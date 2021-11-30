It’s going to be a busy run-up to Christmas on Netflix Canada as subscribers can look forward to a whole heap of exciting new movies and TV shows. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in December 2021.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in December 2021:

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 1st, 2021:

The Big Lebowski (1998) – Comedy starring Jeff Bridges

– Comedy starring Jeff Bridges Bridesmaids (2011) – Women’s ensemble comedy starring Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph

– Women’s ensemble comedy starring Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph The Croods (2013) – Dreamworks animated comedy centered around a prehistoric family searching for a new home.

– Dreamworks animated comedy centered around a prehistoric family searching for a new home. Deck the Halls (2006) – Christmas comedy that sees two neighbors go to war when one of them decorates their home so brightly, it can be seen from space.

– Christmas comedy that sees two neighbors go to war when one of them decorates their home so brightly, it can be seen from space. Home (2015) – Dreamworks animated comedy starring Jim Parsons.

– Dreamworks animated comedy starring Jim Parsons. Impractical Jokers: The Movie (2020) – A humiliating high school story sends the Impractical Jokers on a road trip full of hidden camera challenges.

– A humiliating high school story sends the Impractical Jokers on a road trip full of hidden camera challenges. Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean (Season 5) N – Japanese anime that sees Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaru Kujo is sent to prison where she is confronted by her family’s century-spanning rivalry.

Kayko and Kokosh (2 Seasons) N – Polish animated series.

– Polish animated series. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (2019) – Staged production of the beloved Les Miserable musical, featuring Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, and Carrie Hope Fletcher.

– Staged production of the beloved Les Miserable musical, featuring Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, and Carrie Hope Fletcher. Lost in Space (Season 3) N – The final season of the Robinson family’s misadventures in space.

– The final season of the Robinson family’s misadventures in space. Love Actually (2003) – British ensemble Christmas comedy featuring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and Liam Neeson.

– British ensemble Christmas comedy featuring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and Liam Neeson. Meet Joe Black (1998) – Fantasy romance starring Brad Pitt as Joe Black, the manifestation of death who falls in love with the daughter of a media mogul.

– Fantasy romance starring Brad Pitt as Joe Black, the manifestation of death who falls in love with the daughter of a media mogul. Notting Hill (1999) – Romcom starring Hugh Grant as a simple bookshop owner whose life changes forever when he meets the most famous film star in the world Julia Roberts.

– Romcom starring Hugh Grant as a simple bookshop owner whose life changes forever when he meets the most famous film star in the world Julia Roberts. Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) – Kevin James stars as Paul Blart, a mild-mannered mall security guard who must save the mall from a gang of organized crooks.

– Kevin James stars as Paul Blart, a mild-mannered mall security guard who must save the mall from a gang of organized crooks. The Power of the Dog (2021) N – A charismatic rancher begins to torment his beloved brother when he brings home a new wife and her son.

Queen & Slim (2019) – Crime-drama starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith.

– Crime-drama starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith. Reservoir Dogs (1992) – Classic crime thriller from director Quentin Tarantino.

– Classic crime thriller from director Quentin Tarantino. Schindler’s List (1993) – Academy award-winning world war 2 drama starring Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who becomes concerned for the welfare of his Jewish workforce during the Nazi occupation of Poland.

– Academy award-winning world war 2 drama starring Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who becomes concerned for the welfare of his Jewish workforce during the Nazi occupation of Poland. Spartacus (1960) – Kirk Douglas stars as Spartacus, the gladiator who rises to become the leader of a slave rebellion against the might of the Roman Republic.

– Kirk Douglas stars as Spartacus, the gladiator who rises to become the leader of a slave rebellion against the might of the Roman Republic. Spider-Man 3 (2007) – Spider-Man faces his biggest challenge yet when he comes face to face with the Sandman, the New Goblin, and Venom.

– Spider-Man faces his biggest challenge yet when he comes face to face with the Sandman, the New Goblin, and Venom. Tears of the Sun (2003) – Action thriller starring Bruce Willis.

– Action thriller starring Bruce Willis. Trolls (2016) – Dreamworks animated musical comedy.

– Dreamworks animated musical comedy. Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) – Comedy starring Tyler Perry as the iconic Madea.

– Comedy starring Tyler Perry as the iconic Madea. Wild Wild West (1999) – Sci-fi western starring Will Smith and Kevin Kline.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 2nd, 2021:

Coyotes (Season 1) N – French-language drama about a scout patrol who after stumbling upon diamonds, must deal with the morality of either keeping them, sharing them, or trying to find the original owners.

– French-language drama about a scout patrol who after stumbling upon diamonds, must deal with the morality of either keeping them, sharing them, or trying to find the original owners. Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) – The gang return to take on the dangers of Jumanji, however, the game has changed since they last played, and must now fight their way through scorching deserts and snowy mountains in order to find their way home.

Single All the Way (2021) N – Christmas romcom starring Michael Urie and Luke Macfarlane.

– Christmas romcom starring Michael Urie and Luke Macfarlane. The Whole Truth (2021) N – Thai horror.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 3rd, 2021:

Cobalt Blue (2021) N – Romantic language drama.

– Romantic language drama. Coming Out Colton (Season 1) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N – The teens of Camp Cretaceous survived Isla Nublar, but when their ship capsizes, they wind up on the beach of a new and even more dangerous island.

– The teens of Camp Cretaceous survived Isla Nublar, but when their ship capsizes, they wind up on the beach of a new and even more dangerous island. Money Heist: Part 5 (Volume 2) N – The epic conclusion to Netlfix’s worldwide phenomenon series. Will the heist crew escape with the gold, or are they destined for jail?

Mixtape (2021) N – Family comedy that sees a young girl go on a quest to find all of the songs from her mother’s beloved mix-tape that she accidentally destroyed.

– Family comedy that sees a young girl go on a quest to find all of the songs from her mother’s beloved mix-tape that she accidentally destroyed. Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Volume 2) N – Follow-up docuseries that explores the behind-the-scenes of Money Heist.

– Follow-up docuseries that explores the behind-the-scenes of Money Heist. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Furious 7 (2015)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) – Animated comedy that sees Shaun the Sheep try and save Timmy, who goes missing after a farmhouse raid goes wrong.

– Animated comedy that sees Shaun the Sheep try and save Timmy, who goes missing after a farmhouse raid goes wrong. Workin’ Moms (Season 5) – Canadian comedy series starring Catherine Reitman and Dani Kind.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 6th, 2021:

David and the Elves (2021) N – Polish Christmas family comedy.

– Polish Christmas family comedy. Voir (Season 1) N – Docuseries that explores the history of cinema, and the most exciting moments from some of the most iconic movies in history.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 7th, 2021:

Centaurworld (Season 2) N – Animated comedy series.

– Animated comedy series. Go Dog Go (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Nicole Byer: BBW (2021) N – Stand-Up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 8th, 2021:

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) N – Stand-Up comedy special.

– Stand-Up comedy special. Titans (Season 3) N – Dick Grayson, the former Boy Wonder Robin, helps Rachel Roth, a special teenager with incredible power possessed by a darkness that could bring hell on Earth.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 9th, 2021:

Asakusa Kid (2021) N – Japanese biopic about aspiring comedian Takeshi Kitano, who under the tutelage of comedy legend Fukami, stardom rises. However, as Takeshi becomes more and more successful, Fukami’s fame declines.

– Japanese biopic about aspiring comedian Takeshi Kitano, who under the tutelage of comedy legend Fukami, stardom rises. However, as Takeshi becomes more and more successful, Fukami’s fame declines. Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018) – Comedy documentary.

– Comedy documentary. Bonus Family (Season 4) N – Swedish comedy series.

– Swedish comedy series. The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1) N – Brazilian reality tv series.

– Brazilian reality tv series. The Grudge (2020) – Horror reboot about a vengeful ghost who dooms whoever enters it with a violent death.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 10th, 2021:

Anonymously Yours (2021) N – Mexican romantic drama.

– Mexican romantic drama. Aranyak (Season 1) N – Hindi crime drama.

– Hindi crime drama. Back to the Outback (2021) N – Fun animated family adventure about a group of “dangerous” animals that escape from the zoo, and attempt to make it back to their outback home.

– Fun animated family adventure about a group of “dangerous” animals that escape from the zoo, and attempt to make it back to their outback home. How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (Season 1) N – South African comedy-drama.

– South African comedy-drama. Twentysomethings: Austin (Season 1) N – Reality series following eight twenty-something men who set out to find success in life and love.

– Reality series following eight twenty-something men who set out to find success in life and love. Saturday Morning All-Star Hits (Season 1) N – Comedy series following presenters Skip and Treybor who explore and celebrate Saturday morning television of the 80s and 90s.

– Comedy series following presenters Skip and Treybor who explore and celebrate Saturday morning television of the 80s and 90s. Still Out of My League (2021) N – Italian rom-com.

– Italian rom-com. Two (2021) N – Spanish thriller.

– Spanish thriller. The Unforgiveable (2021) N – Sandra Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a newly released convict who spent years in jail for a violent crime re-enters a world that won’t forgive her for her past crime.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 11th, 2021:

The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) N – South Korean reality series that sees friends Rain and Ro Hong-chul travel across the country unwinding and relaxing by eating local delicious food.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 12th, 2021:

Just Mercy (2019) – Michael B. Jordan stars as world-renowned civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson who is working to free a wrongfully convicted death row prisoner.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 14th, 2021:

The Future of Diary (Season 1) N – Japanese reality series.

– Japanese reality series. Russell Howard: Lubricant (2021) N – Stand-Up comedy special.

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) N – Children’s animated special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 15th, 2021:

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Miniseries) N – Holiday-themed short story centered around the students of Las Encinas.

– Holiday-themed short story centered around the students of Las Encinas. The Hand of God (2021) N – Italian drama from Paolo Sorrentino that centers on the life of a boy growing up in Naples in the 1980s.

– Italian drama from Paolo Sorrentino that centers on the life of a boy growing up in Naples in the 1980s. Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes (Part 2) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Masha and the Bear (Season 5) – Children’s animated series

– Children’s animated series Selling Tampa (Season 1) N – Reality TV series that sees a brand new team of realtors selling the hottest properties in Tampa Bay, Florida.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 16th, 2021:

A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) N – A year after falling in love, Callie and Joseph are still blissfully in love. But their blissful romance is threatened when Joseph is called back to the city for business.

– A year after falling in love, Callie and Joseph are still blissfully in love. But their blissful romance is threatened when Joseph is called back to the city for business. Aggretsuko (Season 4) N – Japanese anime series centered around the quiet red panda Retsuko, who takes out her frustrations of office life at the Karaoke bar where she lets loose singing death metal.

– Japanese anime series centered around the quiet red panda Retsuko, who takes out her frustrations of office life at the Karaoke bar where she lets loose singing death metal. Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) N – Nature documentary narrated by Rose Byrne.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 17th, 2021:

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming (Season 6) N – Fast & Furious animated spin-off.

– Fast & Furious animated spin-off. The Witcher (Season 2) N – After finally finding Ciri, Geralt of Rivia takes the young princess to the only safe place remaining in the North, the fortress of Kaer Morhen, the home of the Witchers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 18th, 2021:

The Boss Baby (2017) – Dreamworks family animated comedy starring Alex Baldwin.

– Dreamworks family animated comedy starring Alex Baldwin. Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1) N – New weekly K-Drama series.

– New weekly K-Drama series. Gemini Man (2019) – Will Smith stars as veteran hitman Henry Brogan, who faces off against the most dangerous enemy of his career, a younger cloned version of himself.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 19th, 2021:

What Happened in Oslo (Season 1) N – Norwegian thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 20th, 2021:

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Miniseries) N – Holiday-themed short story centered around the students of Las Encinas.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 21st, 2021:

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021) N – Stand Up Comedy

– Stand Up Comedy Grumpy Christmas (2021) N – Children’s holiday-themed movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 22nd, 2021:

Emily in Paris (2021) N – Emily, a young marketing executive from the midwest is hired by a firm in Paris, offering her the chance to share her unique American perspective on things.

– Emily, a young marketing executive from the midwest is hired by a firm in Paris, offering her the chance to share her unique American perspective on things. Little Women (2019) – Greta Gerwig directs the seventh film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved coming-of-age 19th-century novel.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 23rd, 2021:

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Miniseries) N – Holiday-themed short story centered around the students of Las Encinas.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 24th, 2021:

1000 Miles from Christmas (2021) N – Spanish Christmas comedy of a man in his 30s who reluctantly learns how to get carried away by Christmas spirit.

– Spanish Christmas comedy of a man in his 30s who reluctantly learns how to get carried away by Christmas spirit. Don’t Look Up (2021) N – Sci-Fi comedy from Adam McKay, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two scientists who discover a world-destroying comet is on a collision course with Earth, only to discover that grabbing the attention of the public and government of the impending disaster is harder than it should be.

– Sci-Fi comedy from Adam McKay, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two scientists who discover a world-destroying comet is on a collision course with Earth, only to discover that grabbing the attention of the public and government of the impending disaster is harder than it should be. Minnal Murali (2021) N – Hindi superhero action-comedy.

– Hindi superhero action-comedy. The Silent Sea (Season 1) N – K-Drama series starring Bae Doona as one of several space explorers that are attempting to retrieve samples from an abandoned Lunar research facility steeped in secrets.

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 (2021) N – Japanese animated children’s movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 25th, 2021:

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (2021) N – Stand-up comedy.

Single’s Inferno (Season 1) N – New weekly k-drama series.

– New weekly k-drama series. Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1) N – Pope Francis shares his life story with a group of young filmmakers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 26th, 2021:

Lulli (2021) N – Brazilian comedy romance.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 28th, 2021:

Word Party Presents Math! (2021) N – Children’s series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 29th, 2021:

Anxious People (Season 1) N – Swedish comedy-drama.

– Swedish comedy-drama. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1) N – Crime docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 30th, 2021:

Hilda and the Mountain King (2021) N – Family animated movie continuing the adventures of Hilda.

– Family animated movie continuing the adventures of Hilda. Kitz (Season 1) N – German drama centered around Lisi, a 19-year-old from Kitzbühel, who after the death of her brother enters the world of a Munich clique in order to expose the facade of their glamor, money, and hedonism.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 31st, 2021:

Cobra Kai (Season 4) N – After losing Cobra Kai dojo to John Kreese, Johnny Lawrence attempts to set his rivalry aside with Daniel LaRusso and teach the next generation of students together in order to win the next All Valley Karate Tournament.

The Lost Daughter (2021) N – Olivia Colman stars as Leda, a woman on vacation who is forced to confront the troubles of her past.

– Olivia Colman stars as Leda, a woman on vacation who is forced to confront the troubles of her past. Queer Eye (Season 6) N – Reality series reuniting the Fab Five as they set out across America to refine the wardrobes, grooming, diets, home decor, and the culture of different cities.

– Reality series reuniting the Fab Five as they set out across America to refine the wardrobes, grooming, diets, home decor, and the culture of different cities. Stay Close (Season 1) N – Crime-drama starring Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish.

– Crime-drama starring Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish. Seal Team (2021) N – Animated comedy that sees Quinn, a lovable and tenacious seal assembles a crackpot team of fellow seals to take down a gang of sharks taking over the neighborhood.

