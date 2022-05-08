Alejandro Iñárritu Netflix Movie ‘Bardo’: What We Know So Far

Hoping lightning strikes twice, Netflix is once again teaming up with acclaimed five-time Oscar-winning director Alejando Iñárritu to distribute his newest movie called Bardo. The movie is Iñárritu’s next collaboration with Netflix after his previous successful and award-winning Netflix movie Roma.

The movie was written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone, who previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning script for Birdman. Cinematography for Bardo was done on 65mm cameras by acclaimed cinematographer Darius Khondji (Amour, Se7en). In addition to Khondji, the film features production design by the Oscar-winning Mexican designer Eugenio Caballero (ROMA, Pan’s Labyrinth) and costume design by Anna Terrazas (The Deuce, ROMA).

Netflix film head Scott Stuber said in a statement:

“Bardo is a cinematic experience that has inspired us to create a release strategy designed for the film to penetrate culture in the biggest and widest way. We will give film lovers everywhere the opportunity to experience the film through a global theatrical release and the film’s worldwide release on Netflix.”

Here’s a first look photo of Netflix’s Bardo:

What’s the plot of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths?

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s Bardo:

“Bardo is a nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey. It chronicles the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past of his country. He seeks answers in his past to reconcile who he is in the present.”

Who is cast in Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths?

It has been announced that Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani star in the movie. Cacho’s recent credits include An Unknown Enemy, Who Killed Sara? and Here on Earth. Sicialliani recently appeared in such projects as Morir de Amor and The People Upstairs.

What’s the production status of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths?

Netflix’s Bardo was filmed in Mexico City over the past year on 65mm cameras. Currently, the movie is in post-production which is expected to be done by fall.

What’s the Netflix release date for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths?

Netflix’s Bardo is expected to be released in Fall/Winter 2022 judging by the post-production schedule.

It additionally will be getting a theatrical release from the streamer. Much like it did with awards-focused titles like Roma, Marriage Story, and Hand of God, Netflix will put the movie onto select screens across several dozen territories, including Mexico, the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., among others.

Will you be checking out Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths when it comes to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.