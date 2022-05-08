What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (May 9th to 15th, 2022)

Netflix has a bumper week of new movies and shows coming up with plenty to keep you busy throughout the middle of May. Here’s a rundown of the new movies and shows coming to Netflix (in the US – other regions will vary) between May 9th and May 15th, 2022.

Outlander (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Netflix US is considerably behind when it comes to Outlander but if you’re not particularly fussed about watching the show as and when it premieres, Netflix is the perfect way to watch Outlander.

12 episodes make up the fifth season of Outlander which continues to be well-reviewed by fans and critics alike. Season 5 takes place on the eve of the American Revolutionary War.

The sixth season of Outlander has just concluded airing but won’t be on Netflix US for another couple of years.

Operation Mincemeat (2022) N

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen headline this new movie that seeks to retell the events of one of the most famous operations in the Second World War.

John Madden directs the movie which has a runtime of 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Here’s what you can expect from the historical war movie:

“In 1943, two British intelligence officers concoct Operation Mincemeat, wherein their plan to drop a corpse with false papers off the coast of Spain would fool Nazi spies into believing the Allied forces were planning to attack by way of Greece rather than Sicily.”

The movie isn’t coming to Netflix globally, sadly as it received a theatrical release by Warner Bros. in select regions.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Heading to Netflix this Friday is an all-new drama series that adapts the Michael Connelly book, The Brass Verdict which was last previously adapted in the 2013 Lionsgate movie starring Matthew McConaughey.

David E. Kelley is working on the series behind the scenes who is best known for his work on the likes of Doogie Howser, M.D., Boston Legal, Big Little Lies, and Goliath.

Among the cast for the series includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, and azz Raycole.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on May 9th

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on May 10th

Outlander (Season 5)

Workin’ Moms (Season 6) N

Coming to Netflix on May 11th

42 Days of Darkness / 42 días en la oscuridad (Season 1) N

Brotherhood (Season 2) N – Second season of the Brazillian crime drama series.

Operation Mincemeat (2022) N

Our Father (2022) N

The Getaway King (2022) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 12th

MaveriX (Season 1) N

Savage Beauty (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 13th

Bigger Than Africa (2022)

Bling Empire (Season 2) N

New Heights (Season 1) N

Senior Year (2022) N

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuner (Season 1) N

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 14th

Borrego (2022)

Coming to Netflix on May 15th

PJ Masks (Season 4)

