Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: August 6th, 2022

With August’s arrival, some great new movies have been added to Netflix over the past week. From the original Spider-Man trilogy to the SVOD debut of Uncharted, here are our picks of the best new movies added to Netflix (in the US) this week.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Uncharted (2022)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle

It took longer than anyone expected, but almost 15 years on since the debut of the Uncharted video games, the film adaptation featuring the ever-popular Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, debuted in theaters and now comes to Netflix as part of the coveted pay-1 window.

Street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his renegade mentor Sully set out on a dangerous adventure across the globe to find Magellan’s lost gold.

Skyfall (2012)

Director: Sam Mendes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 143 Minutes

Cast: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris,

Off the back of the disappointment that was Quantum of Solace, Skyfall was a much needed shot of quality the James Bond franchise desperately needed, which even followed on into subsequent entries.

When the latest assignment of 007 goes disastrously wrong, MI6 agents worldwide are exposed, and headquarters are attacked.

With MI6 compromised, Bond is the only person M can trust within the organization. With the assistance of Miss Moneypenny, Bond is on the trail of the dangerous Raoul Silva, whose lethal and hidden motives threaten the world’s security.

If you’re wondering why this movie has come to Netflix with MGM now being owned by Amazon, it’s because the US rights belong to Sony Pictures (most outlets didn’t cover that when Amazon paid a whopping $8.45 billion!).

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Director: Sam Raimi

Genre: Action, Superhero | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina, Rosemary Harris

The Spider-Man movies of the early 2000s helped pave the way for future superhero franchises, including, of course, the MCU behemoth that continues to pump out new titles every month, it feels.

Forced to lead a double life, Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, is dissatisfied when it begins to affect his love life and powers. But as Peter attempts to walk away from his superhero persona, he is forced into action when the excellent but incredibly dangerous Doctor Octavious begins wreaking havoc on New York City.

We’ve picked Spider-Man 2 as it’s my personal favorite but with the trilogy available, we’d recommend watching all three.

8 Mile (2002)

Director: Curtis Hanson

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Eminem, Brittany Murphy, Kim Basinger, Mekhi Phifer, Anthony Mackie

The movie that accompanied one of Eminem’s most beloved songs, Lose Yourself. The film was not only a giant commercial success but Lose Yourself went Quadruple Platinum and earned an Academy Award for Best Song, which famously Eminem did not attend, was busy at home asleep watching cartoons with his daughter.

In 1995, in Detroit City, the aspiring white rap artist B-Rabbit has dreams of breaking into the rap scene, but a lack of self-confidence and arbitrary boundaries threatens to derail his dream.

The movie was among the August 1st additions.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Director: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Analeigh Tipton

It’s wild to think that Crazy, Stupid, Love was released in theatres the same year that Steve Carrel’s time on The Office came to an end.

After the devasting end of his marriage, newly single Cal enters the dating scene but is absolutely hopeless at talking to women. The smooth and handsome Jacob notices this and decides to help Cal get the confidence he desperately needs.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the movie is a frequent flyer on Netflix and is always welcome when it does return.

