Jennifer Lopez Netflix Movie ‘The Mother’: What We Know So Far

Jennifer Lopez is teaming up again with Netflix in the upcoming feature film The Mother that’s set to be a thriller compared to the likes of Leon: The Professional. Lopez will star and produce The Mother for the streamer alongside The Cipher, which is also in development at Netflix.

Netflix’s The Mother will be directed by BAFTA Awards winner Niki Caro who won her award for Whale Rider in 2002. Caro also directed the live-action version of Mulan, The Zookeeper’s Wife and North Country. The script for The Mother was written by Misha Green (Sons of Anarchy, Spartacus, Lovecraft Contry) with revisions from Oscar nominee Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton, Sleepless, World Trade Center).

Lopez is producing with Elaine Goldsmith Thomas for Nuyorican Productions; Benny Medina; Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment; as well as Green. Catherine Hagedorn will serve as EP with Courtney Baxter as Associate Producer. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Mother:

What is the plot of The Mother?

Netflix’s The Mother is described as a film that is inspired by Luc Besson’s classic Leon: The Professional that starred Jean Reno and Natalie Portman. The official logline for the movie reads as following:

When her violent past catches up with her, a woman in hiding from her criminal ex must work with a CIA agent to save the daughter she gave up for

adoption years earlier.

Perhaps a better insight at the story can be provided by the description of the daughter of the lead character, Zoe.

Zoe is a 13-year-old girl, the cherished adopted child of a loving couple. Zoe’s life has been ordinary in the very best way. A stable home, school, gymnastics, she’s a regular thirteen-year-old girl. This regular life ends when her identity is discovered and she is violently kidnapped in an attempt to draw out her real mother. Separated from her adopted parents, Zoe is thrown into a relationship with her birth mother who is ill-equipped emotionally, but who has a primal need to love and protect her. And teach her how to survive.

Who is cast in The Mother?

International pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez will be leading The Mother for Netflix. Her recent acting work includes Golden Globe-nominated Hustlers, Second Act and Shades of Blue. Lopez will be playing a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. The role of her daughter Zoe is currently being cast.

What’s the production status of The Mother?

Netflix’s The Mother is currently planned to enter production in September 2021 according to issue 1243 of Production Weekly. There is no word yet on where will filming take place.

When will The Mother be released on Netflix?

No release date has been set for Netflix’s The Mother, but considering the September production start, we would expect the movie to drop on Netflix sometime in the second half of 2022.