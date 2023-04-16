Season 4 of ‘Documentary Now!’ Coming to Netflix in May 2023

Netflix is getting the latest season of Documentary Now! in the United States. All six of the new episodes will drop on Netflix on May 9th, 2023.

For those unfamiliar with the premise of the show, the parody comedy series takes some of your favorite documentaries and turn them on their heads and pokes fun at the genre at large. The series was created by Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, and Rhys Thomas.

The latest fourth season of the critically acclaimed show aired on IFC and AMC+ in late 2022, having been initially announced in February 2022.

Among the guest stars featured this season includes:

Alexander Skarsgård

Nicholas Braun

Cate Blanchett

Jonathan Pryce

Tom Jones

August Diehl

Harriet Walter

Jamie Demetriou

They star alongside Fred Armisen, who’s been a mainstay throughout the four seasons, and Helen Mirren, who returns to introduce each documentary title in the PBS-esque parody series.

Among the documentaries that are parodied in this season include:

Netflix’s My Octopus Teacher

When We Were Kings

The September Issue

Burden of Dreams

Little Dieter Needs to Fly

The Beaches of Agnès

Koko: A Talking Gorilla

John Mulaney, Seth Meyers, Matt Pacult, and Tamsin Rawady wrote the season with Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas, and Micah Gardner directing.

Long-term subscribers on Netflix will have had access to Documentary Now! since 2016, with new seasons dropping following their airing on IFC. However, the show briefly disappeared from the service from June 2022 to its readdition to Netflix US on November 22nd, 2022.

Netflix will share all four seasons of Documentary Now! with AMC+ the streaming service of the parent company of IFC.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout May 2023, check out our full-month preview here.

Will you check out the latest season of Documentary Now! on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.