List of Nicole Kidman Movies on Netflix

How many Nicole Kidman movies are there on Netflix?
There are 4 Nicole Kidman Movies currently on Netflix.
What's the highest rated title from Nicole Kidman on Netflix?Just Go With It is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.4/10.
Full List of Movies Starring Nicole Kidman on Netflix
|Cover
|Title Name
|Released
|Rating
|IMDb
|Just Go With It
When Danny lies to his girlfriend that he's a divorced family man, he recruits his employee and her kids to play his ex-wife and kids.
Streaming Since: 05/22/2020
|2011
|PG-13
|6.4/10
|The Prom
A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who just wants to attend prom with her girlfriend.
Streaming Since: 12/11/2020
|2020
|PG-13
|The Beguiled
During the Civil War, a wounded Union soldier takes refuge at a Southern girls school, rupturing the calm amid growing sexual tension and infighting.
Streaming Since: 07/16/2021
|2017
|R
|The Railway Man
Decades after World War II, a still-shattered soldier unexpectedly falls in love and sees a bizarre coincidence bring his past back into focus.
Streaming Since: 08/11/2021
|2013
|R
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.
Nicole Kidman Titles No Longer on Netflix
- Eyes Wide Shut (1999) - Removed October 2022
- The Peacemaker (1997) - Removed June 2022
- Cold Mountain (2003) - Removed January 2022
- The Invasion (2007) - Removed November 2022
- The Golden Compass (2007) - Removed November 2022
- Trespass (2011) - Removed January 2022
- The Paperboy (2012) - Removed November 2022
- Queen of the Desert (2015) - Removed May 2022
- Strangerland (2015) - Removed May 2022
- Secret in Their Eyes (2015) - Removed April 2022
- Lion (2016) - Removed August 2022
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017) - Removed April 2022
- The Interpreter (2005) - Removed January 2022