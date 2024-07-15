Romantic Comedy K-Drama ‘Love Next Door’ Coming to Netflix in August 2024

A new weekly romantic-comedy K-drama, Love Next Door, will be available on Netflix in August 2024. Here’s everything we know so far.

Love Next Door is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix romantic comedy series directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun. Studio Dragon produces the series, the same studio behind popular K-dramas such as Hierarchy, Queen of Tears, Doona, Kingdom, and More.

When is Love Next Door coming to Netflix?

Netflix has not officially announced that Love Next Door will be added to the streaming service. However, we’ve learned that Netflix US has been listed as a distributor for the series.

The first episode will be released on Saturday, August 17th, 2024. There will be sixteen episodes, with two new episodes broadcast weekly on Saturday and Sunday for eight weeks.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 70 minutes.

Love Next Door Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Love Next Door will be broadcast on the South Korean cable network tvN before arriving on Netflix.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 17/08/2024 2 18/08/2024 3 24/08/2024 4 25/08/2024 5 31/08/2024 6 01/09/2024 7 07/09/2024 8 08/09/2024 9 14/09/2024 10 15/09/2024 11 21/09/2024 12 22/09/2024 13 28/09/2024 14 29/09/2024 15 05/10/2024 16 06/10/2024

What is the plot of Love Next Door?

Bae Seok Ryu has experienced life with unparalleled success by consistently achieving the top marks in her exams and everything she does. However, upon entering the workplace in a global corporation, life throws her a curveball, which results in her first taste of failure and her resignation from her position as project manager.

She soon reunites with Choi Seung Hyo, the most prominent young architect in South Korea and the person she used to share her banana milk with as a child at the women’s bathhouse.

Who are the cast members of Love Next Door?

Four leads have been confirmed for the drama: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, and Yun Ji On.

Jung Hae In plays the role of Choi Seung Hyo. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with his roles in K-dramas such as Ahn Joon Ho in DP, Seo Joon Hee in Something in the Rain, and Captain Yoo Jung Woo in Prison Playbook.

Jung So Min plays Bae Seok Ryu. The actress was last seen in the fantasy romance K-drama Alchemy of Souls. She has also appeared in guest roles in other K-dramas on Netflix, such as My Roommate Is a Gumiho, Be Melodramatic, and Abyss.

Kim Ji Eun plays Jung Mo Eum. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix Original and has so far only starred in licensed content, such as Longing for You and Strangers from Hell, which is dependent on your region.

Yun Ji On plays Kang Dan Ho. The actor was last seen on Netflix in Tomorrow as Im Ryung Goo. He has also starred in other K-dramas on Netflix, such as You Are My Spring, Sweet Home, Be Melodramatic, Mr. Sunshine, and Stranger.

The supporting cast has also been confirmed:

Park Ji Young as Na Mi Suk (Seok Ryu’s mother).

as Na Mi Suk (Seok Ryu’s mother). Jo Han Chul as Bae Geun Sik (Seok Ryu’s father).

as Bae Geun Sik (Seok Ryu’s father). Jang Young Nam as Seo Hye Suk (Seung Hyo’s mother).

as Seo Hye Suk (Seung Hyo’s mother). Lee Seung Joon as Choi Gyeong Jong (Seung Hyo’s father).

as Choi Gyeong Jong (Seung Hyo’s father). Jun Suk Ho as Yun Myeong U (Seung Hyo’s college senior)

as Yun Myeong U (Seung Hyo’s college senior) Kim Geum Soon as Do Jae Suk (Mo Eum’s mother)

as Do Jae Suk (Mo Eum’s mother) Han Ye Ju as Bang In Suk.

as Bang In Suk. Lee Seung Hyub as Bae Dong Jin (Seok Ryu’s brother).

as Bae Dong Jin (Seok Ryu’s brother). Shim So Young as Lee Na Yun (Architecture Atelier In’s employee)

Are you looking forward to watching Love Next Door on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!