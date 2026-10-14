First Look and Release Date for Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester Netflix Holiday Rom-Com ‘Guarding Stars’

Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester will star in Netflix’s newest romantic comedy, Guarding Stars, set for release on November 18, 2026. Padalecki plays a film star who, after being stalked, is assigned a bodyguard (Meester) and must pretend she’s his girlfriend when he returns to his family’s ranch for the holidays. Here’s everything you need to know about Guarding Stars on Netflix.

Guarding Stars (formerly The Bodyguard) is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic-comedy film directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ginny & Georgia) and written by Grant Scharbo, Richard Keith, and Erin Cardillo, and adapted from the novel of the same name by author Katherine Center, first published in 2022.

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The project has been simmering away for quite some time, with Netflix optioning the novel in 2024. This marks Center’s second major Netflix adaptation following 2023’s Happiness for Beginners, which featured Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes.

Gina Matthews (13 Going on 30) is producing through her production company, Little Engine Productions. Readymade Productions and Tremblant Productions are also producing the film. Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural) is also listed as a producer.

While Netflix initially confirmed the film was set for a late 2026 window, it has now confirmed that Guarding Stars will be released on November 18, 2026.

An official trailer has finally dropped for the film.

To see where the film fits into the festive schedule and to learn about the other holiday movies coming your way, check out our full guide to the Netflix 2026 Christmas movie lineup.

What is the plot of Guarding Stars?

The plot is as follows:

When straight-laced executive protection agent Hannah Brooks is reeling from a breakup and her mother’s death, her Houston-based security firm assigns her an unusual job: guarding Hollywood’s most famous heartthrob, Jack Stapleton. Once the world’s favorite action star, Jack has retreated to his family’s Montana ranch after a scandal and a tragedy left him wary of the public eye. Jack doesn’t want his ailing mother, Sally Stapleton, to know about a stalker threatening him, so he insists Hannah pose as his girlfriend rather than his bodyguard. Thrust into close quarters, Hannah must juggle her professional instincts with the warmth of Jack’s family—and the disarming kindness of the man she’s meant to protect. As the danger escalates and secrets surface, Hannah must decide whether to keep her heart locked down or risk it all for a man who might be far more than a client. “

Notably, the setting has changed for the adaptation: the novel is set in Texas, while the film is set in Montana.

Who are the cast members of Guarding Stars?

The two lead cast members listed for the film are Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester.

Jared Padalecki will play Jack Stapleton. He is best known for starring as Sam Winchester, among various other characters, in The CW’s beloved fantasy-drama series Supernatural. He’s also due to star alongside his fellow Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles in the fifth and final season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys. Padalecki is also known for his role as Cordell Walker on The CW’s crime drama Walker.

Leighton Meester will play Hannah Brooks. The actress played the lead role in The CW’s hit romantic drama series Gossip Girl. She has starred in shows such as The Orville, Good Cop/Bad Cop, and, most recently, The Buccaneers. For Netflix, she previously voiced Sasha in My Father’s Dragon and will also appear in the upcoming second season of Nobody Wants This.

The rest of the cast members for the film are:

Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day).

(Groundhog Day). Toby Sandeman (The Royals).

(The Royals). Siobhan Williams (The Quarry) as Ella Mae.

(The Quarry) as Ella Mae. Noah LaLonde (My Life with the Walter Boys).

(My Life with the Walter Boys). CM Punk (Girl on the Third Floor) as Doghouse.

(Girl on the Third Floor) as Doghouse. Zoe Kosovic (The Smashing Machine) as Clementine.

(The Smashing Machine) as Clementine. Rachael Ancheril (Star Trek: Discovery).

(Star Trek: Discovery). William Kosovic (Sharp Corner) as Young Drew.

(Sharp Corner) as Young Drew. Giles Panton (The Man in the High Castle) as Jesse.

(The Man in the High Castle) as Jesse. Ryan Mah (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Avram.

(Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Avram. Greg Lawson (Dawn Anna) as Glen.

(Dawn Anna) as Glen. Ava Max (Scoob!).

(Scoob!). Annabel Beams (Faultline) as Cowgirl.

(Faultline) as Cowgirl. Phil Brooks (Go Girls).

(Go Girls). Walker Hayes (The Paranormals)

What is the production status of Guarding Stars?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Guarding Stars began in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on December 4, 2025, and officially wrapped by February 17, 2026. Post-production for the movie began on March 13, 2026.Filming also took place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Are you looking forward to watching Guarding Stars on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!