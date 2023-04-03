‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3 Sets Netflix US Release Date

New episodes of Demon Slayer were added to Netflix US but we’ve just learned the wait won’t be too long for the third season. When is the Entertainment District Arc coming to Netflix? Which countries is Demon Slayer streaming on Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Koyoharu Gotōge. Since the release of the anime series, the popularity of Demon Slayer has exploded. In just over seven years since the manga debuted in February 2016, in 2020, the franchise generated over $8.75 billion in sales revenue, making it one of the highest-grossing media franchises in history.

Given that it’s been over two years since the last revenue update, we could assume that Demon Slayer’s sales revenue will exceed $10 billion by the next report.

When is Demon Slayer Season 3 – Entertainment District Arc Coming to Netflix US?

The Mugen Train arc, a total of seven episodes, arrived on Netflix on January 21st, 2023. This is just under fourteen months after the final episode of the arc was broadcast in Japan on November 28th, 2021. If we apply the same logic to the Entertainment District Arc, we could see more episodes arrive by April 2023, fourteen months after the season finale was broadcast in Japan on February 13th, 2022.

This meant our original prediction was that the best-case scenario more episodes will arrive by April 2023 or June 2023.

Thankfully, our prediction came true as we’ve now had confirmation that Demon Slayer season 3 will arrive on Netflix in the United States on May 1st, 2023.

Where can I stream Demon Slayer on Netflix?

You can stream Demon Slayer in the following 34 countries;

Country Seasons Episodes Hong Kong 3 44 India 3 44 Japan 3 44 Malaysia 3 44 Philippines 3 44 Singapore 3 44 Thailand 3 44 Canada 2 33 United Kingdom 2 33 United States 2 33 Argentina 1 26 Australia 1 26 Brazil 1 26 Colombia 1 26 Czech Republic 1 26 France 1 26 Germany 1 26 Greece 1 26 Hungary 1 26 Iceland 1 26 Israel 1 26 Italy 1 26 Lithuania 1 26 Mexico 1 26 Poland 1 26 Romania 1 26 Russia 1 26 Slovakia 1 26 South Africa 1 26 South Korea 1 26 Sweden 1 26 Switzerland 1 26 Turkey 1 26 Ukraine 1 26

When will Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc come to Netflix?

The wait for the Swordsmith Village Arc will be extensive if Netflix continues receiving further Demon Slayer episodes.

The broadcast for the Swordsmith Village Arc will begin in April 2023. The number of episodes hasn’t been confirmed, however, we would expect to see at least 12 episodes. This means at the earliest, the arc will end by late June 2023.

If the arc follows the expected trend we’ve discussed above, then fans may have to wait until August or October 2024 before the Swordsmith Village Arc arrives on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Demon Slayer season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.