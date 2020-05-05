‘The Titan Games’ Coming to Netflix UK in June 2020

Netflix UK has secured the streaming rights to yet another competition show. Season 1 of The Titan Games hosted by Dwayne Johnson will touch down on Netflix UK on June 1st.

The Brits clearly enjoy their competition shows and Netflix is happy giving it to them. It’s home to American Idol, America’s Got Talent (both from NBC) plus also the streaming home to RuPaul’s Drag Race. In all three of these cases, only Netflix UK carries these shows and in most cases are branded as a Netflix Original.

What’s interesting here is that NBC’s parent company Comcast, has a controlling interest in Sky and the streaming service NowTV.

The Titan Games currently isn’t expected to carry the Netflix Original branding, however.

For those unaware, The Titan Games is hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who is mainly known nowadays for his blockbuster movies but of course, was known for his long stint on WWE.

The show is essentially a mix between American Ninja Warrior where four male and four female contestants compete to be named the Titans.

For those concerned for the show’s future don’t be. Season 2 is already on the way to NBC that’s due to start on May 25th, 2020.

Unfortunetely, it doesn’t look like Netflix is scheduled to pick up The Titan Games for other regions. For those in the United States, you can watch the whole season through the NBC application.

For those outside the United Kingdom, we’d recommend Ultimate Beastmaster that currently has three seasons available and is hosted by Sylvester Stallone although the future of that show has been unknown for some time.

Are you looking forward to The Titan Games coming to Netflix UK? Let us know down in the comments.