List of Nicole Kidman Movies on Netflix

Just Go With It

When Danny lies to his girlfriend that he's a divorced family man, he recruits his employee and her kids to play his ex-wife and kids.

Streaming Since: 05/22/2020 2011 PG-13 6.4/10

The Prom

A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who just wants to attend prom with her girlfriend.

Streaming Since: 12/11/2020 2020 PG-13

The Beguiled

During the Civil War, a wounded Union soldier takes refuge at a Southern girls school, rupturing the calm amid growing sexual tension and infighting.

Streaming Since: 07/16/2021 2017 R