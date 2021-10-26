‘My Name’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

After the success of Squid Game, My Name has benefitted from the rise in the consumption of K-Dramas on Netflix. But is it enough for the excellent crime drama to get a second season? We’re still waiting for Netflix to make a decision on the future of My Name, but we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about season 2 below.

My Name is a South Korean Netflix Original crime-thriller directed by Kim Jin-Min and written by Kim Ba Da. The production studio behind the exciting thriller is Fleet Co. Ltd, which was also responsible for the productions of Lucky Romance, My Sassy Girl, and Another Child.

In order to find the truth about her father’s death, Yoon Ji Woo, a member of an organized crime ring, infiltrates the Police as an undercover agent.

My Name Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated:26/10/2021)

While My Name hasn’t garnered the same level of popularity as Squid Game, it’s certainly popular in its own right and has performed extremely well on Netflix all over the world.

My Name has made it into the top ten lists of over 80 different countries around the world, spending several days in the US and UK top ten lists. The crime-thriller has been the most popular series on Netflix in Asia since Squid Game and has reached the number one spot in multiple regions such as South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Actress Han So Hee commented on the possibility of a second season in an interview with Sports Chosun, jokingly commenting how filming the series helped push her limits.

Considering how well the series has performed it wouldn’t be surprising if Netflix was to renew My Name for a second season. However, the way the story ended may suggest we may not see a second season.

What to expect from My Name season 2?

With Yoon Ji Woo finally enacting revenge upon the man responsible for the death of her father, it’s hard to see what direction the series will take for a second season.

Ji Woo has already come to terms with learning what role her father played in the mob as an undercover police officer, and dutifully respects the sacrifices her father made to try and bring down the Dongcheon gang. Sadly, the person she grew closest to, Detective Jeon Pil Do, was murdered, but this plot thread was also resolved as Ji Woo took down the man responsible, Mujin, the leader of the Dongcheon gang, and the puppet master of her life.

However, there are a few avenues the series can explore if a second season were to happen.

Ji Woo goes undercover for the Police

With the support of Cha Gi Ho, Ji Woo could be reinstated back into police, and work for the narcotics unit once again. Alternatively, she could go down the same path as her father and go undercover for the police in an attempt to take down a crime ring elsewhere in South Korea.

We’d already seen Dongcheon and its ties to a Japanese crime organization, but with Dongcheon dead in the water, a power vacuum is created, ready for ambitious new crime rings to rise.

Ji Woo learns more about her father

Suffice to say Ji Woo knew very little about her father, and the only person that can educate her on what sort of man he truly was is Cha Gi Ho, the leader of the Narcotics crime unit.

Which cast members could return for My Name season 2?

At the very least we would expect actress Han So Hee to return and reprise her role as Yoon Ji Woo.

Other than Kim Sang Ho returning to reprise his role as Cha Gi Ho, almost the entire cast of a second season of My Name could be new.

If the story were to explore more to do with Yoon Ji Woo’s father then we could see the return of Yoon Gyung Ho as Yoon Dong Hoon, and Park Hee Soon as Mujin, however, this would mean we could expect to see flashbacks to Dong Hoon’s time undercover at Dongcheon.

When could My Name season 2 come to Netflix?

This entirely relies on whether or not My Name is renewed for a second season.

However, assuming the series is to be renewed we still wouldn’t expect to see the crime thriller return to Netflix until 2023.

