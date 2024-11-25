Is ‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous’ Leaving Netflix Soon?

Out of all the DreamWorks shows that have graced Netflix over the past decade, the two series based on the classic Jurassic Park and the follow-up Jurassic World franchise have been far and away the most popular. Sadly, the interactive special will be the first of the three titles to leave Netflix in 2024, but don’t worry; you’ll have a while to watch the other two titles.

Camp Cretaceous: The Hidden Adventure Will Leave Netflix in December 2024

Sadly, the first piece of Jurassic World content will be the interactive special that first debuted on Netflix on November 15th, 2022. Set in the same story and world as the main series, you follow campers discovering a hidden attraction on Isla Nublar. The special features the voice talents of Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, and Bill Nye.

The special is leaving well ahead of its original removal date as Netflix winds down and begins to discontinue its lineup of interactive specials. It stopped producing new ones back in 2023 and intends to remove all but four come December 1st, 2024. The removal applies to Netflix globally.

Given no other streamer has interactive features, it’s likely this show will become what’s known as Lost Media. On the bright side, a group called the “Interactive Netflix Archive Group” has been working on storing linear versions of the titles (i.e., you watch someone doing a playthrough) set to live on Archive.org. Given this is copyrighted material, we won’t link to it to it here.

The Main Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Series Will Remain on Netflix Through 2028

The good news is that it’s just the interactive special leaving for now, with all five seasons of the main show set to remain on Netflix through at least July 21st, 2028, when the license expires for the title. That removal date is six years after the final fifth season was added in 2021. After that, the series will regain control of Universal Television, which will license it to other providers.

What about Jurassic World: Chaos Theory? Is That Leaving Netflix?

Eventually, but also not for a while. The show is only in its second season, and more is expected to arrive in 2025 and beyond. As a result, we won’t know when Chaos Theory will be departing Netflix until after the final season, which may be up to seven seasons if it follows in the footsteps of Camp Cretaceous (we’ve got no inside info on this one, sadly!).

As always, we’ll keep you posted on the removals of this DreamWorks Television title and all the others as and when we get more. For more on what’s leaving Netflix in December 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Are you sad to see Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments.