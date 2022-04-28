Is the Demon Slayer Movie Mugen Train on Netflix?

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train became the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time in 2020, and the subsequent release of the second season of the anime has sent the popularity of the franchise into the stratosphere. But over 18 months since Mugen Train hit cinemas we’re still no closer to seeing the record-breaking anime movie make its way to Netflix US.

In just over six years Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest fictional franchises on the planet, and certainly one of the most popular in Japan. Since the debut of the manga in February 2016, sales of merchandise, books, box office, home video, and music sales have equated to over $9.5 billion.

The release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train saw many records being broken in Japan, including the toppling of Spirited Away as the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time, a record which stood for almost 20 years. In total Demon Slayer: Mugen Train grossed $505 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing anime film of all time.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the direct sequel to the first season of Demon Slayer, and covers the events of the Mugen Train story arc from the manga.

Is Demon Slayer: Mugen Train coming to Netflix US?

Sadly we still can’t 100% confirm that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is coming to Netflix. Fortunately, the first season of Demon Slayer is currently available to stream on Netflix, which greatly increases the chances that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will come to Netflix sometime in the near future.

Currently, both the Japanese and English dubs of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

There was a sixteen-month wait between the Japanese broadcast of the first season finale and its eventual release on Netflix. We’re over eighteen months since Mugen Train debuted in cinemas, and we’re no sooner to seeing the movie on Netflix.

Where can I stream Demon Slayer: Mugen Train on Netflix?

There are currently only five countries currently streaming Demon Slayer: Mugen Train on Netflix;

Malaysia (Added 09/11/2021)

Philippines (Added 09/11/2021)

Singapore (Added 09/11/2021)

South Korea (Added 10/01/2021)

Taiwan (Added 08/05/2021)

Would you like to see Demon Slayer: Infinity Train on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!