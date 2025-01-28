Why ‘Supernatural’ Is Scheduled to Leave Netflix in 2025

All fifteen seasons consisting of 327 episodes of Supernatural could be parting ways with Netflix in 2025. Our intel states that the show will follow suit alongside many other The CW shows in leaving the streamer in the coming months and years. Here’s why Supernatural could be leaving Netflix this December.

On the air between 2005 and 2020, the show was the longest-running fantasy series in US TV history, with the show coming from Eric Kripke, who is now known for his work on The Boys for Prime Video. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles headlined the cast.

Although the show is only available on Netflix in the United States, it still attracts millions of viewers every year. According to the Netflix Engagement Reports (covering January 2023 through June 2024), all 15 seasons pulled in a combined 582.20 million hours watched, which equates to 39.20 million views.

Netflix received the final batch of episodes of Supernatural in November 2020, which began the countdown to the show’s eventual departure from the streamer.

Why is Supernatural leaving Netflix after all this time? Well, it comes down to the output deal that Netflix held with The CW throughout the majority of the 2010s. That output deal saw almost all scripted content from the network come to Netflix shortly after it had aired. Because Supernatural ran for so long, new seasons came every year throughout the majority of this deal. Sadly, the spin-off series to Supernatural, The Winchesters, ultimately fell outside of this deal.

As we’ve detailed in-depth in our The CW removals article, shows are leaving Netflix roughly (not quite exactly) five and a bit years after their final season was added. Shows have been slowly bleeding off Netflix in this fashion over the past few years, with three notable titles, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and iZombie, leaving last September.

So, when is Supernatural going to leave Netflix? The expected removal date is December 18th, 2025, which will show the departure of all 300+ episodes.

The reason why we’re using words like “could” and “expected” is because it’s worth pointing out that Netflix could always renew its deal with Warner Bros. Television, which owns the underlying rights to the show. Still, there’s been no indication of them doing so in the past but we can’t rule it out entirely.

As we covered before we entered the New Year, Supernatural isn’t the only high-profile series scheduled to leave Netflix in 2025 either. In the US, all the AMC shows will be up for renewal over the summer, as well as some of the Disney shows, plus titles like NCIS, Madam Secretary, and even Suits could be on the chopping block.

