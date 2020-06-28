What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 29th to July 5th

It’s time to preview the week ahead and what new additions to Netflix we have to look forward to in the United States. In total, 81 new movies and TV series are currently lined up for release over the next 7 days. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights before moving into the full list of what’s coming soon to Netflix.

This week is going to be a bumper week because we’re crossing into a month. Naturally, we’ll see a lot leave Netflix too so do make sure you’ve watched everything you need to before Wednesday.

As there’s simply too many great new series and movies coming up this week, it’s an injustice to highlight so we’re going to run through a couple of TV highlights before picking out our most anticipated licensed movies for the week.

Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)

Arrives on Netflix: Wednesday, July 1st

One TV gem that probably went mostly unwatched on the now-defunct Audience Network is Kingdom which will see all three seasons come to Netflix on July 1st.

The series stars Frank Grillo and Nick Jonas and is about a retired MMA fighter living his new life running a gym and being a family man.

You may be thinking “but Netflix already has a series called Kingdom” and you’d be right. Both will now reside on Netflix and no doubt cause confusion.

Warrior Nun (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, July 2nd

Netflix is investing heavily in its superhero series content which will be front and center with The Umbrella Academy returning at the end of the July and Warrior Nun coming on Thursday.

The series follows an ongoing war and one girl finds her self thrust into the middle after waking up with powers.

Movie Highlights

Here’s our top five picks of the movies you need to watch this week in case you haven’t already:

A Bridge Too Far – War classic, great to watch with your grandparents if you haven’t already.

Cloud Atlas – If you’ve finished Dark season 3, this is your next sci-fi list that has many similar aspects and comes from the Wachowskis.

Schindler’s List – Multi-Oscar winning movie that features a poignant message.

The Karate Kid Trilogy – all three of The Karate Kid movies are coming to Netflix on the first that provides an excellent context to Cobra Kai soon moving over to Netflix.

Mean Streets – One of the best Scorsese movies returns to Netflix.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US This Week

Please note: content varies from region to region. Release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on June 29th

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Coming to Netflix on June 30th

Adu (2020)

BNA (Season 1) N

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) N

Homemade (2020) N

The Mirror Boy (2011)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019)

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season Two) N

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Deadwind (Season 2) N

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Frida (2002)

Heist (AKA Bus 657) (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Mean Streets (1973)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriots Day (2016)

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resgate

RIDE ON TIME (Season 1)

Say I Do: Surprise Weddings (Season 1) N

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Splice (2009)

Stardust (2007)

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch (2011)

Swordfish (2001)

The Art of War (2000)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The F**k-It List (2020)

The Firm

The Governor (Season 1)

The Karate Kid Trilogy

The Town (2010)

The Witches (1990)

This Christmas (2007)

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro (Season 1)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N

Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N

Winchester (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N

Warrior Nun (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Cable Girls (Season 5B) N

Desperados (2020) N

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N

Southern Survival (Season 1) N

Sugar Rush (2019)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 4th

Hook (Season 1) – Weekly K-drama series starts on Netflix

Penalty (2019) – Indian sports movie

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 5th