nathan Jones, Tess Haubrich

Netflix Release Date: 2022

We’re surprised that Spiderhead hasn’t already been released on Netflix already. Formerly known as Escape from Spiderhead, the sci-fi thriller will see Thor star Chris Hemsworth in action on Netflix once again.

In exchange for reducing their sentences, two convicts offer to volunteer as medical subjects for a radical new drug. The drug has the ability to alter emotions, and for one such subject it takes effect on their ability to love, leading them to question their own feelings, and whether or not they are real, or manufactured.

The Inheritance

Director: Alejandro Brugués

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Peyton List, Rachel Nichols, Austin Stowell, Bob Gunton, Briana Middleton

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Another title change, The Inheritance was previously known as The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy and will star Cobra Kai’s, Peyton List.

A billionaire on the eve of his 75th birthday invites his estranged children back home out of fear that tonight someone or something is going to kill him. He puts each of their inheritances on the line, to make sure they’ll help.

The Pale Blue Eye

Director: Alejandro Brugués

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lucy Boynton, Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Charlie Tahan, Harry Melling

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Harry Potter’s Harry Melling has become an increasingly regular face on Netflix, putting in some fantastic performances in The Queen’s Gambit and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Now, Melling gets to take on one of the biggest roles of his career as a fresh-faced Edgar Allan Poe.

When a series of grizzly murders take place at America’s famous West Point Academy. At a loss for answers, the Academy hires grizzled veteran police officer Augustus Landor to take on the case. While working, Landor finds a worthy assistant in the form of young cadet Edgar Allan Poe.

The Wonder

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Florence Pugh, Niamh Algar, Ciarán Hinds, Toby Jones, Tom Burke

Netflix Release Date: 2022

It’s been four years since rising star Florence Pugh made her Netflix debut in the historical drama Outlaw King as Elizabeth Burgh.

The residents of a small Irish Midlands town in 1862 witness a miracle when a young girl stops eating, but somehow remains alive and well. An English nurse is sent to investigate the matter and to determine if the village is harboring a saint of God, or if foul play is at work.

Upcoming Netflix Original Thriller Films Coming in 2022 or Beyond

Togo

Director: Israel Adrián Caetano

Language: Spanish | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Diego Alonso

Netflix Release Date: TBA

A car attendant who must defend his territory and the neighbors of the neighborhood against.

Fast & Loose

Director: David Leitch

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Will Smith

Netflix Release Date: TBA

It’s been five years since Will Smith made his Netflix debut in Bright, and while the Fresh Prince actor will be returning for Bright 2, his third feature for Netflix will see him star in David Leitch’s crime-thriller Fast & Loose.

After the leader of a criminal organization suffers memory loss from an attack, he reunites with his crew, only to find that things aren’t what he thinks they are.

Heart of Stone

Director: Tom Harper

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot, Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Alia Bhatt

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Very little is unknown about the plot of Heart of Stone, however, we do know that it will be an incredibly exciting spy-thriller. We can’t wait to see Matthias Schweighöfer in action once more on Netflix, after recently becoming the fan-favorite of Zack Snyder’s new cinematic universe in Army of the Dead.

Infiesto

Director: Patxi Amezcua

Language: Spanish | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Luis Zahera, Iria del Río, Isak Férriz

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Two detectives are called to a small mining town in the Asturian mountains where a young woman who had been left for dead for months has suddenly appeared, leaving the detectives to question what dark forces are at work.

Khufiya

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Language: Hindi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ali Fazal, Tabu, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vijay Raj

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Krishna Mehra who is an operative at Indian spy agency known as R&AW. She is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defense secrets, while all along grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Kill Bok-soon

Director: Sung-hyun Byun

Language: Korean | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Esom, Sol Kyung-gu, Kyo-hwan Koo

Netflix Release Date: TBA

A single mother who is a renowned hired killer finds it difficult to achieve a balance between her personal and work life.

Lou

Director: Anna Foerster

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jurnee Smollett, Logan Marshall-Green, Allison Janney, Greyston Holt, Matt Craven

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Despite a lack of a release date, there’s a chance that Lou could arrive on Netflix sometime in 2022 as the film has been in post-production since August 2021.

A tough elderly woman living on a remote island is recruited by a neighbor to help her find her kidnapped daughter.

Nowhere

Director: Albert Pintó

Language: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Anna Castillo

Netflix Release Date: TBA

A young pregnant woman named Nada escapes from a country at war by hiding in a maritime container aboard a cargo ship. After a violent storm, Nada then gives birth to the child while lost at sea, where she must fight to survive.

Paradise

Director: TBA

Language: Germany | Runtime: TBA

Cast:

Netflix Release Date: TBA

In early February 2022, it was revealed that Netflix would be investing heavily into German cinema with a huge budget of $571 million across 19 different productions. However, we still know very little about Paradise, which appears to still be in the early processes of development.

Pipa

Director: Alejandro Montiel

Language: Spanish | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Paulina García, Ariel Staltari, Inés Estévez, Malena Narvay, Mauricio Paniagua

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Principal photography for Pipa began in November 2021, this means filming is likely to finish around March or April. If we’re lucky Pipa could be on Netflix before the end of 2022, but a 2023 release is more likely.

Manuela Pipa Pelari is no longer the same. The tough and brave woman who survived her passing through the Police force by breaking the rules and keeping dark secrets decided to change her life. After leaving her job as an investigator and releasing trafficker Cornelia Villalba, she plummeted. Her aunt, Alicia Pelari, rescues her from her and takes her to La Quebrada, a small and simple town in the North of Argentina where she has lived in isolation for years. Until the appearance of a corpse of her drags her, again, to the places from which she believed she had escaped from her.

Rebel Ridge

Director: Jeremy Saulnier

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: AnnaSophia Robb, James Cromwell, Don Johnson, James Badge Dale, Emory Cohen

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Production on Rebel Ridge came to a screeching halt after Jon Boyega left the project, which meant a replacement needed to be found to re-film the scenes involving Boyega. Filming is due to resume in April 2022 and will come to an end in June 2022.

We still know very little about the plot of Rebel Ridge, but the thriller has been described as such:

A high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense, and dark humor.

Reptile

Director: Grant Singer

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Alicia Silverstone, Frances Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Karl Glusman, Michael Pitt

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Filming came to an end by the end of November 2021, which means we could see Grant Singer’s directorial debut arrive by the end of 2022.

Nichols, a hardened New England detective unflinching in his pursuit of a case where nothing is as it seems, one that begins to dismantle the illusions in his own life.

The Killer

Director: David Fincher

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Kellan Rhude, Monika Gossmann, Sophie Charlotte

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Netflix continues to fund David Fincher’s list of passion projects with the development of The Killer, an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel. Filming concludes in March 2022, so a 2023 release date is most likely for Fincher’s latest thriller.

A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody, and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.

The Last

Director: TBA

Language: Multi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

The multilingual thriller is still in the early stage of development, but the adaptation of Hanna Jameson’s post-apocalyptic novel is one of Netflix’s most ambitious multi-language features yet.

During the fallout of a nuclear war, survivors at a remote Swiss hotel who discover the murdered body of a young girl.

The Raid

Director: Patrick Hughes

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Gareth Evans’ beloved action-thriller The Raid is receiving an English adaptation, with Michael Bay producing. Any adaptation of The Raid will be looked at with lots of scrutiny, so fans will be expecting nothing but the best from Patrick Hughes.

An international fugitive and his thugs trap a small Specials Operations force inside a building.

Trigger Warning

Director: Mouly Surya

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Anthony Michael Hall, Jessica Alba, Mark Webber, Jake Weary, Gabriel Basso

Netflix Release Date: TBA

A traumatized veteran who inherits her grandfather’s bar and faces a moral dilemma after learning the truth behind his untimely death.

Where I End

Director: Sophia Takal

Language: English | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

In a world where your life can be saved, uploaded to a computer, and restarted in the case of your untimely demise, a husband returns from the dead, suspecting his wife may have been involved in his death.

