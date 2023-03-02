‘Resurrection: Ertuğrul’ Leaving Netflix Globally in April 2023

One of the biggest Turkish historical dramas in history will soon be departing Netflix worldwide as its license at the streamer comes to a close. Resurrection: Ertuğrul (also known as Diriliş: Ertuğrul) is due to depart Netflix in April 2023.

Broadcasted in Turkey on TRT 1, the historical drama tells the story of a 13th-century Turkish warrior who agrees to fight a sultan’s enemies in exchange for new tribal land.

The show ran for five seasons on the Turkish network for 150 episodes but was split into 448 episodes when added to Netflix.

Among the cast for the show includes Engin Altan Düzyatan, Serdar Gökhan, Hülya Darcan, Kaan Taşaner, Esra Bilgiç, Osman Soykut, Serdar Deniz, Cengiz Coşkun, Reshad Strik, and Hande Subaşı.

In August 2020, The Guardian wrote a feature on the show referring to the title as the “Muslim Game of Thrones,” adding, “it has all the hallmarks of a blockbuster, but what has turned this Turkish saga into a global phenomenon is its nuanced portrayal of the Islamic world.”

Netflix in most regions has been carrying the show since 2016, and it currently can be found in the Netflix library in at least a couple dozen regions globally.

When is Resurrection: Ertuğrul leaving Netflix?

For many, you’ve already been seeing the slow removal of the show over the past few years. In fact, season 3 disappeared from Netflix in most regions in 2021 and 2022.

In the United Kingdom, for example, you’re only left with season 4 at the time of publishing, which is due to depart.

However, all seasons from all regions on Netflix will see the show depart on April 1st, 2023.

So, in the United States, that means seasons 1 and 2 plus season 4 will all be departing, and in the UK, you’ll see season 4 removed.

A removal notice can be seen on the program page for the show stating that your “Last day to watch” is on March 31st.

To keep up with all removals from Netflix, visit our leaving Netflix soon section.

Will you miss Resurrection: Ertugrul when it entirely leaves Netflix in April 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.