Every Viewing Statistic Netflix Has Released So Far (September 2021)

Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Originals (according to Netflix released figures)

In terms of the top 10 most-watched titles in Netflix history (using first month metrics, not lifetime), here they are:

English Language Netflix Original Movie Top 10

Extraction – 99 million views Bird Box – 89 million views Spenser Confidential – 85 million views 6 Underground – 83 million views Murder Mystery – 83 million views The Old Guard – 78 million views Enola Holmes – 76 million views Project Power – 75 million views Army of the Dead – 75 million views Fatherhood – 74 million views

English Language Netflix Original TV Shows Top 10

Bridgerton S1 – 82 million views The Witcher S1 – 76 million views Stranger Things S3 – 64 million views Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness – 64 million views The Queen’s Gambit – 62 million views Sweet Tooth – 60 million views Emily in Paris – 58 million views Fate: The Winx Saga – 57 million views Shadow and Bone – 55 million views You S2 – 54 million views

Non-English Language Netflix Originals

Note: we’ve excluded Money Heist S3 and Airplane Mode which would’ve ranked in this list but the stats provided are 70%, not 2-minutes.

Lupin S1 & S2 (French) – 70 million views & 54 million views respectively Money Heist S4 (Spanish) – 65 million views The Platform (Portuguese) – 56 million views Who Killed Sara? (Spanish – Mexico) – 55 & 34 million views respectively Below Zero (Spanish) – 47 million views Barbarians (German) – 37 million views Lost Bullet (French) – 37 million views Elite S4 (Spanish) – 37 million views Dark Desire (Spanish) – 35 million views Squared Love (Polish) – 31 million views

Without further ado, here’s a list of every metric Netflix has announced so far which we’ll keep updated over time.

How does Netflix measure viewership? Up until 2020, Netflix’s viewership figures in the past counted where a user watched 70% of the movie/series. Now, viewership counts if someone watches two minutes of a title. It did offer up a comparison between the new and old metric which allows us to do an adjusted viewership rate although there are major caveats to that.

Full List of Viewership Totals for Netflix Series & Movies

Note: all of the below are 2-minute stats.

He’s All That

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: August 27th, 2021

Statistic Announced: September 8th, 2021

Number of Viewers: 55 million (estimated)

Alongside the announcement of TikTok star Addison Rae signing a new film deal with Netflix they also dropped an estimation for the new rom-com that did horribly in reviews but apparently well in viewership.

Sweet Tooth

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: June 4th, 2021

Statistic Announced: July 20th, 2021

Number of Viewers: 65 million

The DC comic book show struck a chord with Netflixers despite being aimed towards younger audiences.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: May 5th, 2021

Statistic Announced: July 20th, 2021

Number of Viewers: 19,000,000

The Circle (Seasons 1 & 2)

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: January 1st, 2020 & April 2021

Statistic Announced: July 20th, 2021

Number of Viewers: 29,000,000 & 14,000,000 respectively

Fatherhood

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: June 18th, 2021

Statistic Announced: July 20th, 2021

Number of Viewers: 74,000,000

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: April 30th, 2021

Statistic Announced: July 20th, 2021

Number of Viewers: 53,000,000

Scored the accolade at the time of being the biggest animation feature film release for Netflix.

Elite (Season 4)

Type: TV Series

Language: Spanish

Released on Netflix: June 18th, 2021

Statistic Announced: July 20th, 2021

Number of viewers: 37,000,000

Notably up over previous seasons.

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2)

Type: TV Series

Language: Spanish

Released on Netflix: May 19th, 2021

Statistic Announced: July 20th, 2021

Number of viewers: 34,000,000

Down from 55M for season 1.

Shadow and Bone

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: April 23rd, 2021

Statistic Announced: June 7th, 2021

Number of Viewers: 55,000,000

Alongside the renewal of Shadow and Bone came the announcement that Shadow and Bone has broken into the top 10 most-watched TV shows on Netflix.

Army of the Dead

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: May 21st, 2021

Statistic Announced: May 28th, 2021 (predicted stat) – July 20th, 2021 (actual)

Number of viewers: 72,000,000 (predicted) – 75,000,000 (actual)

Zack Snyder has been on a tear in 2021 with the release of the revised Justice League and his return to the zombie genre for Netflix.

Emily in Paris

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: October 2nd, 2020

Statistic announced: May 3rd, 2021

Number of viewers: 58,000,000

Cited as the “most popular comedy in 2020”, this statistic came alongside the announcement that filming had begun on season 2.

The Duchess

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: September 11th, 2020

Statistic Announced: April 2021

Number of viewers: 10,000,000

This is the lowest figure released to the public thus far albeit with the caveat that it was said by the creator and lead actress of the show, not Netflix.

Firefly Lane

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: February 3rd, 2021

Statistic announced: April 20th, 2021 (Q1 2021 investor letter)

Number of viewers: 49,000,000

Fate: The Winx Saga

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: January 22nd, 2021

Statistic announced: April 20th, 2021 (Q1 2021 investor letter)

Number of viewers: 57,000,000

Ginny & Georgia

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: February 24th, 2021

Statistic announced: April 20th, 2021 (Q1 2021 investor letter)

Number of viewers: 52,000,000

Outside the Wire

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: January 15th, 2021

Statistic announced: April 20th, 2021 (Q1 2021 investor letter)

Number of viewers: 66,000,000

I Care A Lot

Type: Movie

Language: Movie

Released on Netflix: February 19th, 2021

Statistic announced: April 20th, 2021 (Q1 2021 investor letter)

Number of viewers: 56,000,000

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 3

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: February 12th, 2021

Statistic announced: April 20th, 2021 (Q1 2021 investor letter)

Number of viewers: 51,000,000

Spacer Sweepers

Type: Movie

Language: Korean

Released on Netflix: February 5th, 2021

Statistic announced: April 20th, 2021 (Q1 2021 investor letter)

Number of viewers: 26,000,000

Squared Love

Type: Movie

Language: Polish

Released on Netflix: February 11th, 2021

Statistic announced: April 20th, 2021 (Q1 2021 investor letter)

Number of viewers: 31,000,000

Who Killed Sara?

Type: Series

Language: Spanish

Released on Netflix: March 20th, 2021

Statistic announced: April 20th, 2021 (Q1 2021 investor letter)

Number of viewers: 55,000,000 (estimated)

This title was also mentioned to be “our most popular non-English title ever in the US in its first 28 days”.

Yes Day

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: March 12th, 2021

Statistic announced: March 19th, 2021

Number of viewers: 53,000,000 (later revised up to 62,000,000 in the Q1 2021 investor letter)

Family movies have been doing remarkably well on Netflix as of late and this estimated figure suggests the new Jennifer Garner picture did quite well despite receiving mediocre reviews.

Below Zero

Type: Movie

Language: Spanish

Released on Netflix: January 29th, 2021

Statistic announced: March 5th, 2021

Number of viewers: 46,000,000 (revised up to 47,000,000 in the Q1 investor letter)

Daughter from Another Mother

Type: TV Series

Language: Spanish

Released on Netflix: January 20th, 2021

Statistic announced: February 22nd, 2021

Number of viewers: 23,000,000

Netflix’s expansion into Mexican productions was seen to be paying dividends with this comedy sitcom series reportedly reaching 23 million households. In addition, the series “was in the Top 10 in 32 countries – including Brazil, Spain and Argentina – and spent 17 days as #1 in Mexico’s Top 10.”

The White Tiger

Type: Movie

Language: English/Hindi

Released on Netflix: January 22nd, 2021

Statistic announced: February 5th, 2021

Number of viewers: 27,000,000

The White Tiger is now the biggest title to come out of India so far with 27 million households estimated to have checked out the movie worldwide with it trending in the top 10 lists in 64 countries.

Alice in Borderland

Type: TV Series

Language: Japanese

Released on Netflix: December 10th, 2020

Statistic announced: January 19th, 2021

Number of viewers: 18,000,000

The Japanese sci-fi drama was almost instantaneously renewed for a second season.

Sweet Home

Type: TV Series

Language: Korean

Released on Netflix: December 18th, 2020

Statistic announced: January 19th, 2021

Number of viewers: 22,000,000

Netflix has said that watching of Korean shows on Netflix went up by 100% in 2020 largely thanks to its output deals with distributors from the country. Sweet Home is one of its big series for the year which scored 22M views.

The Christmas Chronicles Part 2

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: November 25th, 2020

Statistic announced: January 19th, 2021

Number of viewers: 61,000,000

Kurt Russell’s return as Saint Nick appeared to be a big hit for Netflix again for Christmas 2020.

It’s hard to compare this movie to the first week given we only ever got the first week’s worth of viewership (which was 20 million and apparently the “equivalent of a $200 million opening week”).

Just Another Christmas

Type: Movie

Language: Portuguese

Released on Netflix: December 3rd, 2020

Statistic announced: January 19th, 2021

Number of viewers: 26,000,000

Brazillian Christmas-themed movie that apparently broke out of its home country to become a hit.

Holidate

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: October 28th, 2020

Statistic announced: January 19th, 2021

Number of viewers: 68,000,000

The first major Christmas movie of 2020 saw 68 million people check it out demonstrating once again that holiday-themed titles and rom-coms have a huge platform on Netflix.

We Can Be Heroes

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: December 25th, 2020

Statistic announced: January 19th, 2021

Number of viewers: 53,000,000

The Robert Rodriguez kids movie that is a sequel to The Adventures of Lava Girl and Sharkboy surpassed many people’s expectations and scored over 50M views. What’s interesting about this one is that Netflix decided to move the movie up to Christmas day from New Years Day. Did that help propel this movie?

The stat was announced in the Q4 2020 investor results.

Over the Moon

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: October 23rd, 2020

Statistic announced: January 19th, 2021

Number of viewers: 43,000,000

Netflix’s flagship animated feature of 2020 directed by Glen Keane scored 43M viewers which is up from The Willoughby’s 38M.

The stat was announced in the Q4 2020 investor results.

Lupin (Season 1 & 2)

Type: TV Series

Language: French

Released on Netflix: January 8th, 2021 & June 11th, 2021

Statistic announced: January 18th, 2021 & July 20th, 2021

Number of viewers: 70,000,000 & 54,000,000

The French series Lupin scored a fantastic opening on Netflix with it becoming the most-watched French series and even beat out Money Heist part 4.

Selena: The Series

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: December 4th, 2020

Statistic announced: January 15th, 2021

Number of viewers: 25,000,000

The series that looks back on the life of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez scored 25 million views with 50% of those views originating out of the United States.

Cobra Kai (Season 3)

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: January 1st, 2021

Statistic announced: January 12th, 2021

Number of viewers: 41,000,000 (later revised up to 45,000,000 in the Q1 investor release)

Season three of Cobra Kai was the first full Netflix Original season of the show Netflix picked up from YouTube Premium and looks like it hit the mark despite being retaken on the top 10s by Bridgerton.

In addition to the headline stat, Netflix also revealed that 73 million have checked out the show on Netflix in total.

Kevin Hart: Zero F*cks Given

Type: Comedy Special

Language: English

Released on Netflix: November 17th, 2020

Statistic announced: January 11th, 2021

Number of viewers: 21,000,000

Alongside the announcement that Netflix is entering into an output deal with Kevin Hart’s production company, Netflix also revealed “More than 21 million accounts chose to watch in the first four weeks”. In addition, the special was also the number 1 special for the entirety of 2020.

The Midnight Sky

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: December 23rd, 2020

Statistic announced: December 31st, 2020

Number of viewers: 72,000,000

The new George Clooney movie is predicted to have 72 million viewers in its first month making it one of the most-watched Netflix Original movies to date.

Bridgerton

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: December 25th, 2020

Statistic announced: January 4th, 2021

Number of viewers: 63,000,000 (later revised to 82,000,00 million in late January)

The debut show from Shonda Rhime’s production company and her output deal hit the mark and was estimated to hit 63 million households and holds the accolade of being the fifth biggest Original series of all time.

The Crown (Season 4)

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: November 15th, 2020

Statistic announced: November 25th, 2021

Number of viewers: 29,000,000

This stat was never confirmed by Netflix themselves rather published by The Sun so isn’t verified.

Assuming this stat is correct, Netflix managed to improve the viewership by 8 million from season three. In the Q4 2020 investor release, Netflix said:

“Season four of the critically acclaimed The Crown was the biggest season so far and drove new watchers of prior seasons. In its first 28 days, more member households chose to watch season four of The Crown than each of the prior seasons, helping to grow the number of member households that have chosen to watch this series to over 100m since its initial launch.”

The Queen’s Gambit

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: October 23rd, 2020

Statistic announced: November 23rd, 2020

Number of viewers: 62,000,000

The Queen’s Gambit was one of the biggest surprises of 2020 for Netflix and now carries the award at being the biggest scripted series on Netflix to date.

Netflix also gave out some additional stats:

The series made the Top 10 in 92 countries & ranked #1 in 63 countries

The novel has entered The New York Times bestseller list, 37 years after its release

Google searches for “How To Play Chess” have hit a nine-year peak

The Social Dilemma

Type: Documentary

Language: English

Released on Netflix: September 9th, 2020

Statistic announced: October 27th, 2020

Number of viewers: 38,000,000

Announced via Instagram, the documentary is the second biggest Netflix has ever released with the team saying:

“Since our September 9th launch, 38 million households have watched ‘The Social Dilemma’ to make it the #2 most-watched documentary film on Netflix! We are overwhelmed with gratitude. THANK YOU to all who have watched and invited others into a conversation about our social dilemma. Imagine if all 38 million+ voices joined together to help change how tech is designed, regulated, and used. “

Barbarians

Type: TV Series

Language: German

Released on Netflix: October 23rd, 2020

Statistic announced: November 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: 37,000,000

This German limited series featured a big budget and some excellent writing and clearly made

Some estimates put the German Netflix subscriber count at around 8 million meaning this is one of the shows that has managed to travel well outside of the origin country.

Cobra Kai (Season 1)

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: August 28th, 2020

Statistic announced: October 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: 50,000,000

Cobra Kai is an interesting case study given that it’s the first statistic announced for an acquired show which originally aired on YouTube Premium.

Netflix added both seasons one and two over the summer and season three came in January 2021.

Although it’s by no means in the first month, the first episode on YouTube Premium accrued close to 100,000,000 as of January 2021.

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Type: Documentary

Language: English

Released on Netflix: September 30th, 2020

Statistic announced: October 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: 52,000,000

We’ve always heard how murder documentaries do well on Netflix but no actual data to back that up. That’s until American Murder hit Netflix and seems to be the most-watched documentary so far.

Enola Holmes

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: September 23rd, 2020

Statistic announced: October 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: 76,000,000

Millie Bobby Brown is a rating juggernaut for Netflix given her involvement with Stranger Things. The Netflix acquired Netflix Original movie continued to show her draw with 76 million choosing to watch.

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1)

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: August 21st, 2020

Statistic announced: October 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: 38,000,000

What was supposed to be the first half of the final season demonstrated why Netflix ended up giving Lucifer a sixth season. Thirty-eight million according to the Q3 2020 earnings report tuned into to watch the first half of season five.

The Kissing Booth 2

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: July 24th, 2020

Statistic announced: October 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: 66,000,000

Rom-coms are another genre of movie that Netflix keeps investing in and that’s backed up by the big views the sequel to The Kissing Booth raked in.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: July 31st, 2020

Statistic announced: October 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: 43,000,000

The Umbrella Academy we dare say is perhaps the biggest superhero series on Netflix as of 2020.

Statistics weren’t available for the first season so unfortunately, we can’t say whether this is dramatically more people than watched the first.

Project Power

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: August 14th, 2020

Statistic announced: October 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: 75,000,000

Action movies dominated the Netflix Original movie lineup over the summer and the viewership shows why Netflix is putting such emphasis on the genre.

Ratched

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: September 18th, 2020

Statistic announced: October 16th, 2020

Number of viewers: 48,000,000

Dubbed as the first hit from Ryan Murphy’s huge output for the service but isn’t technically a full Netflix Original. Either way, Ratched lit up the stats throughout most of September 2020.

Dark Desire (Season 1)

Type: TV Series

Language: Spanish

Released on Netflix: July 15th, 2020

Statistic Announced: August 19th, 2020

Number of viewers: 35,000,000

Breaking another record at the time was the release of the steam Mexican series Dark Desire which got a second season announcement alongside a viewing stat.

The Old Guard

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: July 10th, 2020

Statistic Announced: July 18th, 2020

Number of viewers: 72,000,000 in July – revised up to 78 million in October 2020

The Charlize Theron action movie was reportedly on track at the time to hit 72M views but was later revised to 78M.

Lost Bullet

Type: Movie

Language: French

Released on Netflix: June 19th, 2020

Statistic announced: July 22nd, 2020

Number of viewers: 37,000,000

The Platform

Type: Movie

Language: Spanish / Italian

Released on Netflix: March 20th, 2020

Statistic announced: July 15th, 2020

Number of viewers: 56,000,000

The Platform viewing stats slipped into a Bloomberg article which, at the time, covered the 10 most-watched titles.

Da 5 Bloods

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: June 12th, 2020

Statistic announced: July 16th, 2020

Number of viewers: 27,000,000

Spike Lee’s first feature film for Netflix.

The Wrong Missy

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: May 13th, 2020

Statistic announced: July 16th, 2020

Number of viewers: 59,000,000

Never Have I Ever

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: April 27th, 2020

Statistic announced: July 16th, 2020

Number of viewers: 40,000,000

Space Force

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: May 29th, 2020

Statistic announced: July 16th, 2020

Number of viewers: 40,000,000

Too Hot to Handle

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: April 17th, 2020

Statistic announced: July 16th, 2020

Number of viewers: 51,000,000

Floor is Lava

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: June 19th, 2020

Statistic Announced: July 16th, 2020

Number of viewers: 37,000,000

Raising Dion

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: October 4th, 2019

Statistic announced: June 8th, 2020

Number of viewers: 32,000,000

60% of the views for Raising Dion came from outside of the United States.

American Son

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: November 1st, 2019

Statistic Announced: June 8th, 2020

Number of viewers: 17,000,000

American Son reportedly performed well in France, Africa, Mexico, and Latin America. Non-U.S. subscribers made up 46% of the total viewing.

The Willoughbys

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: April 22nd, 2020

Statistic Announced: May 22nd, 2020

Number of viewers: 37,600,000 – first month – later quoted as 38,000,000

The Willoughbys was one of the animated movies released during the COVID-19 outbreak and as a result, saw impressive viewing stats.

Based on released figures, it’s the most-watched Netflix Original animated feature thus far with 7.6 million more views than the Christmas hit, Klaus.

Just a day before the announcement, Ricky Gervais on a live-stream was blown away with the statistics.

The Last Dance

Type: Limited Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: April 22nd, 2020

Statistic Announced: May 22nd, 2020

Number of viewers: 37,600,000 – first month

Important note: at the time, this number only applies to Netflix outside the US (US received The Last Dance at a later date)

This was a strange flex for Netflix and one of the first times Netflix has released viewing figures for a co-production or a title with exclusive international distribution rights.

Perhaps the key thing here is that more people watched The Last Dance (or at least sampled) abroad where basketball often isn’t a mainstream sport, than ESPN in America where it is.

The Decline

Type: Movie

Language: French

Released on Netflix: March 27th, 2020

Statistic Announced: May 15th, 2020

Number of viewers: 21,000,000

It’s rare for us to get a scoop on how well a title is doing that’s not English (besides Money Heist, of course) so it was a rare insight when La Presse revealed that 21 million had watched The Decline.

What’s most interesting is that 95% of the views came outside of the country the movie was produced for. The Spanish version was the most-watched according to this report.

Extraction

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: April 24th, 2020

Statistic announced: May 2nd, 2020

Number of viewers: 90,000,000 original projection / 99,000,000 actual later confirmed

The Chris Hemsworth movie topped all charts when it was revealed in early May that the action-packed thrill ride scored the biggest film premiere for Netflix thus far.

The projected 90 million views are for the first four weeks of release.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: March 6th, 2020

Statistic Announced: April 21st, 2020

Number of viewers: 64,000,000

The year is 2020 and there are two things you can’t stop hearing about in the early parts of the year. The coronavirus and the Tiger King.

This documentary took the world by storm but that’s not necessarily reflected in the viewing figures. That’s not giving Tiger King its dues though, as it’s still the most-watched docu-series on Netflix.

Money Heist (Part 4)

Type: TV Series

Language: Spanish

Released on Netflix: April 3rd, 2020

Statistic Announced: April 21st, 2020

Number of viewers: 65,000,000 (projected)

The Spanish series continues to be Netflix’s darling series as it racks up an impressive 65M projected views around the globe.

Adjusted to the pre-2 minute metric, it has pulled in about as much the same as Money Heist part three, but that’s likely not a fair comparison.

Love Is Blind

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: February 13th, 2020

Statistic Announced: April 21st, 2020

Number of viewers: 30,000,000

Love is Blind sets a new benchmark for reality TV series on Netflix as it’s the first metric we’ve had from the genre.

Spenser Confidential

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: March 6th, 2020

Statistic Announced: April 21st, 2020

Number of viewers: 85,000,000

Ozark (Season 3)

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: March 27th, 2020

Statistic Announced: April 21th, 2020

Number of viewers: 29,000,000

This is the first time we’ve been given a glimpse into the streaming numbers for Ozark.

The excellent drama is often compared to Breaking Bad and is easily one of the shining jewels in the Netflix Original drama crown.

This number translates into one of the biggest shows for Netflix given it can command such a strong number in its third season. It beats Stranger Things S3 (although that’s based on the old metric) although it’s five million shy of Money Heist’s third season.

Airplane Mode

Type: Movie

Language: Portuguese

Released on Netflix: January 23rd, 2020

Statistic Announced: February 28th, 2020

Number of viewers: 28,000,000

In February 2020, Netflix announced that the Portuguese movie, Airplane Mode is the most popular non-English movie the streamer has produced thus far.

In a Tweet on February 27th, 2020 Netflix said the following:

AIRPLANE MODE is the most popular non-English film on Netflix so far! Nearly 28 million households watched the film since it premiered four weeks ago — two thirds of them in countries including the US, Mexico, France and Germany.

A Fall From Grace

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: January 17th, 2020

Statistic Announced: February 3rd, 2020

Number of viewers: 26,000,000

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace was a thriller movie that quietly dropped on Netflix in the first month of the year.

Promotion for this title was nowhere near the level of some of the other titles on this list so it demonstrates how a title can do well purely based on word of mouth and the famous algorithm.

It got massive views despite having some awful reviews particularly from critics where it sits at 34/100.

The Witcher (Season 1)

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: December 20th, 2019

Metric Announced: January 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: 76,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 43.09%

Based on the novel series and video game of the same name, we knew The Witcher was going to be big from the early days. Each of the trailers consistently was the highest viewed on Netflix’s YouTube channel and people were looking for their next Game of Thrones fix.

When Netflix released this stat (which saw the series added to the top five most-watched titles in Netflix history) it also noted how the book series also was struggling to keep up with the new demand.

6 Underground

Type: Movies

Language: English

Released on Netflix: December 20th, 2019

Metric Announced: January 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: ~83,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 49.67%

Despite relatively mediocre reviews, the movie was sure to be a big hit given the fact it combines Ryan Reynolds with explosions, all wrapped up in an easy to digest format.

This metric covers the first four weeks of viewing.

You (Season 2)

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: December 26th, 2019

Metric Announced: January 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: 54,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 32.32%

Twelve million more people watched season two of You than season one in its first four weeks, which shows the series has the legs to keep audiences interested and has attracted more viewers long after the initial release of You.

It’s worth noting that only several weeks of data were available to Netflix and this number is based on their estimates.

The Crown (Season 3)

Type: Series

Released on Netflix: November 17th, 2019

Metric Announced: January 20th, 2020

Number of viewers: ~21,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 12.57%

Netflix’s golden series The Crown which covers the life of Queen Elizabeth finally got some stats revealed in early 2020. The show’s statistics had previously not been known.

Additional viewership insights were also provided. This includes the fact 73 million people in total have chosen to watch at least one episode of The Crown. It also revealed that the viewership of season three was 40% up over season two.

70% of title watched statistics

All the titles listed below are on Netflix’s old metric which is measured based on 70% of the show/movie being watched.

Klaus

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: November 11th, 2019

Metric announced: December 19th, 2019

Number of viewers: ~30,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: ~18.95%

It’s a personal pleasure to see Klaus doing well. The animated holiday movie is spectacularly animated and we’ve heard was passed on by multiple studios. At least for us, it’s going to be a yearly tradition diving into the movie. It’s worth noting the 30 million number is technically at the top end and the stat covers the first month, not the first seven days.

Beyond a Nielson number for The Christmas Chronicles (which appears to have had more viewers than Klaus), this is the first metric Netflix has released for a Christmas title.

The Irishman

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: November 27th, 2019

Metric announced: December 10th, 2019

Number of viewers: 26,404,081 (70% – first week) – 64,000,000 (2 minutes – first month)

Percentage of Subscribers: 16.68%

Netflix spent hundreds of millions on The Irishman which looks to be its best chance yet at getting its first movie Oscar.

Speculation as to whether The Irishman would have its stats revealed have been ongoing for weeks given the size of the project.

Given the length, that’s an extraordinary number given that you have to watch 70% of the movie to be considered within that number.

The House of Flowers (Season 2)

Type: TV Series

Language: Spanish

Released on Netflix: October 18th, 2019

Metric announced: November 1st, 2019

Number of viewers: 6,219,547 – first-week metric

Street Flow

Type: Movie

Language: French

Released on Netflix: October 11th, 2019

Metric announced: October 23rd, 2019

Number of viewers: 2,600,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 1.64%

This French movie released in October 2019 proves that Netflix is making a dent in individual countries. The movie may seem like it had a low viewership but when you consider Netflix France has six million subs total, that’s nearly half of subscribers in the region.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: October 11th, 2019

Metric announced: October 23rd, 2019

Number of viewers: 25,734,392

Percentage of Subscribers: 16.25%

The movie follow-up to the end of the Breaking Bad series scored big with Netflix. The number reflects the first week of viewing and worldwide.

Tall Girl

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: September 13th, 2019

Metric announced: September 17th, 2019

Number of viewers: 41,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 25.9%

Tall Girl is a romantic comedy (one of the many you’ll notice on this list) that scored well with the younger generation. It had a huge social media presence particularly on the likes of Snapchat and TikTok. The figure reflects the first 28 days of viewing worldwide.

Unbelievable (Limited Series)

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: September 13th, 2019

Metric announced: September 16th, 2019

Number of viewers: 32,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 20.21%

The incredibly produced limited series caught a lot of attention particularly thanks to its first episode. The number reflects its first 28 days (first month) on Netflix worldwide.

Money Heist (Season 3)

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: July 17th, 2019

Metric announced: August 2nd, 2019

Number of viewers: ~44,000,000 (34,355,956 first week)

Percentage of Subscribers: 21.7%

The huge Spanish series grew season after season and notably has a large following in non-Spanish speaking countries. Money Heist is Netflix’s biggest non-English series on Netflix. The number accounts for the first week globally.

Kidnapping Stella

Type: Movie

Language: German

Released on Netflix: July 12th, 2019

Metric announced: August 20th, 2019

Number of viewers: 18,895,873

Percentage of Subscribers: 11.93%

German thriller movie which to our knowledge is the first metric released for a non-English movie on Netflix.

Stranger Things (Season 3)

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: July 4th, 2019

Metric announced: July 11th, 2019

Number of viewers: 40,700,000 (later revised up to 64,000,000)

Percentage of Subscribers: 16.67%

Originally, 40.7M had been expected to watch Stranger Things season three however that was revised up to 64 million in October 2019.

Murder Mystery

Type: TV Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: July 4th, 2019

Metric announced: July 11th, 2019

Number of viewers: 73,000,000 (70% metric) – 83,000,000 (2 minute metric)

Percentage of Subscribers: 48.17%

The Adam Sandler movie was his best performing one on Netflix to date. In the first three days, 13.4 million views came from accounts in the US and Canada and 17.5 million worldwide. Seventy-three million households in total watched Murder Mystery in the first month.

Always Be My Maybe

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: May 31st, 2019

Metric announced: July 17th, 2019

Number of viewers: 32,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 20.21%

The Ali Wong and Randall Park comedy could likely attribute some of its success thanks to the memes surrounding the cameo of Keanu Reeves. Nevertheless, it’s another popular romantic comedy that saw nearly one in five subscribers at the time watch. The figure represents the first month’s worth of viewing.

When They See Us (Limited Series)

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: May 31st, 2019

Metric announced: July 17th, 2019

Number of viewers: 25,000,000 on old metric – 31,000,000 on new metric

Percentage of Subscribers: 15.79%

Ava Duvernay’s groundbreaking limited series about the Central Park Five scored big with audiences when it released in May 2019. The number above represents the first month of figures. We should also note Netflix said “most-watched series in the U.S. every day since through at least June 12”.

In a later report, we learned that some of the regions that particularly enjoyed When They See Us including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux countries, and Africa.

Dead To Me (Season 1)

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: May 3rd, 2019

Metric announced: July 17th, 2019

Number of viewers: 30,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 18.95%

The debut black comedy series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini struck a chord early on with Netflix watchers around the world. The 30 million figure refers to the first month of households globally.

The Perfect Date

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: April 12th, 2019

Metric announced: July 17th, 2019

Number of viewers: 48,000,000 (70% metric) – 55,000,000 (2 minute metric)

Percentage of Subscribers: 30.32%

Noah Centineo has been in quite a few of Netflix’s big romantic comedy movies aimed at teens and there’s a good reason too. The Perfect Date was a huge rating draw which almost 50 million people watching the movie in the first month of release.

Our Planet (Limited Series)

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: April 5th, 2019

Metric announced: July 17th, 2019

Number of viewers: 33,000,000 (100,000,000 lifetime)

Percentage of Subscribers: 20.84%

Netflix’s first big foray into the nature docuseries genre started in April 2019 and based on the fact a fifth of Netflix’s subscriber base watched it worldwide within a month, you could say it went quite well.

In an update in March 2021, Netflix gave an update on the viewing figures saying it had reached 100,000,000 people over the lifetime so far of the series. That represents just shy of half of every Netflix subscriber.

The Highwaymen

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: March 29th, 2019

Metric announced: April 16th, 2019

Number of viewers: 40,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 26.39%

Despite mixed reviews, this period biographical drama still scored over 40 million viewers. At the time, that was almost a quarter of the entire subscriber base in the first month.

Triple Frontier

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: March 13th, 2019

Metric announced: April 16th, 2019

Number of viewers: 52,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 34.31%

Worldwide and viewing figures for the first 30 days. The action hit for Netflix featured an all-star cast and is currently, according to the released metrics at least, the third most-watched movie.

Umbrella Academy (Season 1)

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: February 15th, 2019

Metric announced: April 16th, 2019

Number of viewers: 45,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 29.69%

Until Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s superhero series output was entirely reliant on Marvel. Umbrella Academy‘s sweeping success proves that Netflix can promote superhero content that isn’t from Marvel or DC. This figure was the first month of viewing.

Sex Education (Season 1)

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: January 11th, 2019

Metric announced: January 17th, 2019

Number of viewers: 40,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 28.72%

This surprising series quickly found a global audience a month into airing with its fantastic cast and quirky storyline.

You (Season 1)

Type: Series

Language: English

Released on Netflix: December 26th, 2019

Metric announced: January 17th, 2019

Number of viewers: 40,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 28.72%

The show’s huge rise in viewership demonstrates the power of Netflix compared to its network counterparts. In fact, the NYTimes solely attributed the success of the show thanks to the power of the platform.

Bird Box

Type: Movie

Language: English

Released on Netflix: December 21st, 2018

Metric announced: December 30th, 2018

Number of viewers: 45,000,000 first 7 days (70%), 80 million projected (70%), 89,000,000 confirmed (2 minutes)

Percentage of Subscribers: 57.45%

Bird Box is Netflix’s best performing movie or TV series to date. It’s no surprise either. The entire month of December and January 2019 was just full of Bird Box memes and press.

Elite (Season 1)

Type: TV Series

Language: Spanish

Released on Netflix: October 5th, 2018

Metric announced: January 17th, 2018

Number of viewers: 20,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 14.36%

The second Spanish series on this list was a huge hit in Spanish language countries but much like Money Heist has translated well into other regions of Netflix too.

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Type: Documentary

Language: English

Released on Netflix: September 18th, 2018

Metric announced: January 17th, 2018

Number of viewers: 20,000,000

Percentage of Subscribers: 14.36%

With the exception of Orange is the New Black, the Fyre Festival documentary is the oldest title on the Netflix list and represents the first title Netflix released its vague viewing stats for.

