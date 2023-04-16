Netflix Added 29 New Movies and Series This Week: April 16th, 2023

It’s time for a full recap of all the new releases that hit Netflix in the United States over the past seven days. We’ll be looking at some of the new titles that hit Netflix this weekend, the full recap and what’s been trending in the US Netflix top 10s.

New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Weekend

The Mustang (2019)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Cast: Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Mitchell, Bruce Dern

Writer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Mona Fastvold, Brock Norman Brock

Runtime: 96 min / 1h 36m

From Universal’s Focus Feature arm, this 2019 movie tells the story of a criminal who participates in a prison rehabilitation program with horses while trying to mend the relationship with his daughter.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, entertainment.ie concluded, “The Mustang offers up a soulful, poetic examination of freedom and imprisonment, man and nature, and how so often the two know more of one another than they both realise.”

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Cast: Monica Calhoun, Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa

Writer: Malcolm D. Lee

Runtime: 123 min / 2h 3m

Written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, Night School, and Space Jam: A New Legacy), this well-reviewed ensemble romantic comedy is a sequel to 1999’s The Best Man.

While this sequel is set during the Christmas period, the tale it seeks to tell is relevant year-round. Per the official synopsis on Netflix, ” old rivalries and romances reignite when a group of college friends meet up after nearly 15 years to spend Christmas together.”

Drew Taylor for IndieWire reviewed the movie giving it a C+ rating concluding, “The Best Man Holiday is edgier and more authentic, with more relatable characters and dialogue that earns its R-rating…The emotions might be similarly heightened, but you can actually understand what is happening and why.”

Doctor Cha (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Number of episodes: 16

Rating: TV-14

Language: Korean

Genre: Drama, Medical

Cast: Uhm Jung-hwa, Kim Byong-chul, Myung Se-bin, Min Woo-hyuk

Episodes 1 and 2 of a new Korean medical drama, Doctor Cha, dropped this week, with two more planned for release every weekend for the rest of April and into June.

Set 20 years after a doctor took a leave to become a house wife, she rejoins the workforce and struggles to get back into the swing of things.

If you want more on the cast and what you need to know about the show, check out our full preview for the medical K-drama here.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

20 New Movies Added This Week

2,215 (2018)

Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks (2023) Netflix Original

Fate of Alakada (2020)

Florida Man (2023) Netflix Original

Hunger (2023) Netflix Original

Kannai Nambathe (2023)

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (2023) Netflix Original

Lights Out (2016)

Operation: Nation (2022) Netflix Original

Phenomena (2023) Netflix Original

Qorin (2022)

Queens on the Run (2023) Netflix Original

Shehzada (2023)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Fix-It Man (2022)

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) Netflix Original

The Mustang (2019)

The Snowman (2017)

Time Trap (2017)

Weathering (2023) Netflix Original

9 New TV Series Added This Week

All American: Homecoming (Season 2)

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Limited Series) Netflix Original

CoComelon (Season 8) Netflix Original

Doctor Cha (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Obsession (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Queenmaker (Season 1) Netflix Original

Running for my Truth: Alex Schwazer (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Smother-in-Law (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Chupa (55 points) The Last Stand (55 points) Matilda (47 points) The Lorax (31 points) Hunger (31 points) Murder Mystery 2 (28 points) Shrek Forever After (24 points) Inside Man (22 points) Shark Tale (13 points) The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (10 points) The Benchwarmers (8 points) The Bourne Legacy (6 points) Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Beef (59 points) The Night Agent (53 points) Love Is Blind (48 points) Hoarders (30 points) American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (23 points) Transatlantic (23 points) Hatfields & McCoys (22 points) All American: Homecoming (21 points) Designated Survivor (12 points) Obsession (11 points) Florida Man (10 points) Unstable (7 points) Shadow and Bone (7 points) Surviving R. Kelly (1 point) Outer Banks (1 point)

