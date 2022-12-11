What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 12th to 18th, 2022

Welcome to another rundown of what’s on the docket for the next 7 days on Netflix. Below, we’ll walk you through our most anticipated new releases for the week and the full schedule of new movies and series hitting the service.
Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix For This Week
The Recruit (Season 1)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
Netflix’s big new series for the week is The Recruit starring Noah Centineo, who ditches the romantic comedy format you’re probably familiar with him starring in for a role as a fledgling lawyer operating within the CIA and becomes entangled in a conspiracy plot.
The show comes from Alexi Hawley, who cut his teeth in producing beloved shows for network television, including The Rookie, Castle, The Following, and Body of Proof.
Critical Thinking (2020)
Coming to Netflix: Thursday
On the movie front this week, Netflix’s attention is mostly on Bardo. Still, given that the movie hasn’t exactly gone down well with critics thus far, we’ll feature the underrated 2020 movie, Critical Thinking as a must-watch for the week.
Based on a true story, you’ll follow a group of underprivileged youth willed by their teacher to compete at the height of Chess championships.
It has a 94% on RottenTomatoes, with Next Best Picture concluding, “It’s difficult to not become invested in a light-hearted story with good intentions, even when the storytelling feels scattershot at times.”
This will be Critical Thinking’s first time on Netflix.
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Coming to Netflix: Monday
We may have picked out the second half of Harry and Meghan for our featured image above, but by now, you’re probably more than familiar with what the hubbub is with that show.
Instead, we want to alert you to a new David Letterman interview headed exclusively to Netflix at the start of the week with the leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was just picked to be TIME’s Person of the Year.
In the new special, Letterman travels to Kyiv for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a secret underground bunker.
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week
What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next 7 days? Let us know in the comments down below.