‘Blood & Gold’ German WW2 Action Comedy Movie: Coming to Netflix in May 2023

Coming to Netflix in May 2023 is a brand new and exciting German war comedy, Blood & Gold. We have everything you need to know about Blood & Gold, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Blood & Gold is an upcoming German Netflix Original war action comedy directed by Peter Thorwarth, and written by Stefan Barth. The feature is produced by Amara Palacios and Christian Becker. Over the past 25 years, Thorwarth and Becker have collaborated on multiple projects, from cult comedy Bang Boom Bang to Netflix’s Blood Red Sky.

Production has been handled by the German studio Rat Pack Filmproduktion.

When is the Blood & Gold Netflix release date?

With the release of the official trailer, we can confirm that Blood & Gold will be coming to Netflix on Friday, May 26th, 2023.

What is the plot of Blood & Gold?

The synopsis for Blood & Gold has been sourced from Netflixwoche.de:

The film is set in the spring of 1945, just before the end of World War II. Elsa and Heinrich quickly realize that they have more in common than their common enemy. Both fight for justice, against the Nazis and for their families. Heinrich is looking for his daughter. But in Elsa’s remote village, a Jewish treasure of gold is hidden that the Nazis want to plunder. An action-packed search for the treasure begins, villagers against the SS. The greed for the gold brings secrets to light and ends in a bloody showdown in the village church.

Who are the cast members of Blood & Gold?

Robert Masser plays the lead role of Heinrich. Blood & Gold is the first Netflix project in an acting role for Masser, who had previously worked as a stunt performer in Gunpowder Milkshake. Outside of the streaming service he has starred in some significant movies in small roles such as Uncharted, 1917, and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

Marie Hacke plays the lead role of Elsa. This will be the first role in a movie for the German actress who has previously starred almost exclusively in German television dramas, except for an episode in the fourth season of Outlander.

Alexander Scheer plays the role of von Starnfeld. Some Netflix subscribers will recognize Scheer from his role as Eightball in the Netflix film Blood Red Sky. Scheer is known for his work in movies such as Gundermann, Sonnenallee, and Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush.

Roy McCrerey plays the role of the Sergeant. McCrerey has a role in the animated mini-series The Liberator for Netflix, but Blood & Gold will be the actor’s first lead role in a Netflix feature film. Outside of Netflix McCrerey has starred in the series Carnival Row, and the Marvel movie Iron Man 3.

The remaining cast members are as follows:

Florian Schmidtke as Dörfler

Simon Rupp as Paule

Petra Zieser as Irmgard

Stephan Grossmann as Bürgermeister Richard

Juri Senft as Koehler

Jared Lorenzo as American GI

Tomas Karel as Hebler

When and where was Blood & Gold filmed?

Filming reportedly took place in the Czech Republic, and took place between March 12th, 2022, and May 25th, 2022.

What is the runtime of Blood & Gold?

The movie has a runtime of 100 minutes.

