‘Dark Desire’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

Dark Desire (or Oscuro Deseo as it’s known in Spanish regions) was one of the dark horse releases of 2020 hitting Netflix globally back in July 2020. It trended around the world and at one point carried the accolade of being the most-watched debut season of a non-English show in Netflix’s history. Now, season 2 is just around the corner arriving on Netflix globally in February 2022.

Eighteen episodes of the thrilling drama series that originates from Mexico by Argos Comunicación arrived on Netflix on July 15th, 2020.

Here’s what you can expect if you have yet to dive in:

“Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.”

How well has the series performed around the world? Quite well, but naturally, the series has performed best in Spanish-speaking countries.

The series was the sixth most watched title on Netflix around the world in July 2020 and the second most popular title for August 2020 after The Umbrella Academy for August 2020.

We also got some official stats for how well the series performed alongside the season 2 announcement. Netflix states it was the biggest non-English debut season of a show since Elite which had 20 million households watch in the first 28 days back in 2018.

One reason the show is doing so well could be due to the “COVID thirst” as I’m dubbing it, which has led to other sexy titles like 365 Days being so successful.

Has Dark Desire been renewed for season 2?

Official renewal status: Officially renewed (last updated: 08/27/2020)

After around a month, Netflix officially gave the nod to a second season while also releasing viewing stats for season 1 confirming the hit we knew the series was.

Dark Desire seduced 35 million households around the world in its first 28 days — making it the hottest non-English season 1 to-date. And Season 2 is officially coming

For anyone that saw the series, you would’ve no doubt suspected a second season given the cliffhanger that ended the show’s debut season.

The renewal also came with a Spanish tease for season 2 with some of the cast members appearing.

What to expect from season 2 of Dark Desire?

Let’s now get into what we can expect story-wise from season 2 of Dark Desire. So, full spoiler warning ahead.

You can find a full ending explanation at this Spanish site but let’s summarise what we could expect going into any second season.

The big story threads that need answers heading into a second season include who actually killed Brenda (or did she really commit suicide), and what Dario will now do after surviving the factory fire and announcing his love?

From the season 2 announcement, we know that Maite Perroni, Alejandro Speitzer, Erik Hayser, Jorge Poza, Regina Pavón and María Fernanda Yepes will all return to their roles for season 2. They also confirmed that new characters would join the second season.

When will Dark Desire season 2 release on Netflix?

We didn’t get a new season of Dark Desire season 2 in 2021. Mexico has been affected by the virus outbreak just as much as any other country. Filming did eventually restart, though.

Now, thanks to a Facebook post from “Muy Netflix” we know that season 2 of Dark Desire is coming to Netflix on February 2nd, 2022.

Will there be a season 3 of Dark Desire?

No. In a trailer released in September 2021, Netflix announced that season 2 of Dark Desire will be the final season.

