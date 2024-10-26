New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: October 26th, 2024

Welcome back to a slightly late news on Netflix roundup for this week, but it’s for good reason: it’s so we could include the three new titles that dropped today! Below, we’ll list all 29 new movies and series that landed this past week, plus take a look at three things you should be streaming right now.

In case you missed it, Netflix released their full list of new arrivals scheduled for November 2024, and we’re still learning more titles as we speak! Just yesterday, we learned that the AMC series Pantheon is due to hit Netflix.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Escape at Dannemora (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: Ben Stiller

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano, Bonnie Hunt, Eric Lange, David Morse

Writer: Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin

Runtime: 440 min / 7h 20m

Ben Stiller is on fire right now thanks to his Apple TV+ series Severence (which just got a season 2 release date and trailer), but one of his other forays into TV came back in 2018 when he teamed up with Showtime for Escape at Dannemora.

“At a correctional facility in northern New York State, a seamstress becomes enthralled with two inmates and helps them in their attempt to break out,” reads the official synopsis of the critically acclaimed 8-part mini-series. Given Prison Break is still topping the global charts right now, this is a great series to tackle next if you’re all done with Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows.

Territory (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Western

Cast: Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor, Sam Corlett, Philippa Northeast, Clarence Ryan

Writer: Ben Davies, Timothy Lee

Sticking with another new series, we move onto Territory, which has been compared to Succession mixed with Yellowstone, which sounds like a combination for a winner. Filmed in Australia, the plot surrounds the aftermath of a rich ranch owner passing away with nobody set to inherit his land, leading to an all-out war. It’s getting pretty good reviews from audiences thus far, and it currently holds a 7.0 on IMDb.

Don’t Move (2024)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Brian Netto, Adam Schindler

Cast: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Daniel Francis

Writer: T.J. Cimfel, David White

One of the major new thrillers Netflix has lined up for the Halloween season is Don’t Move, headlined by Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock. The premise of the film is that a young woman thinks she’s getting help but ends up being chased through a dense forest by a serial killer who has injected her with a paralytic agent.

In our review of the film, published yesterday, we gave it a 3-star rating, saying, “Don’t Move is simply adequate; a simple movie you can follow, but not one you’ll think about again soon after. No performance too strong or too weak, no character too emotionally impactful to care. It’s all about survival – for the characters and your attention span. In a movie climate full of new horror/thriller options, you can do better this Halloween weekend.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

19 New Movies Added This Week

Book Club (2018) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Confessions of a Good Samaritan (2023) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Daddio (2023) – R – English

– R – English Do Patti (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Don’t Move (2024) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Family Pack (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – French

– TV-14 – French Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Hijack ’93 (2024) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) – PG – English

– PG – English Meiyazhagan (2024) – TV-PG – Tamil

– TV-PG – Tamil One Piece Fan Letter (2024) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Possession: Kerasukan (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian Save the Children: A Concert for the Ages (2023) – G – English

– G – English Switched Up (2024) – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish The Estate (2022) – R – English

– R – English The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (2024) Netflix Original – PG-13 – Norwegian

– PG-13 – Norwegian The Secret Life of Pets (2016) – PG – English

– PG – English Under Parallel Skies (2024) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Warrior Awang and Master Tok Gajah (2024) – TV-MA – Malay

10 New TV Series Added This Week

Beauty in Black (Season 1 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Escape at Dannemora (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Hellbound (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Kill Me Love Me (Season 1) – TV-14 – Mandarin

– TV-14 – Mandarin Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The King’s Avatar (Season 1) – TV-MA – Mandarin

– TV-MA – Mandarin The Last Night at Tremore Beach (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish This Is the Zodiac Speaking (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Woman of the Hour is certainly showing signs of being a pretty sticky movie. Based on the true story, you’ve no doubt seen a ton of articles over the past seven days, which is helping keep this Anna Kendrick movie at the top of the charts.

Woman of the Hour (80 points) Sing (63 points) Unhinged (49 points) Bad Boys: Ride or Die (49 points) Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (45 points) Kung Fu Panda 4 (45 points) Pixels (26 points) The Shadow Strays (22 points) Family Pack (17 points) The Secret Life of Pets (14 points) Lonely Planet (9 points) The Estate (7 points) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (6 points) Book Club (4 points) Outside (3 points) The Menendez Brothers ( points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Almost taking home full points this week is The Lincoln Lawyer, which was unseated from the top 10s as the week went on by a slew of shows, actually. Outer Banks remains strong ahead of part 2 dropping next month, and This is The Zodiac Speaking is the one to watch for next week’s list.

The Lincoln Lawyer (75 points) Outer Banks (57 points) Nobody Wants This (52 points) Love Is Blind (44 points) I Am a Killer (32 points) This Is the Zodiac Speaking (30 points) Monsters (28 points) Escape at Dannemora (27 points) Beauty in Black (18 points) The Great British Bake Off (17 points) Ancient Apocalypse (16 points) Territory (14 points) Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (9 points) The Secret of the River (8 points) The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (7 points) Car Masters: Rust to Riches (3 points)

