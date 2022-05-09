‘Uncoupled’ Neil Patrick Harris Netflix Series: Coming to Netflix in July andWhat We Know So Far

After successfully partnering up for Emily in Paris, Netflix and Darren Star are uniting again for the upcoming romantic-comedy series Uncoupled. Coming to Netflix in July 2022 Uncoupled follows the life of Michael (played by Neil Patrick Harris), whose 17-year marriage comes crashing down when his husband blindsides him by walking out the door.

Multiple Emmy winner Jeffrey Richman, known for his work on Modern Family and Frasier is the co-creator of the series along with Star, who is also an Emmy winner for Sex and the City. Both expressed their excitement about partnering with the streamer for this new series which is important on a personal level as well:

“We couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Uncoupled than Netflix. A romantic comedy with a gay leading man; it is a passion project for us that feels both personal and universal.”

The series will have eight episodes for Season 1 and be produced by MTV entertainment along with Netflix. Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media will executive produce alongside Star and Richman. Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s VP of original comedy series also said in a statement:

“We are excited to be partnering with Darren on another exciting new series. Both Darren and Jeffrey have continuously permeated the zeitgeist by creating characters and stories that resonate with audiences around the world.”

Andrew Fleming and Zoe Cassavetes are set to direct episodes in the new series.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Uncoupled:

When will Uncoupled be released on Netflix?

With the release of the official teaser trailer, we can confirm that Uncoupled will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, July 29th, 2022.

What’s the plot of Uncoupled?

Netflix’s Uncoupled centers on Michael, who thought his life was perfect until his husband of 17 years blindsided him by walking out the door. Overnight, Michael must confront two nightmares – losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.

Who is cast in Uncoupled?

In early August 2021, it was revealed that Niel Patrick Harris (who headlined Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events) would play the lead role of Michael.

In late October 2021, it was announced several more cast members had joined the cast of Uncoupled.

Here’s who else is set to star and what role they’ll be playing:

Tisha Campbell (Martin) as Suzanne Prentiss described as a higher-powered real-estate agent who is Michael’s business partner and friend.

(Martin) as Suzanne Prentiss described as a higher-powered real-estate agent who is Michael’s business partner and friend. Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River) as Claire Lewis who is described as elegant, wealthy, and an avid art collector who is currently divorcing her husband.

(Mystic River) as Claire Lewis who is described as elegant, wealthy, and an avid art collector who is currently divorcing her husband. Tuc Watkins (The Mummy) as Colin McKenna who is a successful businessman and will serve as the boyfriend who split with Michael thus throwing his life into turmoil.

(The Mummy) as Colin McKenna who is a successful businessman and will serve as the boyfriend who split with Michael thus throwing his life into turmoil. Emerson Brooks (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Billy Jackson who is a celebrity TV weatherman and is one of Michael’s closest friends.

(Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Billy Jackson who is a celebrity TV weatherman and is one of Michael’s closest friends. Brooks Ashmanskas (Julie & Julia) as Stanley James who is an art dealer and one of Michael’s closest friends.

What’s the production status of Uncoupled?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 09/05/2022)

Filming for the series began in late November in New York City, USA. Filming then lasted for several months before ending in late April 2022.

The series is currently in post-production, adding the finishing touches before its eventual July 2022 release.

Are you looking forward to the release of Uncoupled on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!