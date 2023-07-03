‘Hunter X Hunter’ Seasons 1-6 Leaving Netflix US in August 2023

While Netflix subscribers have been busy looking forward to all of the anime announcements made at Anime Expo 2023, there is some sad news to report too. All six seasons of Hunter X Hunter will be leaving the Netflix US library in August 2023.

Hunter X Hunter is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Yoshihiro Togashi. This is the second time the Hunter X Hunter manga has been adapted into an anime. The first aired a total of 62 episodes between 1999 and 2001.

Gon Freecss aspires to become a Hunter, an exceptional being capable of greatness. With his friends and his potential, he seeks out his father, who left him when he was younger.

When is Hunter X Hunter leaving Netflix?

All 6 seasons of Hunter X Hunter will be leaving Netflix US on August 1st, 2023.

If you search for the anime series on your browser or Netflix app you will find the last day to watch date listed there.

The only other region currently scheduled to lose Hunter X Hunter is Netflix Canada.

Why is Hunter X Hunter leaving Netflix US?

First of all, let’s take a look at the history of Hunter X Hunter on Netflix.

After being removed entirely from the Netflix library in July 2017, Hunter X Hunter returned to Netflix with three seasons in August 2019. A fourth season was added at the end of February 2020. The fifth and sixth seasons of Hunter X Hunter were added in August 2021.

Like all licensed content, Hunter X Hunter is only available to stream on Netflix for a limited period of time. The addition of the fifth and sixth seasons in August 2021 would have extended the anime’s time on Netflix for 24 months.

Where will I be able to stream Hunter X Hunter next?

You can find every season of Hunter X Hunter on Hulu. Both the Japanese Dub and English dub can be watched on the platform.

Both dubs of the anime can also be found on Crunchyroll.

Will Hunter X Hunter return to Netflix?

There’s still a chance that Netflix could renew the license before its leave date.

It could take as long as several months, or a few years for an anime like Hunter X Hunter to return to Netflix.

The last time Hunter X Hunter was removed from the Netflix library was in September 2014. It took just under three years to return and with fewer seasons.

Will you be sad to see Hunter X Hunter leave Netflix in August 2023? Let us know in the comments below!