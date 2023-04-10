‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Episode Titles, Runtime, Directors & Writers Revealed

We’re just a few weeks away from the next installment of the Bridgerton universe on Netflix, with the first major spin-off landing on May 4th, 2023. Here’s a rundown of all the episode titles for the six-part series.

In case you aren’t aware, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the brand-new prequel series for Bridgerton, Netflix’s big period drama series from Shondaland.

The show rewinds the clock on the life of Queen Charlotte, documenting her early years and how she ascended to the throne. India Amarteifio, Arsema Thomas, Connie Jenkins-Greig, and Sam Clemmett join the cast alongside the returns of Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Hugh Sachs.

As revealed previously, Tom Verica is directing all six episodes of the spin-off show. Verica is certainly familiar with the world of Bridgerton, having directed four episodes of the flagship series (S102, S103, S205, S206).

Elsewhere, Verica has worked on several other Netflix shows, including Inventing Anna and The Umbrella Academy. Other Shondaland projects include For The People, Scandal, and Private Practice.

Verica was also the first to reveal the episode title for episode 1 of the prequel series on his Instagram account:

Full list of Episode Titles for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Now let’s breakdown all the upcoming episodes.

Episode 1 – “Queen to Be” Directed by: Tim Verica Written by: Shonda Rhimes Runtime: 53 minutes

Episode 2 – “Honeymoon Bliss” Directed by: Tim Verica Written by: Shonda Rhimes Runtime: 60 minutes

Episode 3 – “Even Days” Directed by : Tim Verica Written by : Shonda Rhimes Runtime: 54 minutes

Episode 4 – “Holding the King” Directed by: Tim Verica Written by : Nicholas Nardini Runtime: 60 minutes

Episode 5 – “Gardens in Bloom” Directed by: Tim Verica Teleplay by: Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini Story by : Shonda Rhimes Runtime: 60 minutes

Episode 6 – “Crown Jewels” Directed by: Tim Verica Written by : Shonda Rhimes Runtime : 60 minutes



Adding up the runtimes brings the total to 347 minutes, which clocks in at 5.75 hours.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story debuts on Netflix globally on May 4th, 2023.