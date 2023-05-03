Welcome to your comprehensive rundown of everything scheduled to hit Netflix in the United States throughout the month of May 2023. This list will include all the new licensed movies and shows and all the Netflix Originals that will be debuting exclusively on the service.

This list will be continuously updated throughout the month of April 2023 and into May 2023 as we learn of new movies, series, and games headed to the service.

Of course, while plenty of new releases will be headed your way throughout May 2023, you’ll also want to familiarize yourself with all the departures planned for May 2023.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2023

Coming to Netflix Weekly in May 2023

Doctor Cha (Season 1) Netflix Original – New episodes Thursdays and Fridays

– New episodes Thursdays and Fridays Light the Wild (Season 1) – New episodes Saturdays

– New episodes Saturdays The Good Bad Mother (Season 1) Netflix Original – New episodes Mondays and Tuesdays

– New episodes Mondays and Tuesdays Vinland Saga (Season 2) Netflix Original – New episode on May 1st

Coming to Netflix May 2023 TBD

Siren! Survive the Island (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean reality competition series that pits various emergency services against each other.

S.W.A.T. (Seasons 1-5) – CBS crime drama procedural from creators Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas reportedly heads to Netflix in May but has yet be confirmed. Follows a S.W.A.T. sergeant who’s been put in charge of a new team dealing with crime in Los Angeles.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Above Suspicion (2019) – Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, and Johnny Knoxville star in this crime thriller. About the true story of a newly married FBI agent assigned to an Appalachian mountain town who starts an affair with a local woman.

– Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, and Johnny Knoxville star in this crime thriller. About the true story of a newly married FBI agent assigned to an Appalachian mountain town who starts an affair with a local woman. After Earth (2013) – Will and Jaden Smith star in this science fiction action movie from M. Night Shyamalan.

– Will and Jaden Smith star in this science fiction action movie from M. Night Shyamalan. Airport Trilogy: Airport (1970) Airport 1975 (1974) Airport ’77 (1977)

American Gangster (2007) – Ridley Scott directed crime biopic starring Denzel Washington.

– Ridley Scott directed crime biopic starring Denzel Washington. American Graffiti (1973) – Classic comedy from director George Lucas, about a couple of high school graduates spending one final night together before heading off to college.

– Classic comedy from director George Lucas, about a couple of high school graduates spending one final night together before heading off to college. Austin Powers Trilogy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Black Hawk Down (2001) – Ridley Scott directed historical war drama about the US soldiers who dropped into Mogadishu in October 1993.

Captain Phillips (2013) – Biopic starring Tom Hanks about the true story of Captain Richard Phillips and the 2009 Somali pirates hijacking.

– Biopic starring Tom Hanks about the true story of Captain Richard Phillips and the 2009 Somali pirates hijacking. Chicken Run (2000) – Aardman Animations original stop-motion movie from Peter Lord and Nick Park. Sequel is to arrive on Netflix exclusively in late 2023.

– Aardman Animations original stop-motion movie from Peter Lord and Nick Park. Sequel is to arrive on Netflix exclusively in late 2023. Cliffhanger (1993) – Sylvester Stallone action thriller.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) – Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fantasy action epic.

– Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fantasy action epic. Dawn of the Dead (2004) – Zack Snyder’s zombie epic.

– Zack Snyder’s zombie epic. Demon Slayer (Season 3) – One of the biggest anime series right now is returning for its third (or technically second) season at Netflix with the Entertainment District Arc dropping in full.

– One of the biggest anime series right now is returning for its third (or technically second) season at Netflix with the Entertainment District Arc dropping in full. Flight (2012) – Denzel Washington thriller about an airline pilot forced to land his malfunctioning airliner.

– Denzel Washington thriller about an airline pilot forced to land his malfunctioning airliner. For Colored Girls (2010) – Tyler Perry movie starring Janet Jackson.

– Tyler Perry movie starring Janet Jackson. Girl, Interrupted (1999) – Winona Ryder stars in this biopic of writer Susanna Kaysen.

– Winona Ryder stars in this biopic of writer Susanna Kaysen. Home Again (2017) – Reese Witherspoon and Michael Sheen star in this rom-com.

– Reese Witherspoon and Michael Sheen star in this rom-com. Hop (2011) – Animated movie from director Tim Hill.

– Animated movie from director Tim Hill. Igor (2008) – Animated comedy from MGM and The Weinstein Company.

– Animated comedy from MGM and The Weinstein Company. Kindergarten Cop (1990) – Action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

– Action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Last Action Hero (1993) – Action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

– Action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Legends of the Fall (1994) – Brad Pitt headlines this historical war movie set in the early 1900s.

– Brad Pitt headlines this historical war movie set in the early 1900s. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) – Family comedy from Paramount starring Jim Carrey.

– Family comedy from Paramount starring Jim Carrey. Léon: The Professional (1994) – Luc Besson’s action crime thriller that resides in the IMDb top 100.

Marshall (2017) – Drama on the first African-American Supreme Court Justice starring the late Chadwick Boseman.

– Drama on the first African-American Supreme Court Justice starring the late Chadwick Boseman. Mermaze Mermaidz (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Paranormal Activity (2007) – Horror movie.

– Horror movie. Peter Pan (2003) – Family adventure movie from Universal Pictures.

Pitch Perfect (2012) – Anna Kendrick leads this ensemble musical-comedy cast about a music-loving student that finds herself in a new clique when starting college.

– Anna Kendrick leads this ensemble musical-comedy cast about a music-loving student that finds herself in a new clique when starting college. Rainbow High (Season 3) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Rugrats (Seasons 1-2) – Classic animated Nickelodeon series.

– Classic animated Nickelodeon series. Soft & Quiet (2022) – SVOD debut of the Blumhouse horror from writer/director Beth de Araújo.

– SVOD debut of the Blumhouse horror from writer/director Beth de Araújo. Starship Troopers (1997) – Action sci-fi movie from Paul Verhoeven.

– Action sci-fi movie from Paul Verhoeven. Steel Magnolias (1989) – Oscar-nominated romantic comedy starring Shirely MacLaine.

– Oscar-nominated romantic comedy starring Shirely MacLaine. The Cable Guy (1996) – Jim Carrey comedy directed by Ben Stiller.

– Jim Carrey comedy directed by Ben Stiller. The Croods (2013) – DreamWorks animated movie featuring the voices of Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone.

– DreamWorks animated movie featuring the voices of Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) – Brad Pitt stars in this drama about a man who ages backwards.

– Brad Pitt stars in this drama about a man who ages backwards. The Dilemma (2011) – Ron Howard’s 2011 movie starring Vince Vaughn and Kevin James.

The Glass Castle (2017) – Biopic based on the best-selling memoir by Jeannette Walls. Stars Brie Larson with Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson, and Max Greenfield.

– Biopic based on the best-selling memoir by Jeannette Walls. Stars Brie Larson with Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson, and Max Greenfield. The Smurfs (Season 1) – Classic kids cartoon series.

– Classic kids cartoon series. The Tale of Despereaux (2008) – Animated movie by Sam Fell and Robert Stevenhagen about a brave mouse helping to restore happiness.

– Animated movie by Sam Fell and Robert Stevenhagen about a brave mouse helping to restore happiness. The Wedding Date (2005) – Rom-com starring Dermot Mulroney and Debra Messing.

– Rom-com starring Dermot Mulroney and Debra Messing. The Yellow Birds (2017) – Jennifer Aniston stars in this war film directed by Alexandre Moors. About a vet returning home to find his friend has disappeared.

– Jennifer Aniston stars in this war film directed by Alexandre Moors. About a vet returning home to find his friend has disappeared. The Young Victoria (2009) – A dramatization of the turbulent first years of Queen Victoria’s rule, and her enduring romance with Prince Albert.

– A dramatization of the turbulent first years of Queen Victoria’s rule, and her enduring romance with Prince Albert. This Is the End (2013) – Late-night fantasy comedy starring James Franco, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen.

– Late-night fantasy comedy starring James Franco, Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen. Traffic (2000) – Crime thriller from Steven Soderbergh.

– Crime thriller from Steven Soderbergh. Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008) – A Tyler Perry joint about two families living on opposite sides of the class spectrum but are intertwined in both love and business.

– A Tyler Perry joint about two families living on opposite sides of the class spectrum but are intertwined in both love and business. Vampires (1998) – John Carpenter’s horror classic.

– John Carpenter’s horror classic. Vanquish (2021) – Ruby Rose and Morgan Freeman star in this action crime thriller from director/writer George Gallo.

– Ruby Rose and Morgan Freeman star in this action crime thriller from director/writer George Gallo. When the Weather Is Fine (Season 1) – Korean drama starring Park Min-young and Seo Kang-jun.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 2nd

Laya’s Horizon (2023) Netflix Original Game – Master the art of flying. Dive off mountains, weave across forests and glide over rivers to unlock new abilities as you explore a vast, peaceful world.

Love Village (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese reality dating series.

– Japanese reality dating series. The Tailor (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish drama series about a famous tailor who begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 3rd

Jewish Matchmaking (Season 1) Netflix Original – New dating reality series that tries to match Jewish singles in the US and Israel. Hosted by Aleeza.

Survive the Night (2020) – Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray star in this violent thriller about a trauma doctor and his family held hostage.

– Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray star in this violent thriller about a trauma doctor and his family held hostage. The Great British Baking Show: Juniors (Season 7) Netflix Original – British reality series with more talented young bakers competing for the top prize.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

Amrutham Chandamamalo (2014) – Indian sci-fi comedy movie.

– Indian sci-fi comedy movie. Arctic Dogs (2019) – Animated feature film about Arctic foxes working in the mailroom.

– Animated feature film about Arctic foxes working in the mailroom. Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Larva Family (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids cartoon series featuring the Larva family.

– Kids cartoon series featuring the Larva family. Meter (2023) – Indian action comedy.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – India Amarteifio plays Young Queen Charlotte in this spinoff that rewinds the clock and tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift.

– India Amarteifio plays Young Queen Charlotte in this spinoff that rewinds the clock and tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift. Rowdy Fellow (2014) – Indian action movie.

– Indian action movie. Sanctuary (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kan Eguchi directs this new Japanese drama about a juvenile delinquent becoming a sumo apprentice.

– Kan Eguchi directs this new Japanese drama about a juvenile delinquent becoming a sumo apprentice. Three (Telegu) – Indian romance movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 5th

Ay: Spotting the Difference (2023) – Nollywood stand-up comedy special.

– Nollywood stand-up comedy special. The Order of Things (2022) – Nollywood drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

A Man Called Otto (2023) – SVOD premiere of Sony’s Tom Hanks movie where he plays a grump old man called Otto.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 8th

Justice League (Seasons 1-2) – Classic DC cartoon series that began in 2001.

– Classic DC cartoon series that began in 2001. Justice League Unlimited (Seasons 1-2) – Classic DC cartoon series that began in 2004.

– Classic DC cartoon series that began in 2004. Spirit Rangers (Season 2) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 9th

Bread Barbershop (Season 3) – New season of the kids animated series.

Documentary Now! (Season 4) – The latest season of the IFC comedy parody series.

– The latest season of the IFC comedy parody series. Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) Netflix Original – Filmed at the Sydney Opera House, this is the Australian comedian’s third major Netflix Original stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 10th

Dance Brothers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Netflix’s first major Finnish series about two brothers struggling to make a living as professional dancers.

– Netflix’s first major Finnish series about two brothers struggling to make a living as professional dancers. Missing: Dead or Alive? (Season 1) Netflix Original – Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances.

– Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances. Queen Cleopatra (Season 1) Netflix Original – Jada Pinkett Smith produces this controversial documentary series on the famous historical figure.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 11th

Arini by Love.inc (2022) – Indonesian sci-fi drama.

– Indonesian sci-fi drama. ¡Que viva México! (2023) – Mexican comedy drama.

– Mexican comedy drama. One Night Stand – Indonesian romance drama.

– Indonesian romance drama. Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023) Netflix Original – Norweigen movie spin-off to the teen series. Follows Princess Margrethe as she longs for normalcy and struggles to maintain her perfect facade while dealing with family drama.

St. Vincent (2014) – Bill Murray, Melissa McCarthy and Naomi Watts star in this comedy drama.

– Bill Murray, Melissa McCarthy and Naomi Watts star in this comedy drama. Ultraman (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season of the hit anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 12th

Black Knight (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean sci-fi action series from writer/director Cho Ui-seok. Set in a dystopian future where the world has been devasted by air pollution and people rely on the Black Knights for deliveries.

– South Korean sci-fi action series from writer/director Cho Ui-seok. Set in a dystopian future where the world has been devasted by air pollution and people rely on the Black Knights for deliveries. Call Me Kate (2023) – Documentary on Katharine Hepburn.

– Documentary on Katharine Hepburn. Mulligan (Season 1) Netflix Original – Adult animated series from the creators of 30 Rock.

– Adult animated series from the creators of 30 Rock. Queer Eye (Season 7) Netflix Original – The latest season of the Fab-five reality series.

The Mother (2023) Netflix Original – Action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez about a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to help protect her daughter.

– Action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez about a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to help protect her daughter. Why didn’t I tell you a million times? (Season 1) – Japanese romantic drama series starring Mao Inoue, Takeru Satoh, and Kenichi Matsuyama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 13th

INKSYLAND Concert (2023) – Thai music concert.

UglyDolls (2019) – Moxy and her colorful friends leave Uglyville on a quest to find a kid to love. But on the way, they must confront what it means to be different. Featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Janelle Monáe.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 15th

Fifty Shades of Black (2016) – Romantic comedy spoof movie starring Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk and the late Fred Willard.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023) Netflix Original – The life, death and secrets of model and actress Vickie Lynn Hogan / Anna Nicole Smith.

Ted (2012) – Raunchy comedy starring a teddy bear who comes to life to become a companion to his Mark Wahlberg-shaped human.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 17th

Faithfully Yours (2023) Netflix Original – Dutch thriller about two friends sneaking off to indulge in secret affairs.

– Dutch thriller about two friends sneaking off to indulge in secret affairs. Fanfic (2023) Netflix Original – Polish LGBTQ drama.

– Polish LGBTQ drama. McGregor Forever (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Four-part documentary series following the life of the MMA fighter.

La Reina del Sur (Season 3) – The third and final season of the Kate del Castillo drama series.

– The third and final season of the Kate del Castillo drama series. Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2) Netflix Original – French competition reality series.

– French competition reality series. Working: What We Do All Day (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series narrated by Barack Obama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 18th

Kitti Katz (Season 1) Netflix Original – Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes in this animated kids series.

– Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes in this animated kids series. XO, Kitty (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spin-off series to the rom-com movie series To All The Boys about teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey having relationship troubles of her own when she travels to South Korea.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series based on the light novel of the same name. Taito Ban and Asami Seto to voice.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 19th

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom (2023) Netflix Original – Live-action French family comedy movie of the classic cartoon strip.

– Live-action French family comedy movie of the classic cartoon strip. Muted (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish language series about Sergio Ciscar, who has remained silent since he killed his parents and after being released from prison, we’ll get to see why he’s been silent.

– Spanish language series about Sergio Ciscar, who has remained silent since he killed his parents and after being released from prison, we’ll get to see why he’s been silent. Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery (2023) Netflix Original – Sanya Malhotra stars in this new Indian feature film.

– Sanya Malhotra stars in this new Indian feature film. Selling Sunset (Season 6) Netflix Original – Reality series.

– Reality series. Young, Famous & African (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 21st

Catch! Teenieping: Fairies of Emotion (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 22nd

The Batman (Seasons 1-5) – Classic DC Batman animated series.

– Classic DC Batman animated series. The Boss Baby (2017) – DreamWorks animated movie featuring Alec Baldwin.

– DreamWorks animated movie featuring Alec Baldwin. The Creature Cases (Chapter 3) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

All American (Season 5) – Latest season of The CW’s sports drama series.

– Latest season of The CW’s sports drama series. MerPeople (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers.

Victim/Suspect (2023) Netflix Original – Nancy Schwartzman directs this documentary about a journalist looking at unanswered sexual crimes of young women. First premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

– Nancy Schwartzman directs this documentary about a journalist looking at unanswered sexual crimes of young women. First premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 24th

Hard Feelings (2023) Netflix Original – Two best friends try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges — and their very inconvenient feelings for each other.

– Two best friends try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges — and their very inconvenient feelings for each other. Mother’s Day (2023) Netflix Original – When the son she’s never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way.

– When the son she’s never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 3) Netflix Original – French reality series where a family business sells luxury homes in France and around the globe.

– French reality series where a family business sells luxury homes in France and around the globe. The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality dating show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 25th

FUBAR (Season 1) Netflix Original – Arnold Schwarzenegger debuts in his first major series as a CIA operative who just can’t seem to head into retirement.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 26th

Barbecue Showdown (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality series with the addition of a new judge, Michelle Bueau.

Blood & Gold (2023) Netflix Original – German-language WW2 spaghetti western about a German deserter returning home to get caught up in a battle against SS troops to uncover hidden gold.

– German-language WW2 spaghetti western about a German deserter returning home to get caught up in a battle against SS troops to uncover hidden gold. Dirty Grandpa (2016) – Robert De Niro and Zac Efron star in this comedy from 2016.

– Robert De Niro and Zac Efron star in this comedy from 2016. The Year I Started Masturbating (2022) – Swedish comedy.

– Swedish comedy. Tin & Tina (2023) Netflix Original – After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.

– After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family. Turn of the Tide (Season 1) Netflix Original – Portuguese action thriller series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 30th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) Netflix Original – Sketch comedy series returns with Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin back at the helm for an additional six episodes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 31st

Heartland (Season 15) – Canadian drama series.

– Canadian drama series. Mixed by Erry (2023) Netflix Original – Smuggling self-made mixtapes in 1980s Naples, an aspiring DJ and his two brothers become surprisingly powerful record producers wanted by the law.

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix throughout May 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.