‘Incoming’ Movie Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

Netflix’s new raunch R-rated comedy movie has just arrived on the service and features a big soundtrack, although many of the songs are pretty hard to track down. Here’s the full list of every song featured throughout the new movie starring Kaitlin Olson and Bobby Cannavale.
In case you missed it, Netflix acquired the new hour-and-a-half-long movie from the Chernin brothers, Dave and John, a little earlier this year. It tells the story of four freshmen attending their first-ever high school party. While our critic here at What’s on Netflix wasn’t overly keen on the movie despite a solid performance from Cannavale, we’re sure it’ll make some waves in the coming weeks.
Before we discuss all the music in the movie, let’s briefly discuss the original score. Jonathan Sadoff provides that (it is not yet available), having previously worked on a slew of titles both in TV and movies. Some of his best-known titles include The Peanut Butter Falcon, Angelyne for Peacock, and Ingrid Goes West.
Full List of Songs in Netflix’s Incoming
With the caveat that many of these songs are completely unavailable online, here’s the full breakdown of the song featured in Incoming.
- I’m Legendary – dv/sn, minimy
- Dare You To Get Started – Wesley Eugene Smith, Quinten John Coblentz
- Choose Your Fate – Spkilla BeatsNdaHood
- Jordan – Omer Agca
- Call Me The King – Wade08 and Matisse Marie
- Peached – I’m Free
- Booty Work (Original Mix) – DJ Godfather feat. Lil Mz 313
- Body – Cassio Lopes and Marlon McClain
- Fancy Footwork – Chromeo
- Takin Off – Crypto Bunny
- Party Sex Drink Repeat – Raphael Lake, Aaron Levy & Wesley Smith
- Higher, Here for the Party – Caden Jester featuring Kendra Checketts
- Teenage Dream – Katy Perry
- New Ting – Stella Mwangi
- Bumpy – Al Wilkinson
- Pizza Shop – IDK with Yung Gleesh
- Back 2 Bassiks – Rotamola
- Bling Bling – Jungle Pussy
- I Need You – Drew Milligan, James Geoffrey Wrigley
- TVs – Argonaut & Wasp
- Trigger Finger (Love is a Bassline Remix) – Jim Davies
- Real Love – Funk LeBlanc featuring Holland Greco
- Return of Django – The Upsetters
- Steppin’ – Al Wilkinson
- Clothes Off – Alex Ross featuring Mila Falls
- Louder Than Words – Al Wilkinson
- My Fit – Mad Circuit
- ‘Bout To Get Real – 7kingZ
- Spa Glow – Richard Anthony D Pike
- Acerate – Gabriel Candiani and Jose Juan Ortiz
- Lotus Posse – Dylan Berry
- Girls Like Drugs – Paris Texas
- Research Chemicals – Viagra Boys
We’ve also put together a Spotify playlist, although be warned many of the songs above cannot be found on the music streaming service at the time of publishing.
