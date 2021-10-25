Welcome to our rundown of what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout the month of November 2021. We’ll list every new movies and TV series scheduled to hit Netflix UK throughout the month whether that be licensed titles or brand new Netflix Originals.

As always, you can keep up-to-date with everything new on Netflix UK with our weekly roundups every Friday.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in November 2021

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix UK in November 2021

Riverdale (Season 6) N – New episodes are expected weekly from November 17th onwards.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 1st

Angry Birds (Season 4) – Animated series based on the video game franchise.

– Animated series based on the video game franchise. A Christmas Star (2015) – Christmas movie about a girl born with the magical ability to make people stop fighting.

– Christmas movie about a girl born with the magical ability to make people stop fighting. A Time to Kill (1996) – Crime thriller from Joel Schumacher set in Canton, Mississippi about a young lawyer defending a black man accused of murder.

Argo (2012) – Biopic on an undercover agent posing as Hollywood producer scouting for a location to film in the hopes of rescuing 6 American hostages. Directed and starring Ben Affleck.

– Biopic on an undercover agent posing as Hollywood producer scouting for a location to film in the hopes of rescuing 6 American hostages. Directed and starring Ben Affleck. Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2018) – Animated Christmas movie about a litter of St. Bernard pups on a mission to bring the Christmas spirit.

– Animated Christmas movie about a litter of St. Bernard pups on a mission to bring the Christmas spirit. Hapless (Season 1) – Channel 5 British sitcom about a journalist taking up a job at a small Jewish publication.

– Channel 5 British sitcom about a journalist taking up a job at a small Jewish publication. Inside The Mind (Limited Series) – A two-part documentary that looks into the inner workings of Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson.

– A two-part documentary that looks into the inner workings of Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson. My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016) – Chinese romantic comedy.

– Chinese romantic comedy. L.A. Confidential (1997) – Crime drama with a huge ensemble cast including Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce. Set in 1950s Los Angeles.

– Crime drama with a huge ensemble cast including Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce. Set in 1950s Los Angeles. Point Break (1991) – Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze star in this crime thriller about an FBI agent going undercover.

Ransom (1996) – Ron Howard directs this crime thriller about a multi-millionaire son who has been kidnapped.

– Ron Howard directs this crime thriller about a multi-millionaire son who has been kidnapped. Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles (2005) – A Japanese / Chinese drama about a father traveling to China to film a folk-opera singer.

– A Japanese / Chinese drama about a father traveling to China to film a folk-opera singer. Saawariya (2007) – Hindi movie.

– Hindi movie. Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (2019) – Animated short movie.

– Animated short movie. The Claus Family (2021) N – Matthias Timmermans directs this Dutch family fantasy set during the holiday season about a boy discovering his grandfather is Santa Claus.

– Matthias Timmermans directs this Dutch family fantasy set during the holiday season about a boy discovering his grandfather is Santa Claus. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017) – A24 horror about a surgeon who is forced to sacrifice his life after his son starts to become sinister.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 2nd

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (2021) N – Animated World War 2 documentary.

Hustlers (2019) – Crime drama inspired by a New York Magazine article. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Mette Towley.

– Crime drama inspired by a New York Magazine article. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Mette Towley. Ridley Jones (Season 2) N – Chris Nee’s animated kids series continuing Ridley’s journey to protect the Museum of Natural History.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 3rd

Lords of Scam (2021) N – French documentary on the huge scandal that was the EU carbon quota scam which netted scammers millions.

– French documentary on the huge scandal that was the EU carbon quota scam which netted scammers millions. Oga Bolaji (2018) – Nollywood drama.

The Harder They Fall (2021) N – Jeymes Samuel directs this Western with a huge ensemble cast including Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors and more.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 4th

Amina – Period drama set in 16th-century Zazzau.

– Period drama set in 16th-century Zazzau. Catching Killers (Season 1) N – Chilling docuseries that looks into infamous serial killer cases.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) – The second of the newly rebooted Jumanji series where the team return to rescue one of their own.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 5th

8 Remains (2018) – Mystery thriller from Germany about a young woman finding herself jumping in and out of her own memories.

– Mystery thriller from Germany about a young woman finding herself jumping in and out of her own memories. A Cop Movie (2021) N – Documentary about two professional actors undergoing an immersive process to find out what it takes to be a cop in Mexico City.

– Documentary about two professional actors undergoing an immersive process to find out what it takes to be a cop in Mexico City. Big Mouth (Season 5) N – More inappropriate stories from the animated world of Big Mouth.

– More inappropriate stories from the animated world of Big Mouth. Glória (Season 1) N – Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal.

– Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal. I, Superbiker 5: Split Second (2015) – Documentary covering the 2014 British Superbike season.

– Documentary covering the 2014 British Superbike season. Love Hard (2021) N – Romantic holiday drama about a girl who gets catfished around the holiday season.

– Romantic holiday drama about a girl who gets catfished around the holiday season. Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) N – Hindi romantic comedy.

– Hindi romantic comedy. Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) N – The final season of the Mexican spin-off.

Saveart Recycling Art (2005) – Documentary exploring the SAVEART movement.

– Documentary exploring the SAVEART movement. The Club (Part 1) N – Turkish period drama set in the 1950s about a mother with a troubled past working in a nightclub.

– Turkish period drama set in the 1950s about a mother with a troubled past working in a nightclub. The Furies / Las furias (2016) – LGBTQ Spanish drama.

– LGBTQ Spanish drama. The Unlikely Murderer (Limited Series) N – Nordic true-crime series about the plot to murder the Swedish prime minister.

Yara (2021) N – Italian true-crime thriller about a prosecutor becoming consumed with a case about a missing 13-year-old girl.

– Italian true-crime thriller about a prosecutor becoming consumed with a case about a missing 13-year-old girl. We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021) N – Japanese drama.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 6th

Arcane (Season 1) N – Animated series set in the video game world of League of Legends.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 7th

Father Christmas Is Back (2021) N – British comedy movie set during Christmas and starring John Cleese, Elizabeth Hurley and Kelsey Grammar.

– British comedy movie set during Christmas and starring John Cleese, Elizabeth Hurley and Kelsey Grammar. The Last Forest (2021) – Luiz Bolognesi documents the Indigenous community of the Yanomami.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 9th

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 1) N – New treasure hunting reality series where the hosts score sweet deals on weird and wonderful objects.

The Curse of La Llorona (2019) – Horror starring Linda Cardellini about a social worker dealing with the disappearance of two children.

– Horror starring Linda Cardellini about a social worker dealing with the disappearance of two children. Your Life Is A Joke (Season 1) N – Oliver Polak roasts other celebrities.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 10th

Animal (Season 1) N – Family nature docuseries with voiceovers from Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones and Rebel Wilson.

– Family nature docuseries with voiceovers from Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones and Rebel Wilson. Gentefied (Season 2) N – Continuation of the series following three cousins seeking out the American dream.

Passing (2021) N – Black and white film starring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson which sees the reunion of two high school friends who live entirely different lives.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 11th

7 Prisoners (2021) N – Hoping for a good haul during the awards season is 7 Prisoners, a Brazillian drama about an 18-year-old accepting a job in a junkyard.

– Hoping for a good haul during the awards season is 7 Prisoners, a Brazillian drama about an 18-year-old accepting a job in a junkyard. Love Never Lies (Season 1) N – Spanish reality series about six couples subjecting to lie detectors.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 12th

Caught in the Act (1997) – Classic British comedy movie about three friends going on holiday who are then entered into a local talent show.

– Classic British comedy movie about three friends going on holiday who are then entered into a local talent show. I Am (Not) a Monster (2019) – Documentary from Nelly Ben Hayoun hunting around the world looking to know how humans acquire knowledge.

– Documentary from Nelly Ben Hayoun hunting around the world looking to know how humans acquire knowledge. Lies and Deceit (Season 1) N – Spanish thriller series about a teacher seeking justice against someone who date-raped her.

– Spanish thriller series about a teacher seeking justice against someone who date-raped her. Red Notice (2021) N – An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Touch the Sound: A Sound Journey with Evelyn Glennie (2004) – Documentary that focuses on an almost deaf percussionist’s relationship with music.

– Documentary that focuses on an almost deaf percussionist’s relationship with music. Various European Titles Including: De leeuw van Vlaanderen (1985) Silent Comrade / Stiller Kamerad (2017) Warrior Father King (2015)



Coming to Netflix UK on November 15th

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017) – Anime sports drama continuing on from the series.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 16th

Hard Targets 2 (2016) – MMA action thriller about a former champion finds himself in a high-tech hunt.

– MMA action thriller about a former champion finds himself in a high-tech hunt. Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016) – War drama from Universal Pictures about a group of Marines having to protect a US Embassy which is facing an imminent attack.

– War drama from Universal Pictures about a group of Marines having to protect a US Embassy which is facing an imminent attack. Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021) N – Kids animated interactive special.

– Kids animated interactive special. Love Actually (2003) – The huge ensemble rom-com Christmas movie.

– The huge ensemble rom-com Christmas movie. Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary (2016) – A filmed production of the musical ‘Miss Saigon’ for its 25th anniversary.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019) – The live-action comedy starring Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds voicing the classic Pokemon character.

– The live-action comedy starring Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds voicing the classic Pokemon character. Siren (2016) – Horror thriller where a bachelor party becomes a fight for survival when a predator is unleashed on them.

– Horror thriller where a bachelor party becomes a fight for survival when a predator is unleashed on them. Storybots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 1) N – Education kids animated series from Netflix’s Storybots IP.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 17th

Christmas Flow (Season 1) N – French romantic comedy series.

– French romantic comedy series. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Multiple Seasons) – More brain-numbing reality adventures.

– More brain-numbing reality adventures. Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1) N – Italian comedy series.

– Italian comedy series. The Queen of Flow (Season 2) N – Colombian soap drama.

– Colombian soap drama. Tiger King (Season 2) N – More crazy antics with the Tiger King.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 18th

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (2021) N – Mexican stand-up special.

– Mexican stand-up special. Dogs in Space (Season 1) N – New animated series following genetically enhanced dogs looking for a new home in space.

– New animated series following genetically enhanced dogs looking for a new home in space. Lead Me Home (2021) N – French thriller.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021) N – Vanessa Hudgens reprises her three roles in the third entry in the Princess Switch franchise.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 19th

Below Deck Mediterranean (Multiple seasons) – Reality series where you follow the crew of a yacht and the hijinx at sea.

– Reality series where you follow the crew of a yacht and the hijinx at sea. Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) N – Live-action remake of the anime series.

– Live-action remake of the anime series. Dhamaka (2021) N – Indian thriller about an ex-TV news anchor relegated to doing radio and has to find a way to stay relevant.

– Indian thriller about an ex-TV news anchor relegated to doing radio and has to find a way to stay relevant. Hellbound (Season 1) N – South Korean supernatural series about people finding out when they die and when that time comes, they’re chased by death angels.

– South Korean supernatural series about people finding out when they die and when that time comes, they’re chased by death angels. Procession (2021) N – Documentary about a group of survivors of sexual abuse battling the Catholic church for justice.

– Documentary about a group of survivors of sexual abuse battling the Catholic church for justice. The Mind, Explained (Season 2) N – Documentary series from Vox once again diving into what makes our brains tick.

– Documentary series from Vox once again diving into what makes our brains tick. Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) N – Musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 20th

Black Christmas (2019) – Horror from Sophia Takal about a group of female students stalked during the Christmas break.

– Horror from Sophia Takal about a group of female students stalked during the Christmas break. Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) N – Spin-off Christmas special holiday season of the glass blowing competition.

Blue Story (2019) – British crime drama from Rapman about a two young friends becoming rivals in a street war.

– British crime drama from Rapman about a two young friends becoming rivals in a street war. New World (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Korean reality series.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 21st

Undercover (Season 3) N – Dutch crime drama series returns for a third season.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 22nd

Outlaws (2021) N – Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix UK on November 23rd

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2) N – The second half of the controversial animated series.

– The second half of the controversial animated series. Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (2021) N – Documentary.

– Documentary. Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021) N – Christmas special for the Michelle Obama led series.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 24th

Bruised (2021) N – Halle Berry directs and stars in this MMA movie where she plays a disgraced fighter looking to get back on top.

– Halle Berry directs and stars in this MMA movie where she plays a disgraced fighter looking to get back on top. Robin Robin (2021) N – Aardman Animation (Wallace and Gromit studio) presents this Christmas stop-motion special.

Selling Sunset (Season 4) N – More reality TV from the crew selling the world’s most lavish homes.

– More reality TV from the crew selling the world’s most lavish homes. True Story (Limited Series) N – Crime miniseries starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 25th

F is for Family (Season 5) N – The final season of the adult animated series featuring the voice of Bill Burr.

Super Crooks (Season 1) N – Anime adaptation of the Millarworld comic.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 26th

A Castle For Christmas (2021) N – Christmas movie about an author who travels to buy a castle and butts heads with the owner.

– Christmas movie about an author who travels to buy a castle and butts heads with the owner. Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (2021) N – Crime documentary.

– Crime documentary. Light The Night (Season 1) N – Taiwanese mystery crime series.

Little Women (2019) – Greta Gerwig’s modern adaptation that scored an Oscar and sees Jo March reflecting back and forth on her life. Starring Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan.

– Greta Gerwig’s modern adaptation that scored an Oscar and sees Jo March reflecting back and forth on her life. Starring Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan. School of Chocolate (Season 1) N – New cooking reality series where 8 pastry and chocolate professions head to the school of chocolate to up their skills.

– New cooking reality series where 8 pastry and chocolate professions head to the school of chocolate to up their skills. Spoiled Brats (2021) N – French comedy about three spoiled siblings forced to earn their living after their family goes bankrupt.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 28th

Elves (Season 1) N – Danish horror Christmas series.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 29th