‘New Girl’ Seasons 1-7 Leaving Netflix In April 2023

Netflix is about to lose one of its most popular and binge-watched sitcoms. All seven seasons of Liz Meriwether’s brilliant New Girl will depart in full from Netflix US in April 2023.

Originally created and aired on Fox as a vehicle for tween darling Zoey Deschanel, New Girl rapidly evolved into one of the greatest ensemble comedies in history. Should Seinfeld, Friends, and New Girl be mentioned in the same sentence? Absolutely. The stand-out cast includes Jake Johnson as Nick, Max Greenfield as Schmidt, Lamorne Morris as Winston, Hannah Simone as Cece, and Damon Wayans Jr as Coach.

The show focused on Zoey Deschanel’s Jessica Day who had just broken up with her boyfriend and needs a place to live. After a bizarre set of circumstances, she fills an opening in a loft with three longtime best friends.

New Girl‘s absence will be felt on Netflix because it ranks on the Nielsen charts each year as one of the most streamed series. Last year, New Girl ranked #9 on Netflix’s Top 10 Acquired Series in watch time and #13 among all streaming services.

Netflix has now been confirmed to lose al 146 episodes of New Girl on April 10th, 2023. That means your last day to watch New Girl on Netflix is April 9th. No removal notice is currently displaying on the title, however.

The removal follows the show’s departure from Netflix internationally in January 2022 and warnings What’s on Netflix exclusively reported last year.

Where Will New Girl Stream Next?

New Girl will have two streaming homes starting in April 2023: Hulu (owned by Disney) and Peacock.

Internationally, as mentioned, the series already departed from Netflix on January 1, 2022 and it now streams on Disney+ exclusively under the Star brand tile in Canada, Australia, Europe, and Asia while it streams on Star+ in Latin America and Brazil.

What’s Left On Netflix From 20th Television?

With this removal, the 20th Century Fox / 20th Television library on Netflix will be down to 4 titles: Seven Seconds (2018), Hoops (2020), The Politician (2020), and Ratched (2020). All 4 are also Netflix Originals, so they are not expected to leave Netflix until ten years after they ended, which as of now, allows us to pencil in 2028 and 2030 exits. Earlier this month, it was announced that 20th Television’s upcoming untitled comedy series starring Kristen Bell will be a Netflix original, so the studio is not leaving altogether.

You can catch all the removals from Netflix in April 2023 in our extensive US list here, and keep an eye out on our leaving soon section for a full list of April 2023 removals as and when we get them. In addition, we’re tracking the removal of Disney’s remaining content on Netflix here.