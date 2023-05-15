Netflix Picks Up ‘LEGO DREAMZzz’ Season 1 In Select Regions

Netflix is expanding its collection of LEGO titles today, with all ten episodes of season 1 of the brand new LEGO DREAMZzz franchise hitting the service in multiple regions on May 15th, 2023.

Titled, Trials of the Dream Chasers, the new 10-part series is part of an “initial” batch of episodes lands on Netflix in dozens of regions today.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“A group of kids join a secret agency where they learn to use the power of imagination to journey into the Dream World and create fantastic creations in order to help sleeping children being terrorized by the evil Nightmare King who is bent on conquering the Dream World and invading the Waking World.”

The official LEGO site also states that the series will be streaming on Prime Video, YouTube, and on the LEGO website. The site also stated that the show is appropriate for kids working with “over 23,000 kids in our research for this show,” making it their “most researched show ever.”

Nathan Shepherd and Melissa G. Shepherd wrote the new series, with Pamela J. Keller serving as producer. Asa Tait, Tommy Andreasen, Nathan Shepherd, Melissa Shepherd, Joshua Wexeler, and Sanjee Gupta are executive producers.

Among the voice cast for LEGO® DREAMZzz includes:

Marcos “Marco” Cardenas as Mateo

as Mateo Maria Del Mar as Mrs. Castillo

as Mrs. Castillo Larissa Dias as Izzie

as Izzie Brian Drummond as Mr. Oz

as Mr. Oz Alessandro Juliani as Night Hunter

as Night Hunter Stephen Lobo as Jose

as Jose Adam Nurada as Snivel

as Snivel Giles Panton as Masked Hero

as Masked Hero Laara Sadiq as Cooper’s Mom, Susan

as Cooper’s Mom, Susan Mike Taylor as Cooper

as Cooper Vincent Tong as Logan, Sneak

as Logan, Sneak Sarah Jeffery as Zoey

Pure Imagination Studios is the main animation studio behind the new series, with Zebu Animation India lending assistance with the production.

Playsets for LEGO DREAMZzz release in August.

As you may have heard, Netflix and LEGO will also be teaming up on a new series in June too. As we reported last month, Netflix in the US will carry LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising exclusively from June 1st.

Will you be checking out LEGO® DREAMZzz on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.