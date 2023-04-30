New Indian Movies & Series Added to Netflix in April 2023

April was busy, with new seasons of three Original series and the debuts of three Dharma Productions Hindi films that have never been available on Netflix before. The streamer also bulked up its catalog of South Indian movies with the addition of several older Telugu films — a process that will continue in May. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in April 2023.

Missed any of the new releases from March? Catch them all here.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: April 2023

Andala Rakshasi (2012)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 144 Minutes

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Cast: Lavanya Tripathi, Naveen Chandra, Rahul Ravindran

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: April 6

Beautiful Mithuna is near death following an accident, but her wealthy admirer Gautham pays for surgery to save her. Yet when Mithuna wakes, she immediately asks about another man — an artist named Surya, who is presumed dead. Andala Rakshasi marks the film debut of its three lead actors and is co-produced by RRR director S. S. Rajamouli.

Kamalatho Naa Prayanam (2014)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 139 Minutes

Director: Narasimha Nandi

Cast: Archana, Sivaji, Pavala Syamala

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: April 6

Virtually all of Kamalatho Naa Prayanam was shot in the rain. Kamala Rani wants to leave sex work behind and start a family of her own. A handsome soldier offers her a new start, but rumors about Kamala Rani’s personal life poison his opinion of her, shattering her dreams.

Shehzada (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala

Genre: Action, Comedy | Added to Netflix: April 13

Shehzada is an official remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is also on Netflix. In the new Hindi version, Kartik Aaryan plays a young man who was switched at birth with a baby boy born to poor parents. When he grows up and learns that his birth parents are rich, it throws his world into turmoil — especially because the woman he loves is engaged to guy he was swapped with as a baby.

Kannai Nambathey (2023)

Languages: Tamil & Telugu

Runtime: 128 Minutes

Director: Mu. Maran

Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aathmika, Prasanna

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: April 14

In the crime thriller Kannai Nambathey (“Don’t Trust Your Eyes“), Udhayanidhi Stalin plays a man caught up in a mysterious murder case. A Telugu-dubbed version is available in the film’s audio menu.

Chhota Bheem and the Return of Dragar (2022)

Languages: Hindi & English

Runtime: 62 Minutes

Creator: Rajiv Chilaka

Cast: Sonal Kaushal, Pinky Pal Rajput, Rajesh Kava

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 19

Chhota Bheem and his buddies battle the King of Darkness to protect the citizens of Valoza in Chhota Bheem and the Return of Dragar. An English dubbed version is available in the movie’s audio menu.

Ready (2008)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 172 Minutes

Director: Sreenu Vaitla

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Genelia D’Souza, Nassar

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: April 20

Chandu constantly meddles in his friends’ romantic relationships. When he tries to rescue his buddy’s girlfriend from an arranged marriage, he kidnaps the wrong woman by mistake. The liberated lady — Pooja — is happy for his help, as she’s the prize in a tug-of-war between her uncles, who both want to secure access to the property she’s due to inherit. Chandu and Pooja fall in love, and it’s up to him to convince her uncles to let him marry her himself.

Satya 2 (2013)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 125 Minutes

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Cast: Sharwanand, Anaika Soti, Mahesh Thakur

Genre: Thiller | Added to Netflix: April 20

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya 2 is only loosely related to his critically acclaimed 1998 film Satya (part of his Gangster trilogy). In the 2013 spin-off, a young man comes to Mumbai and gets involved in the underworld, making friends and enemies on his rise to power.

Dasara (2023)

Languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 152 Minutes

Director: Srikanth Odela

Cast: Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: April 26

Small-time thief Dharani wants to help his pal Suri marry their childhood friend Vennela, even though Dharani is secretly in love with Vennela. And he’s not the only one. The trio’s friendship is put to the ultimate test when power players in their little coal town set their sights on beautiful Vennela. In addition to the original Telugu version, there are separate catalog entries for the Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil dubbed versions of Dasara.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 155 Minutes

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: April 28

Frustrated artist Ayan struggles through a London MBA program he enrolled in at the behest of his rich dad, until he meets a kindred spirit in Alizeh. He falls immediately in love, but she only wants friendship. Not even an affair with a gorgeous older woman can cure Ayan of his longing for Alizeh. Lisa Haydon’s hilarious supporting role as Ayan’s ditzy girlfriend is priceless.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 138 Minutes

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: April 28

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a spin-off of 2014’s charming Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (also on Netflix), with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan returning, but in different roles. The reboot features Dhawan as a good-for-nothing guy who falls for a woman way out of his league and pursues her relentlessly. The film takes a violent turn into repressive gender ideology in the second half. Skip this spin-off and watch the original instead.

OK Jaanu (2017)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Shaad Ali

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: April 28

In this Hindi remake of the Tamil romantic drama, O Kadhal Kanmani (aka “OK Kanmani“), Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur play a pair of attractive, ambitious young professionals with plans to make it big internationally. Their steamy fling gets complicated when they witness what true love and devotion look like, making them reevaluate their priorities.

New Indian Series on Netflix: April 2023

IRL: In Real Love (2023) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Genre: Reality, Dating | Added to Netflix: April 6

Netflix partnered with Tinder to create its newest reality dating show, IRL: In Real Love. Four single people search for partners through speed dates and online chats. Will this social experiment result in romance?

Chhota Bheem (2023)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 7

Episodes: 117

Cast: Vatsal Dubey, Julie Tejwani, Rupa Bhimani

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: April 19

Season 17 of the long-running kids cartoon series Chhota Bheem is now streaming.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (2023) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Tanya Maniktala, Shantanu Maheshwari, Sikander Kher

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Thriller | Added to Netflix: April 20

A shy dentist from Kolkata bites off more than he can chew (sorry) when he fixes a rebellious vampire’s broken tooth and falls in love with her. Tooth Pari is Shantanu Maheshwari’s first leading role following his memorable supporting performance in 2022’s hit film Gangubai Kathiawadi (also streaming on Netflix). English, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions are available in the show’s audio menu.

Indian Matchmaking (2023) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 24

Cast: Sima Taparia

Genre: Dating, Reality | Added to Netflix: April 21

Professional matchmaker Sima Taparia from Mumbai is back for a third time. This season’s desperate clients include energetic chatterbox Bobby, pretty poet Rushali, and Priya, who’s holding out for a guy with lots of hair.

Which of the newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!