‘The Union’ Soundtrack: Full List of Songs

One of the big action-comedy blockbusters Netflix had lined up for 2024 has just dropped in the form of The Union, starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. In addition to the main stars, the feature film has many recognizable songs throughout.

In case you missed it, the movie was first announced under the name of Our Man from Jersey and follows a construction worker thrust into the world of super spies after reconnecting with an old high school sweetheart, and his life will never be the same again.

Original Score Composed for The Union by Rupert Gregson-Williams

In addition to some great songs from artists we all know and love, the movie features an 18-track strong original soundtrack composed by Rupert Gregson-Williams, who has worked with Netflix before on The Crown and Back to the Outback. Other credits include Wonder Woman, Hacksaw Ridge, Aquaman, and The Gilded Age.

Analyst (4:36) Welcome (1:43) Test (1:24) Ticket to Newark (1:41) Seven Dials (3:49) Go Home (3:43) Athena (1:07) Eyes On Us (1:16) Let’s Get It (1:27) Overbid (3:53) Expecting Someone (1:56) Thanks for the Advice (2:55) Leaving the Airport (1:55) Still Good at It (2:02) Collateral Damage (3:14) Smashing Tables (3:41) Back in the Game (1:45) Hold Onto Something (1:17)

Full Song List for The Union

Lovely Day – Bill Withers

The Promised Land – Bruce Springsteen

Big Road Blues – Colin James

Running on Empty – Jackson Browne

Down on the Corner – Creedence Clearwater Revival (John Fogerty)

What I Like About You – The Romantics

Jersey Girl – Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

Yuck – Charli XCX

Messin’ Up My Mind – Fletcher C Johnson

I Won’t Grow Up – Mark Charlap and Carolyn Leigh (Performed by the cast)

Like Exploding Stones – Kurt Vile

Party Diva – Deeper Purpose

All I Need (DJ Kicks) – Jayda G

Another Night – Real McCoy

Money on the Dash – Elley Duhe and Whethan

Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benatar

This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) – Natalie Cole

Ooh Child – Levitation Room

Spotify Playlist for The Union Soundtrack

Do you want to take the entire soundtrack on the go or grab a few of the featured songs? You can use our Spotify soundtrack list we just put together, which includes all the licensed songs where they’re available:

