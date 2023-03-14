‘The Baker and the Beauty’ Series Leaving Netflix in April 2023

Renewal hopes for The Baker and the Beauty are now completely dashed, with the first and only season of the ABC romantic comedy series now scheduled to leave Netflix in the US in April 2023.

Based on the Israeli romantic-comedy series Beauty and the Baker, this US adaptation was helmed by Dean Georgaris and told the story of a blue-collar baker who falls in love with an international superstar.

The series first aired in the United States and featured the talents of Emma Myers, Michael Rady, Nathalie Kelley, Georgina Reilly, and Carlos Gómez.

Netflix unexpectedly licensed the show in 2021; as it turns out, that license was for precisely two years.

Its addition to Netflix was unexpected because it originally aired on ABC, which is owned by Disney, a company that has turned off the licensing taps to streamers like Netflix. Of course, in this case, it was Universal Television licensing to Netflix, but it’s increasingly rare for it to license TV shows from prominent distributors in the US.

Of course, with its addition to Netflix, it renewed calls for the show to get renewed, but nothing came about.

A notice can now be found on the show’s page stating that your last day to watch all nine episodes of The Baker and the Beauty on Netflix is April 12th, 2023, with its removal planned for April 13th.

Will you miss The Baker and the Beauty when it leaves Netflix? Do you wish Netflix would’ve picked up a second season of the show? Let us know in the comments down below.