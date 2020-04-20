‘The Last Dance’ Set to Release on Netflix US in July 2020

The Last Dance is ESPN’s biggest documentary hit in its history and will soon be making its way over to Netflix in the United States. According to one source, The Last Dance is set to hit Netflix in the United States on July 19th, 2020.

In case you’ve had your end under a rock for the past few days, The Last Dance is the huge new limited documentary series about Michael Jordan and the rise of the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s. It features unprecedented access and has already scored ESPN with some huge ratings with the release of episodes 1 and 2 on April 19th, 2020.

The series is co-produced by Netflix who currently is releasing new episodes the day after they air on ESPN in every region outside of the United States. That’s akin to the way it releases the likes of Better Call Saul. You can find a full release schedule for Netflix internationally in our preview here.

When will The Last Dance be on Netflix in the United States?

ESPN is releasing two new episodes every weekend up until May 17th, 2020. You’ll then have to wait two months for it to drop on Netflix on July 19th, 2020.

The release date comes from Rich Greenfield of LightShed Solutions. Rich is a media analyst who keeps a keen eye on all things streaming. He’s helped us in the past with the fact that Netflix still owned second window rights to Disney content.

We’ve known for a while that Netflix US would eventually get The Last Dance but we hadn’t heard of a date up until now.

Big number on @espn — but now imagine how much bigger #LastDance will be on @netflix on July 19th when the whole series goes up bingeable, commercial-free in the US https://t.co/kJDaB7YJZE — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) April 20, 2020

#LastDance #MichaelJordan On April 19th it begins (on @ESPN) On July 19th binge it all ad-free on @Netflix forever (+outside the US it begins on Netflix on April 20th) https://t.co/R0vYOBPUeM — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) April 1, 2020

Of course, a quick caveat that release dates are subject to change and we’ve heard nothing official from Netflix yet. In fact, we’re not expecting to do so until after the show has concluded its run on ESPN.

We’ve reached out to Netflix to clarify the release date and will report back should we hear anything official.

Are you looking forward to The Last Dance appearing on Netflix US? Let us know in the comments.