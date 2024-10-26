New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: October 26th, 2024

Welcome back to a slightly late news on Netflix roundup for this week, but it’s for good reason: it’s so we could include the three new titles that dropped today! Below, we’ll list all 29 new movies and series that landed this past week, plus take a look at three things you should be streaming right now.
In case you missed it, Netflix released their full list of new arrivals scheduled for November 2024, and we’re still learning more titles as we speak! Just yesterday, we learned that the AMC series Pantheon is due to hit Netflix.
What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
Escape at Dannemora (Limited Series)
Number of episodes: 8
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama
Director: Ben Stiller
Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano, Bonnie Hunt, Eric Lange, David Morse
Writer: Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin
Runtime: 440 min / 7h 20m
Ben Stiller is on fire right now thanks to his Apple TV+ series Severence (which just got a season 2 release date and trailer), but one of his other forays into TV came back in 2018 when he teamed up with Showtime for Escape at Dannemora.
“At a correctional facility in northern New York State, a seamstress becomes enthralled with two inmates and helps them in their attempt to break out,” reads the official synopsis of the critically acclaimed 8-part mini-series. Given Prison Break is still topping the global charts right now, this is a great series to tackle next if you’re all done with Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows.
Territory (Season 1)
Number of episodes: 6
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Western
Cast: Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor, Sam Corlett, Philippa Northeast, Clarence Ryan
Writer: Ben Davies, Timothy Lee
Sticking with another new series, we move onto Territory, which has been compared to Succession mixed with Yellowstone, which sounds like a combination for a winner. Filmed in Australia, the plot surrounds the aftermath of a rich ranch owner passing away with nobody set to inherit his land, leading to an all-out war. It’s getting pretty good reviews from audiences thus far, and it currently holds a 7.0 on IMDb.
Don’t Move (2024)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Director: Brian Netto, Adam Schindler
Cast: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Daniel Francis
Writer: T.J. Cimfel, David White
One of the major new thrillers Netflix has lined up for the Halloween season is Don’t Move, headlined by Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock. The premise of the film is that a young woman thinks she’s getting help but ends up being chased through a dense forest by a serial killer who has injected her with a paralytic agent.
In our review of the film, published yesterday, we gave it a 3-star rating, saying, “Don’t Move is simply adequate; a simple movie you can follow, but not one you’ll think about again soon after. No performance too strong or too weak, no character too emotionally impactful to care. It’s all about survival – for the characters and your attention span. In a movie climate full of new horror/thriller options, you can do better this Halloween weekend.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
19 New Movies Added This Week
- Book Club (2018) – PG-13 – English
- Confessions of a Good Samaritan (2023) – TV-MA – English
- Daddio (2023) – R – English
- Do Patti (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
- Don’t Move (2024) Netflix Original – R – English
- Family Pack (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – French
- Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Hijack ’93 (2024) – TV-14 – English
- Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) – PG – English
- Meiyazhagan (2024) – TV-PG – Tamil
- One Piece Fan Letter (2024) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Possession: Kerasukan (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian
- Save the Children: A Concert for the Ages (2023) – G – English
- Switched Up (2024) – TV-MA – Spanish
- The Estate (2022) – R – English
- The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (2024) Netflix Original – PG-13 – Norwegian
- The Secret Life of Pets (2016) – PG – English
- Under Parallel Skies (2024) – TV-MA – Thai
- Warrior Awang and Master Tok Gajah (2024) – TV-MA – Malay
10 New TV Series Added This Week
- Beauty in Black (Season 1 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Escape at Dannemora (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English
- Hellbound (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- Kill Me Love Me (Season 1) – TV-14 – Mandarin
- Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The King’s Avatar (Season 1) – TV-MA – Mandarin
- The Last Night at Tremore Beach (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- This Is the Zodiac Speaking (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
Woman of the Hour is certainly showing signs of being a pretty sticky movie. Based on the true story, you’ve no doubt seen a ton of articles over the past seven days, which is helping keep this Anna Kendrick movie at the top of the charts.
- Woman of the Hour (80 points)
- Sing (63 points)
- Unhinged (49 points)
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die (49 points)
- Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (45 points)
- Kung Fu Panda 4 (45 points)
- Pixels (26 points)
- The Shadow Strays (22 points)
- Family Pack (17 points)
- The Secret Life of Pets (14 points)
- Lonely Planet (9 points)
- The Estate (7 points)
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (6 points)
- Book Club (4 points)
- Outside (3 points)
- The Menendez Brothers ( points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week
Almost taking home full points this week is The Lincoln Lawyer, which was unseated from the top 10s as the week went on by a slew of shows, actually. Outer Banks remains strong ahead of part 2 dropping next month, and This is The Zodiac Speaking is the one to watch for next week’s list.
- The Lincoln Lawyer (75 points)
- Outer Banks (57 points)
- Nobody Wants This (52 points)
- Love Is Blind (44 points)
- I Am a Killer (32 points)
- This Is the Zodiac Speaking (30 points)
- Monsters (28 points)
- Escape at Dannemora (27 points)
- Beauty in Black (18 points)
- The Great British Bake Off (17 points)
- Ancient Apocalypse (16 points)
- Territory (14 points)
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (9 points)
- The Secret of the River (8 points)
- The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (7 points)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (3 points)
Note: Top 10 data is provided to What’s on Netflix by FlixPatrol, who tracks the daily TV and movie top 10s in the United States. Find more top 10 data here.