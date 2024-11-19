‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ Netflix Drama Series: February 2025 Release & First Look

Apple Cider Vinegar, starring Kaitlyn Dever, is coming to Netflix in February 2025. We’ve received our first look at the series with an official teaser and new images. Here’s everything we know about Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix.

Apple Cider Vinegar is an upcoming Australian Netflix Original crime drama series written by Samantha Strauss (The Dry), Anya Beyersdorf (The Twelve), and Angela Betzien (Total Control). The series is inspired by the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano. Jeffrey Walker (The Artful Dodger) directs the series.

Que Minh Luu, Netflix Director of Content ANZ, had the following to say about the project;

“We’re luring our homegrown global success stories back here where they belong to make Australian shows that deliver the unexpected thrills Australian audiences crave on Netflix. Between See-Saw Films’/Picking Scabs, the extraordinary creator Sam Strauss, and our shockingly brilliant cast, we can’t wait for this incredible drama series to delight audiences wherever they are.”

Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Helen Gregory, and Liz Watts of See-Saw Films are executive producers. Picking Scabs’ Samantha Strauss and Louise Gough are executive producers, along with actress Kaitlyn Dever.

Victorian Yvonne Collins, Libby Sharpe, Jeffrey Walker, and Simon Gilis are listed as producers.

Netflix has yet to announce the official release date, but we’ve heard of a preliminary release date of February 6th, 2024.

All release dates are subject to change.

What is the plot of Apple Cider Vinegar?

We have been provided with a brief synopsis for the series;

“Apple Cider Vinegar” takes place at the birth of social media and follows two young Women — Belle and Milla — who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, motivating their growing online communities along the way. All of which would be inspiring if it were true.

Who are the cast members of Apple Cider Vinegar?

Six cast members have been confirmed to be series regulars.

Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Belle Gibson. Dever previously starred in Netflix’s heartwrenching limited series Unbelievable as Marie Adler. It was recently announced that she has been cast as Abby in the upcoming second season of The Last of Us.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey has been cast in an unnamed leading role. The actress is known for her role in the 2018 movie Hotel Mumbai. She also starred in feature-length films like Burn, I Am Woman, Flinch, and Lone Wolf.

Mark Coles Smith has been cast in an unnamed leading role. The actor has starred in television dramas such as Mystery Road: Origin, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, and Hunters.

Alycia Debnam-Carey has been cast as Milla. Over the past several years, Carey has spent most of her time in Fear the Walking Dead as Alicia Clark. She also had a recurring role as Lexa in The CW series The 100 over two seasons.

Aisha Dee has been cast as Chanelle. Dee has starred in several television shows over the past decade, including Channel Zero: No End House, Sweet/Vicious, Safe Home, and more. She previously starred in the 2022 Netflix film Look Both Ways in the role of Cara.

Ashley Zukerman has been cast in an unnamed leading role. Succession fans will recognize the actor as Nate Sofrelli, while Fear Street fans should recognize him as Sheriff Nick Goode.

The remaining cast members, as listed on IMDb, are;

Susie Porter (Wentworth) as Tamara.

Julian Weeks (Prosper).

Jeremy Stanford (Relic) as Dr. Walsh.

Danni Millhouse (The Gloaming) as Aisling.

Maia Abbas (House of Gods) as Maureen.

Chase Smith-Wood (The Clearing) as Young Lenny.

Eleanor Barkla (New Gold Mountain) as Claire.

Matt Nable (Transfusion).

Phoenix Raei (The Night Agent).

Chai Hansen (Night Sky).

Richard Davies (Offspring).

Kieran Darcy-Smith (Mr Inbetween).

Catherine McClements (Total Control).

Essie Davis (Game of Thrones).

What is the production status of Apple Cider Vinegar?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Multiple sources from Australia have confirmed that filming for Apple Cider Vinegar began on December 14th, 2023. Filming concluded by February 19th, 2024. Soon after, Kaitlyn Dever had to travel to Canada to begin filming for the second season of The Last of Us.

What is the episode count?

IMDb has listed the series with six episodes. However, we are waiting for more sources to confirm this.

Are you looking forward to watching Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!