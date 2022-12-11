What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 12th to 18th, 2022

Welcome to another rundown of what’s on the docket for the next 7 days on Netflix. Below, we’ll walk you through our most anticipated new releases for the week and the full schedule of new movies and series hitting the service.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix For This Week

The Recruit (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s big new series for the week is The Recruit starring Noah Centineo, who ditches the romantic comedy format you’re probably familiar with him starring in for a role as a fledgling lawyer operating within the CIA and becomes entangled in a conspiracy plot.

The show comes from Alexi Hawley, who cut his teeth in producing beloved shows for network television, including The Rookie, Castle, The Following, and Body of Proof.

Critical Thinking (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

On the movie front this week, Netflix’s attention is mostly on Bardo. Still, given that the movie hasn’t exactly gone down well with critics thus far, we’ll feature the underrated 2020 movie, Critical Thinking as a must-watch for the week.

Based on a true story, you’ll follow a group of underprivileged youth willed by their teacher to compete at the height of Chess championships.

It has a 94% on RottenTomatoes, with Next Best Picture concluding, “It’s difficult to not become invested in a light-hearted story with good intentions, even when the storytelling feels scattershot at times.”

This will be Critical Thinking’s first time on Netflix.

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Coming to Netflix: Monday

We may have picked out the second half of Harry and Meghan for our featured image above, but by now, you’re probably more than familiar with what the hubbub is with that show.

Instead, we want to alert you to a new David Letterman interview headed exclusively to Netflix at the start of the week with the leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was just picked to be TIME’s Person of the Year.

In the new special, Letterman travels to Kyiv for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a secret underground bunker.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on December 12th

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 13th

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1) Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) Netflix Original

Single’s Inferno (Season 2) Netflix Original

Tom Papa: What a Day! (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 14th

Blood Ties / Las Villamizar (Season 1)

Don’t Pick Up The Phone (Season 1) Netflix Original

Glitter (Season 1) Netflix Original

I Believe in Santa (2022) Netflix Original

Kangaroo Valley (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Critical Thinking (2020)

Harry & Meghan (Volume 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Sonic Prime (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Big 4 (2022) Netflix Original

The Hills (Seasons 1-2)

Violet Evergarden: Recollections (2022) Netflix Original

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022) Netflix Original

Would You Like A Cup of Coffee? (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on December 16th

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series) Netflix Original

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022) Netflix Original

Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator (Season 1) Netflix Original

Cook at all Costs (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dance Monsters (Season 1) Netflix Original

Far From Home (Season 1) Netflix Original

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) Netflix Original

Paradise PD (Season 4) Netflix Original

Private Lesson (2022) Netflix Original

Summer Job (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Recruit (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Side Effects (2013)

