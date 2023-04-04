Blumhouse ‘Soft & Quiet’ Makes Streaming Debut on Netflix in May 2023

One of 2022’s best-reviewed horror movies from Blumhouse will be on Netflix US from May 2023.

Written and directed by Beth de Araújo, the movie stars Stefanie Estes, Olivia Luccardi, Eleaonore Pienta, and Dana Millican.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

“Taking place in real time, elementary school teacher Emily organizes a mixer of like-minded women, but an altercation between a woman from Emily’s past and the group leads to a volatile chain of events.”

The movie first debuted at SXSW back in March 2022 and was later released by Momentum Pictures (a subsidiary of Entertainment One) on November 4th, 2022. Until now, the movie has been primarily available on VOD platforms, but its Netflix debut, scheduled for May 1st, 2023, marks the first time it will be available on an SVOD service.

Only Netflix US is currently expected to receive Soft & Quiet in May 2023 but keep an eye on your Netflix app to see if it’s headed to Netflix in your country.

The movie received rave reviews from critics back at SXSW and ever since with the movie notably carrying a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

DreadCentral gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, concluding that from the “incredible performances to the tense long take that builds to an explosive finale, Soft & Quiet is a contender for the scariest movie of not just 2022, but of the 21st century.”

Blumhouse has worked with Netflix on several projects in the past but primarily works with ITV America on the unscripted side and Universal Pictures on the movie side but also released movies and series with a number of distributors and streaming platforms.

Netflix’s Blumhouse output in the past has included Hush (2016), Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022), and Family Blood (2018).

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in May 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

