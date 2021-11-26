‘First Ascent’ Everything We Know About Daisy Ridley’s New Netflix Movie

Netflix has a ramped up production pipeline for its feature films and especially those that have big names attached to them. One such movie is First Ascent that has two Ridleys attached to its name: renowned director and producer Ridley Scott, who is producing, and Daisy Ridley, who will star in the movie.

Netflix’s First Ascent will be directed by Jake Scott, Ridley Scott’s son. Jake’s directing credits include Welcome to the Rileys, American Woman as well as many music videos for such artists as The Rolling Stones, U2, Soundgarden and more. The script for the movie was written by Colin Bannon (Love Conquers Paul), which Netflix acquired very quickly for a six-figure sum back in 2019.

Scott Free’s Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, and Michael Pruss are producing alongside Sukee Chew at Hopscotch Pictures. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s First Ascent:

What’s the plot of First Ascent?

Merging some unexpected genres and styles, the movie has been described as The Shining meets Free Solo. Here is the logline for Netflix’s First Ascent:

Two years after a free solo accident nearly kills Hillary Hall, she enlists the help of her old climbing partners to document her comeback — the first ascent of 4,000 foot rock wall in rural China. During the harrowing climb, Hillary struggles with her inner demons and supernatural forces, as it slowly becomes clear that this mountain does not want to be conquered.

Who is cast in First Ascent?

As of November 2021, only Daisy Ridley is known to be attached to Netflix’s First Ascent. Ridley is known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars saga as well as other projects like Ophelia, Murder on the Orient Express and more.

What’s the production status of First Ascent?

Netflix’s First Ascent is currently scheduled to enter production in January 2022 according to Production Weekly. The shooting locations are currently unknown.

What’s the Netflix release date for First Ascent?

Netflix hasn’t set a date for First Ascent, but considering the January 2022 filming start, it would stand to reason that the release date would be in early 2023.