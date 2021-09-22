‘Black Brother, Black Brother’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Ramping up its sports-related movie selection, Netflix is teaming up with the Golden State Warriors NBA star Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton’s Unanimous Media to produce Black Brother, Black Brother, a feature adaption of Jewell Parker Rhodes’ YA sports novel of the same name.

No director or writers have been revealed for the project as of September 2021. Curry and Erick Peyton will help produce the movie alongside Unanimous Media, whose Brian Tetsuro Ivie and Jenelle Lindsay will serve as a creative producer for and is leading development on the project.

Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton said in a joint statement:

“Jewell’s Black Brother, Black Brother is a powerful story that addresses prejudice, colorism and bullying through an amazing sports lens. We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix, it is really the only place it belongs.”

Here’s everything else we know about Stephen Curry’s Netflix movie:

What’s the plot of Black Brother, Black Brother?

Netflix’s Black Brother, Black Brother will be based on the Jewell Parker Rhodes’ YA sports novel of the same name which was published in 2020. Rhodes’ book was a part of Curry’s Underrated Book Club, which is meant to focus on “underrated” authors, stories, and characters.

According to Alran Books, the book was targeted towards 8 and 12 year olds.

Here’s the official logline for the movie:

“The story follows 12-year-old Donte, who wishes he were more like his popular, lighter-skinned brother, Trey. After being framed by the school bully, and school fencing captain, for something he didn’t do, Donte joins a local youth center and meets disgraced, former Olympic fencer, Arden Jones. With Arden’s help, he starts training as a competitive fencer, setting his sights on taking down his nemesis.”

Who is cast in Black Brother, Black Brother?

No cast members have been announced for Black Brother as of September 2021.

What’s the production status of Black Brother, Black Brother?

Netflix’s Black Brother is currently in early development and we expect to be hearing news in the coming months.

What’s the Netflix release date for Black Brother, Black Brother?

Netflix hasn’t announced the release date for Black Brother, but we could expect it to be released sometime around late 2022 or in 2023.