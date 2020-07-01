Are Seasons 1-2 of ‘NOS4A2’ on Netflix?

NOS4A2 is the hit AMC series based on the novel by Joe Hill and returns to AMC for its second season. Can you catch up on the show like you can with AMC’s The Walking Dead via Netflix? Will the show be coming to Netflix? Let’s take a look.

The horror series starring Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings is some of the best content to come out of AMC in a long time. The network best known for The Walking Dead has struggled in recent years to keep up with the likes of Netflix as we’ll cover shortly.

The series is about an immortal man who feeds off of the souls of children but discovers that he may not be quite alone as he thought.

The first season aired in June 2019 and a second season was soon renewed and released in June 2020.

Some of the major AMC shows are on Netflix and still come to Netflix. The Walking Dead and Better Caul Saul are the two biggest examples but unfortunately, NOS4A2 will likely not be following in their footsteps.

Will NOS4A2 be on Netflix in the United States?

We’ll begin with the United States as that’s where the horror series airs first.

Sadly, it’s unlikely that NOS4A2 will be headed to Netflix as AMC has elected in more recent years to avoid the likes of Netflix for output deals and sells per show. That contrasts with the 2011 deal which saw a large swathe of AMC content from its various networks hit Netflix.

In the case of NOS4A2, you can find the series streaming on Hulu (at least the first season) and Shudder, an AMC owned property dedicated to horror. A natural fit.

That pretty much rules out any chance of it coming to Netflix.

Is NOS4A2 on Netflix outside the US?

Sadly, the same story. 0 regions of Netflix are currently streaming NOS4A2.

AMC have elected in recent years to not put its new roster onto Netflix. There’s a few exceptions but unfortunately, NOS4A2 is not included.

Where Shudder is available internationally, that’s where you’ll find NOS4A2 but otherwise, it’s a hard series to find streaming.

Joe Hill, the creator of the series, however, has teased that a new home could be around the corner for the series, at least in the United Kingdom.

Shows Similar to NOS4A2 on Netflix

If you’re a fan of the source material, the chances are you’ve already finished Locke & Key which share Joe Hill as a writer. It’s certainly more toned down and aimed for a younger audience than NOS4A2 but there’s similar beats there.

Sticking with the horror genre, we’d be remiss to not recommend the likes of The Haunting of Hill House and the upcoming follow-up series Bly Manor.

Slasher, American Horror Story and Marianne are all good alternative horror picks.

Do you wish NOS4A2 was on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.