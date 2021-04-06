Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s headed your way on Netflix in the United States throughout the month of April 2021. This preview will be updated with all the new releases set to hit Netflix throughout the month.

Want to see just the Netflix Originals coming in April? We’ve got a dedicated preview of the Originals on the way here and also keep an eye on the removals for April 2021 too.

This list will look a little thin to begin with but as we move through the month, we’ll be getting more and more releases lined up for the month of April. We’ll try and keep this post updated every other day with new releases (unless there’s nothing to report). Netflix will release a PR list later in the month which we suspect may come on the week starting March 22nd.

Let us know in the comments what you’re looking forward to!

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Coming to Netflix US Weekly in April 2021

Men on a Mission (Season 7) – New episodes Tuesdays

– New episodes Tuesdays Navillera (Season 1) N – New episodes Mondays

– New episodes Mondays Sisyphus: The Myth (Season 1) N – New episodes Thursdays

– New episodes Thursdays Vincenzo (Season 1) N – New episodes Saturdays

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 1st

Note: 40 new titles were added on April 1st.

2012 (2009) – The Sony disaster movie where all of mankind could be wiped out.

– The Sony disaster movie where all of mankind could be wiped out. Cop Out (2010) – Buddy cop drama starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan from Warner Brothers.

– Buddy cop drama starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan from Warner Brothers. Coven of Sisters (2021 – English Dub) N – The Spanish period drama will be re-added to Netflix available with the English dub.

– The Spanish period drama will be re-added to Netflix available with the English dub. Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016) – CG movie based on the popular video game franchise.

Friends With Benefits (2011) – Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star in this rom-com about two friends who are on the verge of being more than just that.

– Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star in this rom-com about two friends who are on the verge of being more than just that. Insidious (2010) – Horror movie from James Wan.

– Horror movie from James Wan. Irul (2021) – Indian mystery thriller.

– Indian mystery thriller. Legally Blonde (2001) – Rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon about the sorority queen dumped by her boyfriend.

– Rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon about the sorority queen dumped by her boyfriend. Leprechaun (1993) – Mark Jones directs this comedy horror starring Warwick Davis and Jennifer Aniston.

– Mark Jones directs this comedy horror starring Warwick Davis and Jennifer Aniston. Magical Andes (Season 2) N – Documentary that darts between the beauty spots of the world-renowned South American mountains.

My Fair Lady (1964) – Audrey Hepburn headlines this movie from the mid-60s from Warner Brothers.

– Audrey Hepburn headlines this movie from the mid-60s from Warner Brothers. Prank Encounters (Season 2) N – Stranger Things’s Gaten Matarazzo returns to prank more unwitting victims.

Secrets of Great British Castles (Season 1) – British docu-series presented by Dan Jones on castles found in the country.

– British docu-series presented by Dan Jones on castles found in the country. Multiple Seven Souls in the Skull Castle movies including Season Wind Season Bird Season Flower

Tersanjung the Movie (2021) N – Indonenisan movie about a love triangle.

– Indonenisan movie about a love triangle. The Knight and the Princess (2019) – Animated comedy from Egypt about a young warrior hoping to save an abducted woman.

– Animated comedy from Egypt about a young warrior hoping to save an abducted woman. The Pianist (2002) – Focus Features released this multi-Oscar-winning movie which returns to Netflix on April 1st.

– Focus Features released this multi-Oscar-winning movie which returns to Netflix on April 1st. The Possession (2012) – Lionsgate horror directed by Ole Bornedal.

– Lionsgate horror directed by Ole Bornedal. The Platform (Season 2) – Arabic drama.

– Arabic drama. The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) – Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams feature in this sci-fi romance about a librarian who goes backward in time to various points in his lover’s life.

– Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams feature in this sci-fi romance about a librarian who goes backward in time to various points in his lover’s life. Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) – A Tyler Perry comedy.

White Boy (2017) – Documentary on a white teenager who was charged with running an inner-city drug operation.

– Documentary on a white teenager who was charged with running an inner-city drug operation. Worn Stories (Season 1) N – Jenji Kohan produced docu-series about humans’ connection to clothes.

Yes Man (2008) – Jim Carrey comedy similar to Netflix’s Yes Day where he’s not allowed to say no.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 2nd

Note: 32 new releases eventually landed on Netflix for April 2nd.

Air Strike (2018) – WW2 drama starring Bruce Willis, Adrien Brody and Liu Ye.

Concrete Cowboy (2021) N – Idris Elba features in this drama directed by Ricky Staub about a 15-year-old boy from Detroit sent to live with his father in Philadelphia.

– Idris Elba features in this drama directed by Ricky Staub about a 15-year-old boy from Detroit sent to live with his father in Philadelphia. God Calling (2018) – Nigerian feature film about a woman called Sade and her unconventional encounter with God.

– Nigerian feature film about a woman called Sade and her unconventional encounter with God. Just Say Yes (2021) N – Dutch romantic comedy movie.

– Dutch romantic comedy movie. Madame Claude (2021) N – French period drama set in 1960s Paris. Follows business magnate Madame Claude and a new challenger.

– French period drama set in 1960s Paris. Follows business magnate Madame Claude and a new challenger. Sky High (2021) N – Spanish thriller about a mechanic and his new girlfriend who both take part in high stake heists.

– Spanish thriller about a mechanic and his new girlfriend who both take part in high stake heists. The Serpent (Limited Series) N – BBC/Netflix co-production starring Jenna Colman. Based on the true story of the notorious killer during the 70s who became the world’s most-wanted man.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 3rd

Escape from Planet Earth (2012) – Animated feature about an astronaut finds himself in a trap. Voices provided by Brendan Fraser, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jessica Alba.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 4th

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020) – Drama inspired by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

– Drama inspired by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. What Lies Below (2020) – Sci-fi horror about a 16-year-old girl returning home from camp with her mum having a new boyfriend who may not be human.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 5th

Coded Bias (2020) – Documentary on how AI discriminates against dark-skinned faces and one researcher’s mission to correct it.

– Documentary on how AI discriminates against dark-skinned faces and one researcher’s mission to correct it. Family Reunion (Part 3) N – The next batch of episodes in the multi-camera comedy series Family Reunion.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 6th

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021) N – Interactive special for The Last Kids on Earth Netflix franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021) N – A special concert headlined by Dolly Parton.

– A special concert headlined by Dolly Parton. Snabba Cash (Season 1) N – Swedish thriller series based on the movie trilogy about a woman playing in the high stakes criminal world of entrepreneurship.

– Swedish thriller series based on the movie trilogy about a woman playing in the high stakes criminal world of entrepreneurship. The Big Day (Collection 2) N – Indian romantic series following six couples during their big day.

– Indian romantic series following six couples during their big day. The Wedding Coach (Season 1) N – Reality series featuring comedian Jamie Lee.

– Reality series featuring comedian Jamie Lee. This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) N – Docu-series on how two men in the 1990s conned their way into the Boston art museum.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 8th

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3) – Anime series looks to be returning after departing recently.

– Anime series looks to be returning after departing recently. Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020) – Indonesian romance.

– Indonesian romance. The Way of the Househusband (Season 1) N – Japanese anime that premiered late last year to rave reviews.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 9th

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021) N – Turkish comedy.

– Turkish comedy. Night in Paradise (2021) N – Korean gangster movie about a man who is being targeted by a criminal organization.

– Korean gangster movie about a man who is being targeted by a criminal organization. Ojukokoro: Greed (2016) – Nigerian crime thriller about a broke manager working in a petrol station that’s notorious for laundering money.

– Nigerian crime thriller about a broke manager working in a petrol station that’s notorious for laundering money. Thunder Force (2021) N – Superhero movie starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

Two Distant Strangers (2021) N – Oscar-nominated short film about a man who has to relive the same day over and over where he’s hunted by a police officer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 10th

Don’t be the First one (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Korean reality series.

The Stand In (2020) – Drew Barrymore headlines this comedy about an actress employing a lookalike to take her place while she’s in rehab.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 11th

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World (2020) – Documentary that looks back on the famous interviews Princess Diana performed.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 12th

New Gods Nezha Reborn (2021) N – Chinese animated feature based on Fengshen Yanyi from director Ji Zhao.

– Chinese animated feature based on Fengshen Yanyi from director Ji Zhao. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Seasons 1-4) – The entire collection of the Nickelodeon live-action series starring The Umbrella Academy’s Aidan Gallagher.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 13th

Mighty Express (Season 3) N – More episodes with our favorite new train friends.

– More episodes with our favorite new train friends. My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) N – Docu-series that follows half a dozen couples and their love stories.

The Baker and the Beauty (Season 1) – ABC’s short-lived comedy series about a man working in his family-run bakery and strikes up a relationship with a global superstar.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N – New sitcom starring Jamie Foxx.

– New sitcom starring Jamie Foxx. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – The Afterparty (2021) N – The Netflix Afterparty interviews the cast and crew of the new sitcom series.

– The Netflix Afterparty interviews the cast and crew of the new sitcom series. Law School (Season 1) N – Korean series that’s the equivalent of How to Get Away with Murder.

– Korean series that’s the equivalent of How to Get Away with Murder. The Circle (Season 2 – Episodes 1-4) N – The reality series returns for more catfishing.

– The reality series returns for more catfishing. The Soul (2021) N – Asian sci-fi drama about a prosecutor and his wife investigating the death of a businessman.

– Asian sci-fi drama about a prosecutor and his wife investigating the death of a businessman. Why Did You Kill Me? (2021) N – Documentary about a mother uses the social networking site MySpace to investigate the people she believes are responsible, resulting in reverberations for multiple families.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020) – TT The Artist directs this music documentary that looks the Baltimore music scene.

– TT The Artist directs this music documentary that looks the Baltimore music scene. The Master (2012) – Paul Thomas Anderson writers and directs this drama starring Philip Seymour Hoffman about a Naval veteran arriving home from war.

– Paul Thomas Anderson writers and directs this drama starring Philip Seymour Hoffman about a Naval veteran arriving home from war. Ride or Die (2021) N – Japanese thriller based on Ching Nakamura’s comic “Gunjo”.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 16th

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) N – Bollywood movie.

– Bollywood movie. Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) N – Musical animated feature follow young croc Arlo who is on the search for his father.

– Musical animated feature follow young croc Arlo who is on the search for his father. Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday (2021) – Animated film set in the Barbie universe.

Crimson Peak (2015) – Horror thriller starring Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska and Jessica Chastain.

– Horror thriller starring Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska and Jessica Chastain. Doctor Bello (2013) – Nollywood movie about a doctor sets out to save a miracle worker.

– Nollywood movie about a doctor sets out to save a miracle worker. Fast and Furious Spy Racers (Season 4) N – The fourth season to the animated series based on the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

Into the Beat (2020) N – German musical romance movie.

– German musical romance movie. Rush (2013) – Daniel Brühl and Chris Hemsworth feature in this biopic on the rivalry between F1 stars James Hunt and Niki Lauda.

– Daniel Brühl and Chris Hemsworth feature in this biopic on the rivalry between F1 stars James Hunt and Niki Lauda. Synchronic (2019) – Sci-fi thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan.

– Sci-fi thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) – Jessica Chastain movie that follows the zookeeper who is keeping the zoo afloat during the Nazi invasion.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 18th

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2) N – The final half of the biopic series on the Mexican superstar, Luis Miguel.

Betrayal, secrets, reunions, and of course, lots of music. Luis Miguel: The Series S2 arrives on April 18, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Z2WEXap8RC — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) March 22, 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 19th

Miss Sloane (2016) – From director John Madden comes this political thriller starring Jessica Chastain.

– From director John Madden comes this political thriller starring Jessica Chastain. PJ Masks (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) N – Adventures continue with the young koala caretaker Izzy Bee.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st

Oloibiri (2015) – Thriller about a community fighting back against an oil mining company who is destroying the environment.

– Thriller about a community fighting back against an oil mining company who is destroying the environment. Zero (Season 1) N – Italian superhero series about a young boy who can turn invisible and teams up with friends to save his neighborhood.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

Let’s Fight Ghost (Season 1) – Thai horror-comedy series.

– Thai horror-comedy series. Life in Color with David Attenborough (Limited Series) N – BBC co-production exploring the way animals use colors to navigate through life.

– BBC co-production exploring the way animals use colors to navigate through life. Searching For Sheela (2021) N – Indian documentary on the former spokeswoman for Rajneesh.

Stowaway (2021) N – Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette star in this sci-fi thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 23rd

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (2021) – Documentary on the Argentinia band.

– Documentary on the Argentinia band. Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Wrap” (2021) – New concert following the J-pop sensation.

– New concert following the J-pop sensation. Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N – One of Netflix’s biggest series debuts of 2021 is the new Shawn Levy produced Shadow and Bone set in the Grishaverse.

Shadow and Bone – The Netflix Afterparty (2021) N – The cast and crew of Shadow and Bone join the hosts of The Netflix Afterparty to dish on the show.

– The cast and crew of Shadow and Bone join the hosts of The Netflix Afterparty to dish on the show. Tell Me When (2021) N – Mexican comedy about a workaholic leaving Los Angeles to fulfil his grandfather’s wish.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 26th

Slay – Ensemble South African movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 27th

Advertisement

August: Osage County (2013) – Meryl Streep features in this comedy that went onto be nominated for a couple of Oscars.

– Meryl Streep features in this comedy that went onto be nominated for a couple of Oscars. Battle of Los Angeles (2011) – CG shitfest that will probably be the worst film Netflix has ever added. Not the Sony Pictures movie.

– CG shitfest that will probably be the worst film Netflix has ever added. Not the Sony Pictures movie. Fatma (Season 1) N – Turkish drama about a cleaning lady that gets wrapped up in a murder.

– Turkish drama about a cleaning lady that gets wrapped up in a murder. Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 4) N – New episodes of the kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 28th

Get The Grift (2021) N – Brazillian comedy about a man reuniting with an old fling after a botched scam to team up.

– Brazillian comedy about a man reuniting with an old fling after a botched scam to team up. Headspace Guide to Sleep (Season 1) N – Docu-series with helpful tips on how to chill-out and have a better night’s sleep.

– Docu-series with helpful tips on how to chill-out and have a better night’s sleep. Sexify (Season 1) N – Polish series where a sexually inexperienced teen builds an innovative app.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 29th

Things Heard and Seen (2021) N – Horror feature starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear.

– Horror feature starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear. Yasuke (Season 1) N – From visionary LeSean Thomas comes a new anime series set in an alternate samurai Japan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 30th

Coming from Insanity (2019) – Nollywood movie set in the mid-90s about a boy genius trafficked.

– Nollywood movie set in the mid-90s about a boy genius trafficked. Pet Stars (Season 1) N – A reality series following talent agency Pets on Q who work with animal influencers – still not convinced this is real.

– A reality series following talent agency Pets on Q who work with animal influencers – still not convinced this is real. The Disciple (2020) N – Indian movie about a young man striving for musical greatness.

– Indian movie about a young man striving for musical greatness. The Innocent (Limited Series) N – Spanish limited series based on the Harlen Coben book.

– Spanish limited series based on the Harlen Coben book. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) N – New animated feature film from Sony Animation formally known as Connected.

The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 2) N – Colombian teen comedy returns for a second season.

Keep this page bookmarked for updates as and when we get them!