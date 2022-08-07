What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 8th to 14th, 2022

Another week means another batch of new Netflix titles are on the way. The final season of one of Netflix’s best comic book adaptations to date, a new exclusive Jamie Foxx movie and plenty more headlines what’s coming to Netflix between August 8th and August 14th, 2022.

There’s still lots to look forward to throughout the rest of August and we’re even starting to catalog what’s coming to Netflix in September, October, November, and even December!

Quite a few movie removals are planned for Netflix US this week, including 2017’s The Saint, 2015’s Demonic, DreamWork’s Mr. Peabody & Sherman, and The Railway Man.

Our Most Anticipated Titles Coming to Netflix This Week

The Nice Guys (2016)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Of the new licensed titles coming this week (which isn’t many especially compared to last week) The Nice Guys is the big new title coming next week.

It stars Ryan Gosling (Netflix’s The Gray Man) and Russell Crowe (L.A. Confidential) and is described as a neo-noir buddy action movie.

It comes from director Shane Black and is set in 1970s Los Angeles about a pair of private eyes looking into the murder of a missing girl.

The movie was always tipped off to get a possible sequel and even talks of a television spin-off but years later, it’s unlikely to come to fruition anytime soon.

Locke & Key (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Eight episodes will make up the third and final season of Locke & Key which rounds out an excellent run having begun its journey on Netflix back in February 2020.

Here’s what you can expect from the final season of Netflix’s fantasy series:

“The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys.”

Day Shift (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Arguably Netflix’s biggest new Original movie of August 2022 is the new Jamie Foxx movie that comes from J. J. Perry.

Playing the role of Bud Jablonski, Foxx is playing the role of a blue-collar dad who is undercover as a pool cleaner but that job is, in fact, a front for being among a secret union of vampire hunters.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on August 8th

Code Name: Emperor (2022) Netflix Original Film

Team Zenko Go (Season 2) Netflix Original Kids

Coming to Netflix on August 9th

I Just Killed My Dad (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

The Nice Guys (2016)

Coming to Netflix on August 10th

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (2022) Netflix Original Movie

Heartsong (2022) Netflix Original Film

Indian Matchmaking (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Instant Dream Home (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Iron Chef Brazil (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Locke & Key (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

Office Invasion

School Tales The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Dope (2015)

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Book 3) Netflix Original Anime

Pakka Commercial (2022)

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 12th

13: The Musical (2022) Netflix Original Film

A Model Family (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Day Shift (2022) Netflix Original Film

Never Have I Ever (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

The Razz Guy (2021)

The Throne

Coming to Netflix on August 13th

A Chinese Odyssey Part One: Pandora’s Box (1995)

A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)

Coming to Netflix on August 14th

A Clean Sweep (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.