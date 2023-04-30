What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 1st to 7th, 2023

As we enter another month, there’s much to look forward to, with well over 150 new titles scheduled to hit throughout the month. Below, we’ll be looking at what’s coming up in the first full week of May 2023, with highlights including the new Bridgerton spinoff and the hit Sony movie starring Tom Hanks.

As an additional quick note, we may be getting multiple seasons of the hit CBS show S.W.A.T. over the next seven days, but we’ve yet to have any official clarification as Netflix has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Want to see the full list of what’s coming up in May 2023? We’ve just updated our preview with even more of the new movies, series, and games on the way.

Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

After a long wait, we’re finally heading back to the world of Bridgerton with the new spin-off focusing on Queen Charlotte.

Per Netflix, here’s the official logline for the new series that will consist of 6 episodes:

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

A Man Called Otto (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Grossing over $100 million at the box office was this American remake of the 2015 Swedish movie that sees Tom Hanks play the role of Otto Anderson, a 63-year-old widower who lives in suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A Man Called Otto is featured in our preview for the best new movies coming up throughout the month.

Laya’s Horizon

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

So we’ve highlighted a movie and a series coming to Netflix this week, but let’s now cover a new game scheduled for release on Android and iOS devices.

Developed by Snowman (the same team behind Netflix’s excellent Lucky Luna game), the new game will see you diving off mountains, weaving across forests and gliding over rivers to unlock new abilities as you explore a vast, peaceful world.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

Please note: This list primarily covers the new releases scheduled for Netflix US – other regions lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Above Suspicion (2019)

After Earth (2013)

Airport Trilogy: Airport (1970) Airport 1975 (1974) Airport ’77 (1977)

American Gangster (2007)

American Graffiti (1973)

Austin Powers Trilogy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Chicken Run (2000)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Demon Slayer (Season 3)

Flight (2012)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Home Again (2017)

Hop (2011)

Igor (2008)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Marshall (2017)

Mermaze Mermaidz (Season 1)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Rainbow High (Season 3)

Rugrats (Seasons 1-2)

Soft & Quiet (2022)

Starship Troopers (1997)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Croods (2013)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Glass Castle (2017)

The Smurfs (Season 1)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Wedding Date (2005)

The Yellow Birds (2017)

The Young Victoria (2009)

This Is the End (2013)

Traffic (2000)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampires (1998)

Vanquish (2021)

When the Weather Is Fine (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 2nd

Laya’s Horizon (2023) Netflix Original Game

Love Village (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Tailor (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 3rd

Jewish Matchmaking (Season 1) Netflix Original

Survive the Night (2020)

The Great British Baking Show: Juniors (Season 7) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

Amrutham Chandamamalo (2014)

Arctic Dogs (2019)

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 3)

Larva Family (Season 1) Netflix Original

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Rowdy Fellow (2014)

Sanctuary (Season 1) Netflix Original

Three (Telegu)

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 5th

Ay: Spotting the Difference (2023)

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

A Man Called Otto (2023)

What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next seven days? Let us know in the comments down below.