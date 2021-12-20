‘Long Story Short’ Coming to Netflix US in January 2022

The 2021 Australian romantic comedy movie directed by Josh Lawson, Long Story Short, is coming to Netflix in the United States in January 2022 as an SVOD debut. It’ll arrive on January 1st, 2022.

The Australian writer, director, and actor Josh Lawson is behind Long Story Short. He’s perhaps best known for appearing in Mortal Kombat as Kano as well as appearing in Showtime’s House of Lies. On the director side, Lawson directed the award-winning movie 2014 movie, The Little Death.

Among the cast for the romantic comedy includes Rafe Spall who is most known for his roles in The Big Short, Life of Pi, and even starred in the Christmas episode of Black Mirror. Zahra Newman co-stars who is perhaps best known for her recurring role on Wentworth.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Teddy wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he’s jumping forward to the next year of his life.”

The movie counts as an SVOD debut for Netflix meaning this is the first time the movie has been streaming as part of a subscription. It has been available for VOD purchase or rental since July 2021.

Should you watch Long Story Short on Netflix?

Reviews for the movie are ultimately mixed so far. It has a 50% on RottentTomatoes with the critical consensus being: “Long Story Short‘s handful of clever touches aren’t enough to outweigh this romantic comedy’s repetitive and predictable story.”

Audience scores have fared slightly better with the movie carrying a 61% on RT and a 6.5 on IMDb.

Long Story Short is one of three movies Saban Films are bringing to Netflix US in January 2022. They’re also set to release The Colony (also known as Tides) as well as Zone 414.

The movie has already premiered in other regions. In the UK, for instance, the series was released as a Sky Original on September 3rd.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in the United States, check out our comprehensive preview for January 2022.