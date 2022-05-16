Netflix Originals ‘Charité’ and ‘Charité at War’ Leaving Netflix in June 2022

Netflix is about to lose all three seasons of Charité and its sequel mini-series Charité at War in June 2022 around the globe as its rights come up for renewal.

The critically acclaimed German-language series has had a rocky life on Netflix with most regions never having seen the full library of episodes available so let’s break it down.

Charité and Charité at War consist of four seasons (although Netflix only has two). The medical period-drama series, created by Dorothee Schön, is set over the course of multiple decades detailing changing medical practices as time moves on.

Although labeled as a Netflix Original, Netflix doesn’t actually own the rights to the series. It first aired on the German network Das Erste and is distributed by MIA Film and UFA Fiction.

Netflix first licensed season 1 of Charité on April 19th, 2018. Here’s what you can expect from that series consisting of 6 episodes:

“At Berlin’s Charité hospital in 1888, Ida finds romance, a path to her dream job and an inside look into cures for tuberculosis and diphtheria.”

Netflix then licensed Charité at War on June 14th, 2019. Here’s what you can expect from that series which also consists of 6 episodes:

“In 1943, the staff at Berlin’s Charité hospital struggle against the effects of World War II and the Nazi regime, including eugenic medical practices.”

Netflix failed, however, to license both the second and third seasons of Charite. The second season aired shortly before the mini-series between February and March 2019 and the most recent third season aired throughout January 2021.

All hope of Netflix acquiring the rights to these later seasons now seem to be lost given that both the main series and the mini-series are showing removal dates.

For anyone who follows What’s on Netflix, you’ll know that a number of high-profile Netflix Originals have departed and will continue to depart in the years to come. This ultimately comes down to who owns content on Netflix’s service and how long their licenses on the service last for.

Should you watch these shows before they leave despite the fact Netflix doesn’t have the full library of episodes? Decider.com reviewed both seasons available on Netflix and in both cases, they made the case that you should “stream it”.

Now it’s worth noting that Netflix Germany is, in fact, streaming all three seasons of the main show plus the limited series too. Removal dates are not currently showing on Netflix Germany.

Will you be watching Charité and Charité at War before they leave in June 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.