‘Tabula Rasa’ Netflix Original Series Leaving Netflix in April 2023

The international Netflix Original pick-up Tabula Rasa will depart Netflix globally in April 2023 as its streaming rights come up for renewal.

Created by Veerle Baetens and Malin-Sarah Gozin, the series first aired in Belgium on the network Eén back in October 2017. It was then exclusively licensed to most Netflix regions globally on March 15th, 2018. However, one notable region that didn’t receive Tabula Rasa was Netflix in the UK.

Per Netflix, here’s the official logline for the series if you decide to check out the 9-episode miniseries before it leaves:

“When a young woman with amnesia becomes a key figure in a missing persons case, she must reconstruct her memories to clear her name.”

Decider was among the few outlets to review the limited series in 2018, calling it a “Slow-Burn” and a “Truly Terrifying Thriller.”

The show was notably the first major Flemish-language show labeled as a Netflix Original. Since then, we’ve seen the release of Under Fire, Undercover, Two Summers, and Soil to the service, with Rough Diamonds scheduled to release.

When will Tabula Rasa leave Netflix?

Now just over five years after Netflix picked up the mystery thriller, the license is now coming up for renewal.

The series is due to leave Netflix globally on April 1st, 2023, with a removal date currently showing on the Netflix page for the show stating your “Last day to watch” is on March 31st.

One thing we should note is that Netflix has, in the past, renewed Netflix Original licenses once they’ve departed. Of course, if that happens, we’ll update you below although that’s mostly been for English-language shows.

Once Tabula Rasa leaves, it’ll join a list of dozens of other Netflix Originals removed from the service. This fact has gone underreported in the mainstream beyond a couple of removals like Arrested Development and Hemlock Grove, but we’ll continue to keep tabs.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.